Miraculously, despite the continuation of the massive strike in Paris, I was able to go home to Colorado via bus (and plane, of course) and come back to Paris equally as smoothly. I just had to do a bit more walking.
Today is the 36th day of the national, unionized strike in France. For more than a month, there have been major disruptions on public transit in Paris. Many other public sector employees refuse to return to work. This major, “interprofessional” national grève, or strike, started after the French government proposed reforms to the country’s pension system. Striking workers include public transit employees, postal workers, teachers, hospital workers and other public sector employees.
Only two metro lines (both automated) in Paris are fully operational. Most are closed entirely or only run during peak commuting times. The trains to get to the airports and the suburbs outside of Paris are very irregular. I would not recommend trying to take a train anywhere in France.
During his New Year’s Eve address, President Emmanuel Macron affirmed the government’s determination to execute their pension reform. The goal is to streamline the 42 private and public pension plans. Pensions under the reform would be allotted on a point-based system, depending on the amount of money people earn in their lifetime, how long people work and in what sectors. The proposal also moves the retirement age from 62 to 64, although people would still be able to retire earlier in certain circumstances. Striking workers insist that the reforms would give them less favorable pensions and force people to work for longer.
President Macron’s speech increased tensions with representatives of unions who are against the reform. Another big demonstration is planned for today (Thursday). The most recent estimations expect around the same number of protestors in Paris as the last march Dec. 17, so about 350,000. There are also protests planned in cities such as Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse. Unions from the transit sector, the energy sector, the postal service, health workers, educators and others have promised to turn out.
Although 350,000 is a sharp decline from the 850,000 protestors who turned out Dec. 5 to launch the movement, the strikers refuse to quit. Many suggested a pause in the strike for the holiday, particularly so that shoppers could use public transit, and restaurants and businesses could benefit from holiday commerce. The protestors didn’t relent.
Initially sympathetic, I am now frustrated. The protests and irregular public transit have hurt businesses in Paris. During the holidays, which should have been the busiest time of the year, many restaurants had empty tables. Last minute reservation cancellations and transit closures led to a 30 percent decline in customers in Parisian restaurants. Retail sales fell. Hotel occupancy was down by 15 percent.
In the month of December, a “crucial period for the success of commerce,” there was a 30 percent decline in retail activity in the areas in France most affected by the strikes, according to l’Alliance du commerce, the French commerce alliance. In Paris, the loss was between 25 and 30 percent.
For small businesses, those with 11 or fewer employees, the decline in sales was between 30 and 60 percent. Employers are still expected to pay their workers, but with less business, fewer employees are told to come in. For those that do come to work but live far away, they have to take a deep cut out of the earnings paying for taxis to get to work.
In Paris, some shops situated on march routes have to close each time that there is a protest scheduled, which means they lose 100 percent of potential sales for the day.
The city of Paris is deploying 2.5 million euros to help businesses affected by the strikes, but even that is not enough to make up for the lost commerce. January and February are notoriously quiet months.
I understand the position of the strikers and their concern. President Macron did not initially describe his policies clearly, and he is often unsympathetic. His mediation with the union representatives has not been ideal. However, many union leaders also refuse to negotiate. I cannot see any propositions by the government that would satisfy them, and the government will not abandon this reform. And the pension system does need to be reformed.
There are some benefits to the strike, such as the increase in bikers in Paris. Hopefully that trend will continue beyond the strikes. As for me, it’s been so long without public transit that I’ve even begun to fondly reminisce about trips on the metro line 9, which is notoriously packed tighter than a sardine can, no matter the time of day. I guess I should be careful what I wish for.
