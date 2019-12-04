Most dog parents will agree that their dog’s most frustrating behavior is an unreliable recall (recall as in coming when called, not to be confused with a “product recall”). As one of the tenents of this Second Chance Pet Column is supporting lifelong pet-person bonds, I offer you some sage advice on improving your dog’s recall, and thus, your relationship with your dog.
I’ll begin with a reminder that another tenent of the Pet Column is that the foundation of any humane and effective training approach should be positive reinforcement rather than punishment. Also, anything you try to teach a new learner strengthens in direct proportion to how many times it is rewarded. And, every time the new learner does the behavior without the reward attached, the behavior weakens.
Does this mean that you have to reward your pet for every single behavior? Only when initially teaching the behavior. After the behavior is well trained, using intermittent reward can maintain its effectiveness. Also of relevance, if the training isn’t fun for dogs or lacks a “payoff,” your efforts will extinguish a behavior rather than reinforce it
“Drilling” on a particular behavior, repeating it over and over without reward, can actually be detrimental to the training process, and at minimum, hamper enthusiasm. Would you repeat an action over and over again, like repeatedly sitting on the floor and getting up, in the absence of intrinsic or extrinsic reward?
Just as important, what is fun for one dog may be scoffed at by another. Thus, you want to “audition” various “reinforcers” such as different treats, toys, games, massage, playing fetch, etc. In learning the reinforcement that works best for your dog, you develop a deeper understanding of your dog’s unique personality and quirks (the special spot he likes to be scratched, the best tone of voice, favorite kind of toy, etc.).
Next week, the Pet Column can offer more specific training techniques for a solid recall, but most importantly, keep training fun. Dogs, like people, are one of the few species of animals that play throughout their lifetimes (perhaps one of the reasons we share such incredible bonds with one another). As a fun factoid, scientists refer to both our species as neotenous, defined as “retaining many of our juvenile behavioral traits.”
Indeed, dogs and people both share a lifelong interest, sometimes obsession, with our “toys.” Although a human’s obsessions can slightly alter as they age (transforming from a Fisher-Price boat to a motorized speed boat), both species share a lifetime love for ball games, although I think football is silly and not even really a true ball.
ABOUT ME
My name is Radar. And, no, it is not because of my ginormous adorable ears. It is because of my humongous radar heart that can ultra-sonically identify good-hearted people from long distances. My radar heart has actually not met a person or dog that I don’t love. I am a young Shepherd mix with golden fuzzy hair. I would make a great family member for an active person or family. I love to play fetch, but I can also entertain myself with toys when you need a rest. I would love a new home for the holidays.
