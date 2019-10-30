Have you ever seen a pet looking happy in a Halloween costume? I haven’t, yet you people keep right on dressing us up anyway. It’s OK. We tolerate it because we love you so much (and we are secretly planning our revenge of drooling all over your Halloween candy). Dressing up pets has become as much a Halloween tradition as pumpkins, witches and toilet paper, and, despite it all, we do appreciate being included. In fact, I created a new adoption promotion slogan: “Happy Halloween from Second Chance. Come Find a New Adoptable Pet to Humiliate!”
We know it is all in fun and so we will continue to give you this one day to pretend we are dress up dolls (don’t even think about pulling out that turkey costume at Thanksgiving!) because we would rather you dress us up than forget about us on this fun day. Just make sure we get extra treats (not the chocolate kind, of course) for our enduring patience as we entertain you.
I think it is important to point out that your best results will come from dressing up dogs and leaving us cats be. Cats are simply too dignified for Spider-Man, Little Bo Peep, or weiner dog costumes. A tiara and silk robe sounds like a good idea for your royal feline of the house, but you will have much more success with your dog. Oh, and make sure you make your dog pose for lots of photos because they just love that so much.
If you are lacking a furry critter to mortify, I will volunteer any of the dogs here at Second Chance, while highly recommending myself for the position of your next charming kitty.
ABOUT ME
My name is Gidget. I’m a 10 year-young female Calico that loves people. You may remember my brother Gadget who wrote a Pet Column on calculating your pet’s age. He, I and two other kitty housemates got left behind when our family moved away. I am a very calm and low-energy girl that loves affection and treats. I get along with other cats, but I have not interacted with the dogs here yet.
I am shy, but my purr gives me away as a simple girl just yearning for affection. I am living in one of the communal rooms here at Second Chance awaiting my new family to come find me. Although I am not confident enough to greet people when they enter my room, my purrs are. All visitors are met by my purring from the moment they enter until they exit my room. It is my way of saying, “Happy to meet you, now please take me home.”
Back to the topic of Halloween. My pet pals will make me regret saying this, but thank you for letting us be part of the Halloween fun. Please, though, leave us safely at home for the trick-or-treating part. That stuff is way too weird for even the likes of Superman’s sidekick, Superdog.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 25 years. Call the Second Chance Helpline at 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, Feral Cat or other services. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
