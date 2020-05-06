Last weekend, I embarked on the most ambitious baking endeavor of my relatively short career. No, it wasn’t sourdough from a homemade starter.
I’m in France after all. Any bread I bake would pale in comparison to the pain méteil from our local boulangerie. This Provence specialty is a blend of wheat and rye flour, baked in a traditional round boule, dusted with so much flour that it’s impossible to slice without your shirt getting covered in a fine dusting.
Getting bread is one of the highlights of my day. Fortunately, fresh bread is considered un achat de première nécessité (an essential purchase). Plus, the shop sells really good regional wines in 5 liter boxes — also an achat de première nécessité in France, bien sûr.
So no, I won’t be baking bread anytime soon. I did, however, make Swedish cardamom buns with two of my best friends from college. Katie, Blaire and I have been baking together via FaceTime every Friday since quarantine started more than seven weeks ago.
Blaire loves cardamom, and the shape and style of these buns reminded me of Circus Bakery’s sourdough cinnamon buns — a Paris staple that I sorely miss. Circus was also one of the first places I took Katie when she visited me last year.
Fair warning: This recipe has 17 steps and three total hours of resting time for the dough. With a six-hour time difference and Katie’s teaching schedule, it’s complicated. Earlier weeks, I’ve made cookie dough at 11 p.m. and baked in the morning. This week it was a two-day process. But first, I had to procure cardamom.
Not surprisingly, neither of the two local stores had cardamom in stock. Provence isn’t really known for its spicy food. We had a weird pepper grinder mélange of black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom and chili that I had put in our dirty chai earthquake cookies a few weeks ago. The cookies turned out wonderfully, but it seemed a risky choice for a bun where cardamom is the essential flavor. I didn’t want to labor for four hours for nothing.
We almost rescheduled, but in a serendipitous turn of events, my housemate had to go with our elderly neighbor to the regional grocery store 15 miles away and bought cardamom without even knowing I needed it! Perks of living with someone who just returned from four months in India and misses spicy food.
But after heating the milk, tragedy struck. To compensate for the rise in quarantine baking in their six-person household, Katie’s mom ordered a two-pound bag of yeast. But unbeknownst to Katie, it had not yet arrived! One cannot make Swedish cardamom buns without yeast, so Katie made a quick switch to some classic chocolate chip cookies. You can never go wrong with those.
Blaire and I finished prepping our dough and left it in the fridge for its overnight rise. About 18 hours later, we FaceTimed again to complete day two of this baking process. Via Youtube videos, I learned how to twist a Swedish bun, which is particularly complicated when you’re left-handed and everything is done opposite of you. My first one was terrible, but the last three turned out beautifully. When I was in Italy, I was told that I had “perfect pastry hands” because they’re always cold. So maybe I’m a natural. Just keep me away from the pizza dough. Cold hands kill yeast.
Neither my buns nor Blaire’s rose very much, and they were mysteriously about one-third of the size of the pictured ones, but they were absolutely delicious. All my housemates gave rave reviews, and I would definitely make them again. Once Katie’s two-pound bag of yeast arrives, we must so that she can try.
Even a 17-step, two-day recipe goes quickly when you’re baking (even virtually) with two of your favorite people on the planet. This week towards the end of our call, Katie’s boyfriend came into the kitchen to say hello. Jack is a high school teacher, and he had just finished an online class by asking his students if there were any habits that they hoped lasted beyond the current lockdowns. He posed the same question to Blaire and I.
My answer was easy: weekly FaceTime calls with my two best friends. After leaving Stanford, we went from living an eight-minute walk (or a four-minute run) apart to thousands of miles and an entire ocean away. Before quarantine, we talked a lot but not nearly this regularly. And it’s wonderful to share tiny anecdotes, book recommendations, workout ideas and then brainstorm our next baking endeavour.
Who knows, maybe we’ll make chocolate babka. It is an all-day process. “But the results are worth every sugarcoated second,” Melissa Clark writes in the recipe description.
Plus, as Blaire noted, “We’re pros at the ‘6-to-24-hour’ rising” required by the recipe.
France’s quarantine is expected to end on Monday and to celebrate I requested that we make something French. We’re going with mousse au chocolât since that requires none of the yeast Katie is still missing. I’m in charge of the recipe. Hopefully, I don’t mess this one up, or I’ll put my former host mom in Paris to shame.
