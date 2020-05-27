It is true that pet adoptions have spiked nationwide during the pandemic, one of the few silver linings of this tragic situation. As families have more time at home to transition a pet into their lives, and have greater need for the emotional support and physical comfort of a pet, it makes sense that this trend is occurring. But, as communities begin reopening and people are returning to work, it will be important to make sure your pets are prepared for the adjustment. In other words, as the country reopens people need to make sure animal shelters don’t fill up again from pets you no longer have time, interest or patience for.
The reality is that life during COVID-19 has been really good for many pets. Having our people home more and soaking up the love we have to give has been unprecedented and delightful for many pets. Pets have become accustomed to new routines of sleeping in, daily walks, play sessions, dancing naked in the kitchen and long conversations while cuddling. Your pets are not going to be happy if it all vanishes at once.
If you know your routine is going to change back to work mode, I recommend you begin to slowly shift back to your former routine in advance. The goal should be to maintain some quality time with your pet once your schedule resumes to pre-pandemic times. This may be challenging, but you will need it just as much as your pet does. Trade in the post-work routine of the couch and a beer for a lovely evening walk with your best furry friend or a game of learning new tricks.
For those of you who added a pet into your family these past months it is even more important that you make a slow transition that emphasizes keeping your connection with your pets. And remember that pets are very tuned in to our people’s emotional states, and if you feel guilt or angst about leaving us, we will pick up on that. Don’t make a big deal of it; depart (and return) as though you are going for a quick errand, no stress equals no mess.
My name is Molly Jolly, and I am a 1-year-young female Husky and cattle dog mix. The thing about me is that I love people, which makes me very easy to love. I haven’t met a person I don’t like. Can any of you say that? I am calm and well trained, sort of like the adopter's dream come true really. I put the word awesome in family dog. This pandemic will some day end, but your love for me will remain. Call my staff today to schedule an appointment to meet me. Stay smart and well out there everyone.
Second Chance Humane Society has been serving Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties for 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 or visit adoptmountainpets.org to learn how you can receive emergency food or medical services, adopt, volunteer, foster, or donate to our programs and services. Let us know what challenges you are facing in keeping your pets as part of your families.
