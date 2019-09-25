How can I find happiness in such a transient community? If not a bigger question, in such a divided nation?
—A. Peet
First, it is important to understand happiness versus joy. Happiness is a result of happenings. Preconceived goals or milestones that when met simply encourage us to make another and another, a moving target. How many times have we said, “If only (fill in the blank), then I could (fill in the blank)?” Once we reach that plateau, we only create another for ourselves to surmount. Joy, however, is a state of being. A simple choice and acknowledgement of the blessings that surround us and the gifted lives we lead, regardless of our circumstances. Joy comes from a faith in what is and an insurmountable hope for what can be. It is a grit, a drive, a knowing in your bones. It cannot be taken away no matter what life throws at you.
So what if life throws you Telluride? While some might refer to it as a transient community, others see it as permanent. It is the layers of our community that make it home; for a moment, for a season or for a lifetime. It ebbs and flows with each season, each festival, each music note that fades away into the mountain backdrop, each freshman class eager to cram into housing to shred on powder days.
Another reader, M. Pitts had this to say, “Acceptance, is the answer to all of my problems. A change of one half of a degree of my perception, alters my spiritual, physical and emotional reality. Just finding housing, and in general life out West here is difficult and challenging. I am not in control, but with gratitude and acceptance, I can weather obstacles that are in reality, opportunities.”
Have you ever considered how fleeting everything really is, like the change of seasons? How relationships can be suddenly taken from us because of someone’s choice or health or Murphy’s Law?
My dad says there are four things to humanity:
1. Thank God for the day. It’s a gift given, not deserved.
2. Be courteous and kind to someone every day. You don’t know what they’re going through. Tomorrow it could be you.
3. Be thankful for your blessings. They are given, not earned.
4. Give someone a hug, or hug two dogs, or hug yourself. (Love yourself first.)
I’d recommend involving yourself in opportunities that will help you build relationships. Relationships are what it’s about. A recent New York Times article by Vanessa Gregory cites “Together Alone: Personal Relationships in Public Places,” where sociologists Calvin Morrill and David Snow of the University of California, Irvine, along with Cindy White, a professor of communication at the University of Colorado, present a collection of essays stressing the importance of the interactions that occur in public spaces, like bars and gyms.
“Fleeting relationships,” Morrill explains, are brief interactions that nonetheless are “colored by emotional dependence and intimacy.” Essentially, it states, as Americans become evermore geographically isolated from old friends and family, fleeting and anchored relationships may become more important. Some people, Morrill says, may find themselves forgoing the weight and expectations of a friendship or romance in exchange for the anchored relationship they have with the grocery store clerk.
I recently read an article about tech mogul J.R. Storment and his wife Dr. Jessica Brandes who beg other parents to make time for their kids after their son Wiley, 8, died in his sleep from SUDEP (sudden unexplained death of epilepsy).
The heartbreaking events were detailed in respective essays by Storment and Brandes in which the couple admitted that they regretted their work schedules and urged others not to miss out on precious time with their children.
“Out of these ashes have come many new and restored connections,” Storment said. “And I hope from this tragedy you consider how you prioritize your own time.”
Added Brandes, “When it ends, there’s just photos and leftover things and time is no longer available to you. It is priceless and should not be squandered.”
Storment later said that he took conference calls, worked out and left home without saying goodbye to his son that morning.
It’s all so fleeting. My advice is to stay present — as present as possible. Enjoy the steps that get you to your dream and even those beyond. It is the steps in our journey that make us who we are; not the past, not the future, but the very present we stand in. Try to give others the grace you’d like to receive for yourself. Remember what is fleeting and that you will never get today back. It’s the small things, the things you wouldn’t regularly notice.
Nana says, “The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor man perfected without trials.”
It is not what we go through but how we react that counts. Studies show that we will not live forever, so why not live as if we were going to die tomorrow? My friend Mark fell and hit his head so hard his brain bled. He is now relearning how to walk, talk and feed himself. My friend Jen was in a relationship with a man who didn’t treat her well for seven years, so she decided to walk away. I watched this movie called “Time,” where a certain group of people could go back and change time once a day. Yet each time they changed something the future was altered in some way. In one of the most poignant scenes, where the (spoiler alert!) son goes back in time to tell his father goodbye one last time, the father looks at the son and tells him to use his gift to replay each day, every day, over again, one moment at a time, and to really be present and enjoy it. The son goes back and does just that, at first changing little things throughout the day, but then, simply just reliving it for what it is and the beauty that it holds.
Nana has a great sentiment that “happy memories make warm companions.” That is, if we live our lives the best we can the first time, we are comforted by the memory of the choices we’ve made and where they’ve brought us. Right or wrong, left or right, it is our own distinctive individual journey that lets us contribute uniquely the best way each of us knows how. Nana adds, “The greatest good you can do for others is not just to share your riches, but to reveal to him his own. Everybody is smart, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”
Be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. Take time not only to think through what you want to say but to listen to the other person. If you listen carefully and pause before responding, you will be better able to stay present. Gradually, you will become more aware of the people and places around you. This present state will increase your ability to give love and encouragement and permeate your words and demeanor. You will be happier.
My Dad always says, “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and remember, it’s all small stuff.” And isn’t it?
How do you mark time? How do you divide the days and fill the brief moments that are our lives? I suggest finding the joy and being present. Reach out and make the uncomfortable call. Put yourself out there as though it is your last chance. Most things will not kill you, and if it gives you perspective, growth or even healing, imagine how much that might inspire and motivate others. Remember, the unifying traits that define us. Our country was founded on compromise, great compromise. And it is only through being willing to accept another’s point of view that ours might be heard and understood, and the overall effect made stronger.
We are given a few fleeting moments to impact one another, whether for one single interaction or a series of decisions that could affect a lifetime. Remember no matter how far you go on a path, you can always turn back, and how people treat you is how they feel about you. Be present, find the joy, and take each day and each breath as if it were a gift and your last.
