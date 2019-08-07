DEAR EDITOR:
According to KOOL-FM’s website, a petition drive is underway in Colorado Springs to change the name of Trump Avenue to Immigrant Way. The neighborhood has nothing to do with the current occupant of the White House as the homes on this street were built in the 1950s or ’60s, and the street is a minor street. Liberals want to erase anything that could possibly be attached to our duly elected president. But they don’t hate, or do they?
Ed Moreland
Montrose
