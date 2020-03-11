Doesn’t the name Topaz just have that supermodel ring to it? Yeah, I thought so, too. Which is why I am anticipating great things for myself at this weekend’s doggie fashion show (part of Furry Flicks & Fashion event Saturday at the Ouray County 4-H Event Center in Ridgway). I am excited, as it is my big chance to finally get noticed for my beauty, talent and grace, plus get adopted.
I have been practicing my catwalk, but could somebody please tell me why the fashion runway is not called the dogwalk? I can strut my stuff better than any feline I know. Anyway, I am excited to see my styling outfit that I get to model. Chow Down Pet Supplies in Montrose is providing the evening’s fashion forward couture, and I hope mine really makes my gorgeous ice blue eyes sizzle even more.
So I arrived at Second Chance from another shelter and had a litter of pups with me. They all just recently got adopted into loving homes, making me a proud momma, but my figure isn’t quite where I want it yet. But I am young and active and still have a few days to lose my baby weight.
I love other dogs so I am delighted that many of my friends here at the Second Chance Shelter will be joining me on the runway. It is a night for, with and about homeless pets and all that we have to offer the world, so I feel that we are going to shine sparkly bright. A few of my friends may be a little nervous, but they know that this opportunity to be discovered for the role of new family dog is big.
I am also looking forward to the Bow Wow films during Furry Flicks & Fashion night. My favorite of these short dog-centric films is about a dog that had given up on life that is adopted by a man who has given up on life and together they forge an incredible new life together.
It makes me so eager about what my life will become once I am adopted. I know I will change other people’s lives. I love people and am super easy to love, and I make life fun.
There will also be a great silent and live auction during the event to raise money for Second Chance’s many life-saving programs and services. So please join me Saturday night. You get a free drink just for walking in the door, and it will be in an individual glass not a communal bowl on the floor, and the first 60 people in the door also get free Tito’s Vodka dog swag. Tickets are on sale at bowwowfilmfest.org or at the door, which open at 5:30 p.m.
In closing I would like to thank my publicist, my stylist and my trainer for making me look so good. I wouldn’t be receiving this opportunity if it weren’t for my fans that care for me and those who support my care.
I look forward to meeting community members like you who understand the importance of pets in your lives and who want to have some great fun supporting a great cause. Plus you get that free individualized drink.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for over 26 years. Call the Second Chance Helpline at 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, Feral Cat or other services. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
