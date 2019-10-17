Two years ago, if someone had asked me where I would be now, I certainly would not have predicted that I would be sitting on a couch in an apartment with a view of the top of the Eiffel Tower.
Granted, this couch is also my bed, and my room is the living room, and I have a curtain instead of a wall. But I actually live in Paris. That’s pretty wild. Life works in funny ways.
My decision to attend graduate school in France was very circuitous, following dozens of job applications (and rejections), several graduate school applications, a trip to New York as a scholarship finalist, a rejection and a different scholarship award. Ultimately, I had to decide between staying another year to receive a master’s at Stanford or moving across the ocean to a new country for a two-year double master’s degree. The program at Sciences Po was better aligned with my current interests and career paths. Plus, I wanted to live in France.
Before the winter of my senior year at Stanford, I had envisioned my immediate future quite differently. Attending a good school, I thought it would be easy to get a good job in a field I loved right after graduation. Unless you work in tech or computer science, the reality is a little different.
At the time of graduation in June, many of my friends were still unemployed. Even for young, educated people, the job market is bleak. Other friends, who have jobs in finance or tech have secure jobs, but work 13-14 hours every day, often doing mundane tasks. Before she changed positions, my friend working as an investment bank analyst told me, “I’m making an exorbitant amount of money being a glorified waitress.”
So, instead of getting a job, I went to graduate school. Seven months from graduation, I’m staring at many of the same job applications that I filled out two years ago and trying to decide if I could make it on an intern’s salary if I had to.
I am lucky. I graduated from college with no debt, and I’ve managed to put myself through graduate school through scholarships, freelance journalism and part-time work as a research assistant. I’m always at least mildly stressed about finances, but I’m surviving (in an apartment across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower).
For people in my generation with student debt, it is worse. Students who graduated from college in 2018 owed more than their older classmates. On average, 2018 graduates had over $29,000 in college debt, and more students than ever took out private loans to pay for college, according to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success.
This morning, my boss asked me if I knew people who did not want to have kids. Well, yes, at least several, I replied.
“I think your generation has a genuine fear about the instability of the future,” she replied.
The instability of the future. I don’t think that everyone my age who doesn’t want children decides based on potential future instability, but it is a factor.
Financial stability is one piece, but it’s more. We are living in a time where the future is so uncertain that I am truly not sure what the world will look like when the children of my friends reach our age.
In a September New Yorker article, Jonathon Franzen wrote, “If you’re younger than sixty, you have a good chance of witnessing the radical destabilization of life on Earth. ... If you’re under thirty, you’re all but guaranteed to witness it.”
In 40 years, the ice caps may melt so much that people will be able to sail across the North Pole. With current greenhouse gas emissions, the planet is steadily warming to that 2-degree threshold, after which scientists and policymakers say the damage will be irreversible.
Climate change is already causing more frequent and severe natural disasters, extreme heat waves and severe forest fires. And due to pervasive droughts, crop failures and rising sea levels, more and more people are forcibly displaced from their homes due to climate change.
Sometimes, when I think about the state of our planet and the current political nightmare, it feels as if our world just entered the third panel of Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights.” Darkness, demons, and nightmarish images. What world have we created? What will be left for our children? But I still have hope.
Now, more than ever, we need it. A bit of hope to fight to protect wild lands and reduce carbon emissions and elect people who actually care about the climate and humanity.
The other day, I went for a run in the Bois de Boulogne. The air was still and heavy after the rain. Wet leaves slid under my feet. I ran through the trees — dark, damp, trunks twisting toward the sky. As I rounded the corner onto the lake, I looked across the glassy surface. The only ripples came from lazily paddling ducks and a few fallen leaves. I watched two dogs run across the dirt in front of me, stopping to roll in the damp, slick grass.
The world is still spinning. Life goes on. There is so much we can protect, so that one day our children can play in the woods and lakes and mountains and laugh and be kids.
Near the end of his article, Franzen writes, “Any good thing you do now is arguably a hedge against the hotter future, but the really meaningful thing is that it’s good today. As long as you have something to love, you have something to hope for.”
We need a sliver of optimism.
