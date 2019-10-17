A few years ago, I joined what seemed like the entire cycling industry in Las Vegas for the Interbike trade show. It was the usual mix of specs, hype, beer-swilling Canadian freeriders, reflective spoke makers who didn’t know anything, Bay Area custom-frame builders who knew just about everything and inscrutable translations at Taiwanese component makers (my favorite: “The indescribable more than you can believe it.”).
Although Interbike does include a fun demonstration day in the hills closer to Lake Mead, the show mostly compels thousands of cyclists to turn their backs on Las Vegas’ primo red-dirt singletracks and idyllic autumn weather in order to walk around a climate-controlled convention center. Because my hotel — the Venetian — was attached to the convention center, I actually went a sickening 48 hours without stepping outside. The only daylight I saw was the artificial sun that the Venetian beams from the ceiling, which presumably convinces non-gamblers to stroll the fake canals and shop the contrived boutiques instead of convulsing on the marble floors and shrieking, “Yikes! We are nothing but laboratory mice trapped in an indoors materialistic hell of our own making!”
It was good to return home to Colorado. I went on a ride, and an aspen tree saved my life. I mean that literally, though aspens provide figurative rescue as well.
In my book, they’re the bar-none best species of trees to mountain bike through. Aspens wear their branches high, so they rarely stab riders or interfere with forward progress. Their fluttering round leaves filter sunlight into kaleidoscopic rays. Their distinctive pale bark makes the forest brighter. They tend to keep their roots underground, where roots belong, instead of littering the trail with them.
And, as we are now witnessing on a daily basis, the golden aspens of October render our mountains even more gorgeous than usual. On my post-Interbike ride a few years ago, brightly colored aspen leaves floated gently down toward my tires. Others waved in the breeze, creating jaw-dropping landscapes even by the ridiculously lofty beauty standards of southwest Colorado.
I concluded a spanker of a climb up the wall of the San Miguel valley, which they call a “box canyon” because the sides are so steep. Making a mental note to do more riding in “punch bowl canyons,” I struggled up Eider Creek Trail to reach Deep Creek Trail headed west. Deep Creek might be the ultimate fall colors ride around here. In fact, I crossed paths with my old friend Katie Klingsporn, who was hiking Deep Creek with two friends. They said they were not sunbathing, but rather “forest bathing.”
As the main descent unspooled, I realized I should have lowered my saddle. I like a high saddle when climbing the silly steep pitches of the San Juans, but usually am smart enough to drop the seatpost before long descents. Instead of pulling over, though, I just stood on the pedals and tried to adjust. Riding tall on my hardtail steed (that is, a mountain bike with only front suspension), I sought the smoothest line. Getting knocked around by small rocks when the smoothest line eluded me, I felt like the old school cross-country racers who aren’t necessarily celebrated at Interbike anymore.
Of course, old school cross-country racers got hurled off their saddles a lot. I should have lowered my seat then and there. Because the higher you hold your genitals above your top tube, the more likely it is that they will meet.
When the trail wrapped suddenly left above a rocky gully, I became the Grim Reaper’s lunchmeat. I tried to hold my line around the turn, but a granite hump in the trail said, “Nah, I don’t think so.” It stopped my front wheel cold, and I began the process of violent deceleration. Falling to my left against the hillside would have been bad enough, but I was toppling the other way into the exposed abyss.
I stuck out my right hand for some reason — perhaps a subconscious desire to get more spring on the first of the 12 rag-dolling cartwheels I was about to endure. But I didn’t end up cartwheeling at all. When I stuck my hand out, it touched the only above-ground matter within 20 yards: a tree trunk as tall, pale, immobile and pure as a BYU basketball player. An aspen! My sweet arboreal angel!
I leaned there for a moment, took a few deep breaths, then lowered my seat and kept descending. The aspen tree had undoubtedly saved me from compound fractures and extensive plastic surgery, yet I’m not even sure I could find it again. Unlike the bike geeks at that Vegas convention, I can’t recite the tree’s specifications. I couldn’t begin to estimate its geometry. It was just an aspen tree, for chrissakes. Then again, I’ll always cherish the torsional rigidity of its made-in-the-USA frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.