Today marks day seven of the major “interprofessional” national grève, or strike, in France. I had the divine fortune of celebrating my birthday on the same day as the start of the movement, Dec. 5. Fortunately, school was also cancelled, and I didn’t have to be anywhere. You don’t need public transit to go on a run when you live right by the Seine.
That Thursday, the first day of the grève, at least 806,000 protestors assembled across France, according to France’s Minister of the Interior. The national trade union, the General Confederation of Labor, estimated 1.5 million.
Public transit employees, postal workers, teachers, hospital workers and other public sector employees are refusing to return to work until President Emmanuel Macron reconsiders his revisions to pension plans. Since entering office, Macron has made it his goal to reform and streamline the 42 public and private pension options in France. However, people worry that they will have to retire later and not receive as much money from their pension. The new plan would, in part, allot pension amounts through a point-based system that would reward people based on how much money they earn in their lifetime.
Dec. 5 has historic significance. It was the same day that workers protested in 1995 (also my birth year), when former president Alain Juppé tried to remove the special schemes and revise the pensions allotted to civil servants so that they aligned with the rules for private sector employees.
On Saturday, the Yellow Vest movement, which has been mostly quiet in recent months, also rallied some protestors, though only about 1,000 in Paris. At the peak of the Yellow Vest protests last year, there were more than 10,000 in the capital city.
Although the two protest movements are not explicitly connected, both were born out of deep-rooted social discontent. The workers striking against the pension reforms are organized and supported largely by labor unions, whereas the Yellow Vest movement is leaderless and still without concrete directives.
The protests against the pension reforms continued through the weekend and into this week. Public transit workers announced that they will continue to strike at least through Friday, though it is officially “indefinite.” Citymapper, my essential navigation app, is calling the strike the “Archi-méga-maxi grève.”
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, only two metro lines in Paris were fully operational; others were either entirely closed or running infrequently. To get to my rock climbing course earlier in the week, I took a metro line to the outside of the city and then nearly an hour tram ride south. The tram platform was so saturated with people that I nearly got trampled when the train arrived. Without effective public transit, it is utter chaos. Today, people were stuck for over an hour in the underground tunnels of the Chatelet metro station because the line was so oversaturated.
With the strike, everything seems to pile on. On Saturday, my roommate, who lost his wallet last weekend, biked 40 minutes in a freezing downpour to pick up his new debit card at the bank. Upon arriving, he was told that the card is useless until he receives his “secret code” in the mail to activate it. The postal service also happens to be on strike. Luckily, I charge zero-interest for small loans for friends.
On the flip side, the strike also brought a much-needed respite to the stressful end of the semester. Our pitches for our final masters projects were moved until January. On Thursday, hardly anyone worked. Shops were shuttered, the streets were quiet, and the one boulangerie open near our house ran out of croissants before 9 a.m. My roommates and I joked that we were also “on grève” and wouldn’t do any work that day out of solidarity. We watched “Harry Potter” and drank hot chocolate instead.
I do stand with workers, especially if people fear that the new system will only reward high-earners. Pensions certainly should not be just for the rich. The interesting aspect of these strikes, however, is that the details of the plan were not announced when the strike started.
France’s Prime Minister Eduoard Philippe did not outline the essential elements of the pension reform until yesterday (Wednesday, Dec. 11), nearly a week after the protests started. The French government always intended to announce the details of the reform on this date. Workers intentionally organized massive protests on Tuesday to create chaos the day before.
In Wednesday’s announcement, Mr. Philippe explained that the new pension plan will be rolled out gradually and that everyone born before 1975 will be grandfathered in and keep their old pensions. Another goal is to give more pension benefits to women.
The wealthiest in France will be expected to pay a higher premium “in order to finance the solidarity measures for everyone,” Philippe explained in his announcement. “The universal system is based on national solidarity.”
For now, the measures are not enough to appease the striking workers. I do hope I’ll be able to fly home this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.