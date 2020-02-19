I have nothing to say today. As I sit here, nothing engaging or original strikes me. What is there to say about nothing other than it can be comforting at times, or crippling. Professionals call it writer’s block — the clinical term to describe the nothingness that creeps into the brain more often than not. Hitting any type of word count seems insurmountable during such droughts. I’d rather run a marathon in high heels right now.
Thanks to the internet, I’m googling writing prompts in a last-ditch effort to kick start my creative juices, or whatever’s left of them. The deadline approaches like death. I’m kicking myself. Real writers don’t freakin’ google how to write. It’s supposed to just happen, as if the language lords throw down lightning bolts at worthy scribes. They must not have chosen me. I shake my fist at the heavens. Only fools shout out the clouds and expect a response. I’m starting to doubt my ability to form sentences in a somewhat pleasurable, digestible way. Sorry, valued readers. Oh, well, it’s been a good run.
I turn to Associate Editor Suzanne Cheavens, who’s also a poet and master of the written word, and explain my problem.
“What does your muse look like?” she asks.
“Good question. I never really thought about it.”
“Mine’s a dude. … It’s basically Keith Richards.”
“Mine’s like an amorphous blob, I guess, like the Holy Spirit. Just out there in the ether.”
Then I start to think about it more. My muse is anything and everything — the human experience, existence. The exhilaration of an adrenaline rush. The physical pain of a broken heart. The camaraderie of friendship. The doldrums of loss.
I think of Charles Bukowski’s poem “the crunch,” published in his 1977 collection “Love Is a Dog from Hell.” It ends:
who put this brain inside of me?
it cries
it demands
it says that there is a chance.
it will not say
"no."
Self-medicating with reading and music is one way I try to conjure the muse. I sit here with headphones on, about 400 words from hitting an acceptable word count. I drain out the world. The snowplow scraping past my window, annoyingly beeping as it pulverizes ice and asphalt. The bumping of the bass from the early morning spin class going on below the office. The unsolicited phone calls and text messages. It can all wait as I get into my groove.
I have my playlist on shuffle. “Convalescence,” “With A Thousand Words To Say But One” and “Doomsayer (The Beginning of the End)” by Darkest Hour blast into my ears. Then it’s Meshuggah’s “Bleed.” I’m coming back to life. My brain won’t say no. I’m starting to feel normal again. Maybe I just needed to drink more water and eat that banana. Massacre’s 1991 album “From Beyond” kicks in. The record and its cover art is homage to H.P. Lovecraft’s short horror story of the same name. In it, the unnamed narrator outlines his dealings with a mad scientist who invented a device that targets people’s pineal glands so they can see planes of existence other than their accepted reality. Mayhem and carnage ensue. Monsters beyond description emerge. Reality is terrifying. I chuckle. That’s exactly what having nothing to say feels like. You have to fight off the beasts that live between the ears and dig a little deeper. You can’t say no. Being an empath helps, too.
I gave myself two hours to finish this column, and I have 30 minutes left. The Massacre album ends. “Flesh and the Power It Holds” by Death starts.
“It will take you in
It will spit you out
Behold the flesh
And the power it holds
Passion is a poison
Laced with pleasure bitter-sweet
One of many faces
That hide deep beneath”
I think of an ex-lover. Who put this brain inside of me? Sins of the flesh aren’t so appealing anymore.
Ten more minutes and I’m ridding myself of this writing nonsense. I should have been an accountant. At least numbers are definitive. The value of words is trickier to calculate. I sit and think. Six more minutes. My emails are piling up, and I’ve received three more text messages. Answering them seems like a chore I don’t want to get to anytime soon. Maybe I’ll stay in purgatory a little longer. They’ll understand, or maybe not. It's not something many people can relate to.
It’s noon. There’s a conspiracy of ravens gathered on the road where the snowplow cleared. I count 20 of them. There must be something edible down there. An SUV turns onto the street, and the black birds flee. The muse is gone again, but thanks for stopping by. Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe is screaming at me, “Take hold of my hand, for you are no longer alone. Walk with me in hell.”
