DEAR EDITOR:
After reading a recent story regarding former Ouray County undersheriff Richard Herman’s plea agreement, I am incensed and discouraged that this former law enforcement officer who allegedly propositioned a teenager, falsified the facts during an interview with law enforcement and was indicted by a grand jury has received a one-year unsupervised probation sentence and will not even be listed as a sex offender.
Something is terribly wrong and dysfunctional with a process that requires survivors of crimes, especially those of a sexual or violent nature, to take the stand in a courtroom in the presence of the alleged perpetrator in order to secure a conviction.
In the face of all the evidence against Herman — the surveillance video of Herman’s truck that matched the survivor’s description of the vehicle, identification of Herman by the victim in the photo line up and Herman’s lies about his whereabouts and the location of his truck on the day in question — why was Herman not prosecuted?
I find it unconscionable that our system, designed to promote “justice,” would, under the circumstances and according to District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller, even need the physical presence of the survivor in the courtroom to secure a conviction, especially given the survivor’s post-traumatic stress. If, given all this evidence, the prosecutor determined the district attorney could not win this case in court, at a minimum, why did the judge not reject or amend the lenient plea bargain and/or pronounce a sentence more befitting of the crime? The case began with a charge of a class 4 felony (criminal attempt to commit inducement of child prostitution) plus a class 1 misdemeanor (child abuse) with a possible sentence of four to 12 years in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender. The case ended with a plea agreement of two counts of harassment (misdemeanors,) unsupervised probation and no record of sexual offense!
Though Herman’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificate will be revoked, he is eligible to request a variance and potentially have his POST certification restored. A felony conviction would eliminate this possibility.
The decisions and plea bargain related to Herman’s case are particularly disturbing to me as this case is one of several cases in recent years pertaining to alleged sexual perpetrators with ties to Ouray County. The others resulted in at least one dismissed case, one verdict of “not guilty” in spite of DNA evidence, a restraining order, a short-term probation and a plea bargain. This history troubles me as we await the outcome of the sexual assault case against Ouray business owner John Warren.
We must show zero tolerance for sexual violence and a rape culture that condones it. We must pay attention, not turn away, and report these crimes. We must not dismiss these crimes as inconsequential. Our community’s safety is at stake. We must support every survivor with kindness and compassion. Believe them. Validate their reality. Honor their dignity in a world where their integrity is questioned and their stories are silenced.
Robyn Cascade
Ridgway
