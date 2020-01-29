In October, my husband, two kids and I said, “Goodbye for now” to our sailboat Moxie, the 43-foot monohull that we had called home for three and a half years. We left Moxie on the hard (dry-docked), packed up our car, drove 2,469 miles from Maine to Colorado, and took a nervous, headlong plunge back into land life. It’s been exactly 95 days since we pulled into our driveway and began taking our lives out of boxes. Ninety-five days of living in a house that doesn't move. Ninety-five days of having regular access to a washing machine and taking (nearly) daily showers. Ninety-five days of packing up lunch boxes and going to school, filling to-go cups of coffee and going to work. Ninety-five days of not obsessively checking the marine forecast. Ninety-five days of not being together 24 hours a day. Ninety-five days of regular life.
I won’t mince words: The first two weeks of our re-entry were downright brutal, frustrating and melancholy. Waking up at a set time each day, rushing to get our kids out the door in a state of semi-panic, remembering simple things about life in Telluride, like ... what time does school get out?
Saying goodbye to my children every day had become completely foreign to me. The first few mornings I put Hud and Viv on the school bus, I waved goodbye with a big, fake smile on my face as I blinked back miserable tears. Three and a half years of living with my family members by my side at all times, of sharing a tiny living space, and all the joy and grief that goes with it, had thoroughly spoiled me. The abrupt adjustment of being separated from family didn’t just make me feel like I was missing a limb, the frantic rhythm of “GO!” made me feel like I was missing my head, heart, and lungs. (The lungs part, I can definitely blame on the altitude).
Living on Moxie, the only element that dictated any semblance of a schedule was the weather. If the winds or sea state were in our favor, we'd pull up anchor, raise the sails and explore someplace new. If the waves were big, and the wind was on our nose, we'd stay put. When it rained, our boat would get a free, freshwater bath, and more often than not, so would our bodies (shampooing our hair up on deck in a rainstorm was not an uncommon occurrence). Apart from the weather-related stuff, we lived our lives on whims, completely void of any kind of organized plans or routines. If something popped up out of the blue that struck our fancy, like say, an island fruit stand or a steel drum show or a hot tip on a cool snorkeling location, we'd drop whatever else we were doing and go check it out. As my husband Trav would frequently, gleefully exclaim, “The plan is ... there is no plan! We’ll send you a postcard when we get there!”
Our cardinal rule of anti-planning and spontaneity also applied to the homeschooling, or “boatschooling,” of our children. If something interesting, unexpected or out of the ordinary came up, such as another boatload of cruising kids to hang out with, then school was cancelled. Deviating from a regular school routine never concerned us in the least. We considered every aspect of sailboat life to be educational, and my husband and I agreed early on that no part of it was more valuable than another. When Hud and Viv would take the dinghy to shore to explore a deserted beach, use correct VHF radio protocol to contact friends on another boat, put their diving masks on to investigate a reef, or try their best to speak Spanish or French while asking for help in a store, these were the goldmines of learning we had always sought. The autonomy, flexibility and diversity we experienced as a nomadic family were the answers to what we’d been searching for.
These days, we live by schedules. The school schedule is the almighty ruler. But there are other schedules, too. There’s the after-school activity schedule. And the ski club schedule. And the work deadline schedule. And the birthday party schedule. What the heck, since we’re so good at scheduling now, why don’t we just throw a regular dinnertime and bedtime into the mix, too? All joking aside, I want to say that it’s gotten much easier to accept, and even enjoy, this shift into a scheduled life. After all, we are doing things we enjoy, and doing them in a place we’ve always loved. Life is all about change, and change is as sweet or as sour as you make it.
Amid all of the adjustments and chaos of our re-entry, we are finding our own rhythm, and finding so much to be grateful for. Hud and Viv are happy and thriving in our wonderful public school. We are blessed with the warmth, fun and constancy of our amazing friends and the incredible, creative community we sorely missed while we were away. The mountains certainly aren’t bad to look at. Skiing is so much fun! There’s just so much to do here!
I’ve learned that you can miss one way of living at the same exact time that you’re loving the new one you find yourself in. And there’s a vibrancy in this valley that you don’t find in many other places. We cherish that and definitely don’t take it for granted.
If you had asked me 95 days ago, “Are you happy to be back?” I would have paused a moment before answering, “I don’t know.” Today, I can reply without hesitation. Do I miss sailing? Of course I do. Am I happy to be back on land here in Telluride? Absolutely.
