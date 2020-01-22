Saving money is hard when you have an addiction as severe as mine. Paydays turn into shopping sprees. The bank account seemingly never recovers to previous semi-prosperous levels. You spend hours online searching the web for deep cuts and first pressings. You lose sleep thinking of obscure one-offs like Slayer’s recently released “Praying to Satan: Paris Broadcast 1991” or the Pixie’s “In Heaven: Live At The Emerson College 1987 – FM Broadcast.” If you find yourself in a record store filled with your musical leanings, you turn into a fiend, combing the bins, racks and every square inch for more hot wax and other physical format goodies.
It’s the thrill of the hunt more than anything, especially for metal fans. Metal music isn’t as widely available, though I did buy the new Killswitch Engage and Slipknot CDs at Target, and Walmart sells Motley Crue and Metallica vinyl, which is weird, but those bands have become mainstream and pop culture brands by now.
When I bought the KSE and Slipknot records, the young cashier asked, “Oh, what are these? DVDs?” I died a little. The heyday of tape trading and fanzines is about as far in the past as 8-tracks. CDs have apparently joined them.
For me there’s still nothing quite like looking through crates of used records. You harbor the hope that every album you accidentally thumb past is the one you’ve been pining for, like a first pressing of the Stooges’ self-titled 1969 release. My proudest vinyl trophy is an original pressing of the Misfits’ “Legacy of Brutality” (1985) — the album that introduced me to a whole new world of weird music as a fourth-grader, thanks to Glenn Danzig’s “Evil Elvis” vocals and Doyle’s distorted rockabilly riffs from the grave. I haven’t been the same since.
During a recent trip to Denver, I visited Wax Trax and Chain Reaction Records to get my fix. Wax Trax, with its mural of Lemmy (RIP) on the side of the corner CD shop, is a vinyl Mecca, along with Twist & Shout.
One of the workers put on Dinosaur Jr. shortly after I arrived.
“I feel the pain of everyone. Then I feel nothing.”
The walls are covered in gig posters and promos. I spotted a Speedwolf one from an early show at the 3 Kings Tavern. The Denver-based speed metal band put out one full-length album — 2011’s “Ride with Death” — that instantly became a cult classic.
I dug for some local music in the same vein and came across Weaponizer’s “Lawless Age” (2017).
They had me at the promo blurb: “While one can recognize a variety of metallic sub-genre tags in the band’s sound from raw black metal to post-apocalyptic thrash to Aussie war-metal to anarchic crossover, it’s all menacingly welded menacingly into an indestructible shining alloy of slashing American steel.” Sold!
I also picked up Colter Wall’s “Songs of the Plains” (2018) and “Imaginary Appalachia” (2015). Total damage: $60. Not terrible.
I really fell off the wagon at Chain Reaction. The small, non-descript store off of Colfax is dingy and disorganized, and I love it. I went straight to the used bin, where I could barely contain my excitement. At one point, I caught myself salivating and quickly wiped my mouth. No one seemed to notice.
Record after record, I pulled: Destruction’s “Infernal Overkill” (1985) and “Sentence Of Death” (1985, Metal Blade Records release); Noise Records’ “Death Metal” sampler (1984), featuring Hellhammer, Running Wild, Helloween and Dark Avenger, with censored cover sleeve; Sodom’s “The Saw Is the Law” (1991); and Combat Records’ “Combat Boot Camp” EP for NYC thrashers Napalm (1986). Not to mention the seemingly countless other records I left behind. Next time, I told myself.
On the way to check out, I picked up Haunt’s “Mind Freeze” (2020) on CD and a ghoulish looking tape by a band named Nefarious (it turned out to be the demo for a now-defunct death metal band from Joliet, Illinois).
An overweight Mexican man with a septum ring and a tattoo across his knuckles that said “cats rule” tallied up my haul: $158. My stomach sank a little, but then I thought if I’m ever strapped for cash, I’ll sell some plasma. At least the body makes more plasma. Who knows when I’ll come across another first pressing of Destruction’s seminal “Infernal Overkill,” which is German thrash glory.
The irony is I still need a record player out here. Unfortunately, some things were left behind when I made the move, but it’s time for a new rig.
A friend of a friend who visited town recently gave me some pointers on finding the right turntable.
“Spend $200 or so on a good table. None of that combo shit. And all that Crosley shit is crap.”
He’s a sound tech at First Avenue in Minneapolis, which is famous for being the early stomping grounds of acts like Prince, The Replacements and Husker Du. I didn’t have the heart to tell him I’ve been eyeing a Crosley 1975T Entertainment System.
I did recently buy a Studebaker cassette player. One late night I threw on a Judas Priest “Screaming for Vengeance” tape I found many moons ago at a thrift store. The label is hand-written and the titles on the tape itself are almost worn away. I liked the aesthetic. The sound quality is terrible, like Rob Halford is singing underwater, but daydreams of a fellow addict buying the tape brand new and playing it ragged filled my head.
“We are screaming for vengeance. The world is a manacled place. Screaming, screaming for vengeance. The world is defiled in disgrace.”
