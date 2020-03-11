You hear them long before you see them, their cries — a loud, rattling kar-r-r-r-o-o-o, as Audubon describes it — beckoning you out of doors, to look up at the sky.
They’re like arrows in flight: angular, graceful and focused on their destination.
This time of year, that destination has a special purpose: Antigone canadensis canadensis, the spectacular, ironically titled “Lesser” Sandhill Crane, is migrating from where it spends the winter, which can be anywhere from Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico to someplace farther south (say, Texas or Central America) to breeding grounds in northern Canada, Alaska or across the Bering Straits to Siberia.
For millions of years, the cranes have paused on our local landforms to rest and feed on the journey north. They’ve been flying over Colorado long since this region officially became “Colorado,” which happened just a blink of a bird’s eye ago in 1876.
If you’d like to witness an overwhelming congregation of these ancient birds, I recommend the annual Sandhill Crane Festival in Nebraska, where hundreds of thousands of them — the majority of the North American population — alight each spring, below the so-called Nebraska Flyway, to rest up on the way to Siberia.
Lucky for us, however, the cranes also pause in western Colorado in the fields above Eckert. And Eckert Crane Days will soon be upon us.
In anticipation of the annual event next weekend (March 20-22), the Black Canyon Audubon Society has organized a couple of lectures tonight (Thursday, March 12), Van Graham, a retired Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist, will speak about our own local population of cranes at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta. Because, yes: You don’t have to wait for their migration to see these birds! A group has taken up residence just outside Delta, ferrying from local fields each day, where they eat, to sandstone canyons at night to the west, where they’re safe from predators. Over the last couple years, I’ve also spotted Sandhills just outside Montrose, headed south. Graham’s lecture will discuss this local population, and what is happening with it, at 7 p.m.; his lecture is free and open to the public. The Bill Heddles Center is located at Confluence Park at 531 Palmer St. (just off Confluence Drive, coincidentally the road you turn off if you’re headed to see the local cranes at dawn or dusk, just west of town).
The second BCAS event is next Thursday, March 19, a “family friendly lecture” from storyteller David Noe, titled “Flocks and Rocks: The Amazing Story of Cranes and Fruitgrowers Reservoir.”
The talk takes place at 6 p.m. at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center (highly recommended, if haven’t been) at 195 W. Main St. in Cedaredge. (Listen to Noe on Thursday, and then return to the events center to hear a concert. Cedaredge resident and recording artist David Starr, owner of Starr’s Guitars (also worth a stop), was instrumental in the center’s recent restoration. He supervised its acoustics, which (as you might expect, given that he’s a musician) are excellent.
That brings us to next weekend, Crane Days proper. Members of the BCAS will bring their spotting scopes. All you have to do is show up. The locale is Fruitgrowers Reservoir, east of Eckert.
“We will be watching from 9 a.m. to noon each day for the cranes to lift off, and viewing other waterfowl in the area,” a news release says. My advice: arrive between those hours. The spotters know their birds; if you show up past midday, there will likely be neither cranes nor any humans left to explain how many birds there were that day (that you missed). To reach Fruitgrowers Mesa, drive four miles east from Delta on Highway 92, and then head north on Highway 65 to Eckert. Turn right at the Big E Market on North Road (look for the Crane Days sign), and drive two miles east until you can see the reservoir.
Cranes don’t give a fig about our festivals; they fly based on weather, and whether thermals will be advantageous for soaring. They may not show up at all next weekend, but then, you can pretty much always see their brethren (who seemingly forego migration) outside Delta. For a daily count of cranes at the reservoir, visit eckertcranedays.com.
Either way, do not miss these birds.
