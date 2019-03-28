DEAR EDITOR:
I am so tired of hearing gun advocates whine and gripe and worry and fret needlessly about the government coming for their guns. The Brady Bill went into effect in Feb. 1994, some 13 years after James Brady was shot during an attempted assassination of President Reagan. It took 13 years to pass some sensible gun legislation, which included background checks and restrictions for gun purchasers who were felons, mentally unstable, addicted to drugs, illegal aliens, etc.
The federal ban on assault weapons expired in 2004. Congress, at the time, refused to reauthorize it.
According to amnestyusa.org, there have been 420,00 gun deaths in the USA since 2004, 30,000 per year. Eighty percent of gun deaths worldwide have occurred in our country, the “greatest country in the world.”
The Brady Bill prevented the transfer of approximately two million guns through 2014.
We need to reinstate the ban on assault weapons. Thank goodness the ban on bump stocks recently passed. Seventy percent of Americans favor stricter gun control. It is time for permanent measures!
Quit whining about losing your guns and the Second Amendment. President Clinton didn’t take your guns. President Bush didn’t take your guns. President Obama didn’t take your guns. You worry for naught. No one wants to take your guns. We just want common sense legislation to keep as many guns as possible out of the hands of unstable people who don’t care who they kill.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
