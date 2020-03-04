DEAR EDITOR:
I am a moderate Democrat. If Democrats are to defeat Donald Trump, we must nominate a moderate. My choice is Joe Biden. He has an incredible background of experience and success in Congress and as vice president. He also has a proven record for “reaching across the aisle” in order to get legislation passed. He has a sensible approach to issues like health care that have a chance of passing. He advocates for a public option be added to the ACA. However, he believes if you like your private health care then you can keep it. In contrast Sanders and Warren do not offer a choice by advocating for Medicare for All. People want a choice and Medicare for All will not pass Congress, and the cost is prohibitive when the federal debt is sky high already. In order to make real progress on climate change, Joe is the president we need to at least be able to change the minds of a few Republicans that the climate is warming, it is human caused, and the government must lead the way to transform us from fossil fuels to alternative energy. There is a good reason that Trump is afraid of Joe Biden and would welcome Bernie Sanders as an opponent! My advice to Democrats, Independents and Republicans is vote for Joe if you want Trump to go!
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
