Every week, The Watch hosts an interview with one of the region’s leading nonprofits. This week we turn the spotlight on the Second Chance Humane Society, which serves Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties. Here, executive director Kelly Goodin speaks up for dogs and cats that cannot speak themselves.
Leslie Vreeland: How are you, and how has Second Chance been doing during this unprecedented time?
Kelly Goodin: We have been working hard to keep our shelter and outreach services up and running in new and creative ways. We’ve remained open by appointment through the pandemic, and we focused on getting our shelter population into foster care to make space for greater needs. We also looked at what we could do to prevent pet abandonment or relinquishment during this time. By expanding our Tri-County Pet Pantry, we’ve delivered over 15,000 pounds of food and pet supplies to individual families and 23 organizations serving low-income populations throughout our service region. We are committed to continuing this service for as long as it’s needed.
LV: Have you seen an increase in pets?
KG: Fortunately not beyond what we were prepared to manage, but in March, when everything started shutting down, including the Montrose shelter, we received an increased number of pets from Montrose. We quickly organized an expanded foster rescue network, providing food and crates to homes with stray pets, and placing more animals in foster care. We grew from three foster homes to 23 and are still accepting additional applications for future needs.
LV: What else are you concentrating on?
KG: Our mission is “Connecting Pets, People & Community While Saving Lives.” Our focus is on supporting people by helping them to keep their pets with them for life. We do this by providing resources such as low-cost medical care and behavioral training classes.
We also offer wellness and preventative care through our medical clinic at our shelter in Ridgway for low-income families throughout the tri-county area — and we are hosting clinics in Nucla to promote greater accessibility for residents in the West End (we’ve been partnering with Hoof & Paw Animal Rescue there for at least a decade). We had scheduled these clinics to begin in April but had to postpone them. We’re now starting them at the end of May and early June.
LV: What’s happening at the thrift store, and with donations?
KG: We reopened the Second Chance Thrift Store in Ridgway last Wednesday with reduced hours and days, applying recommended health and safety guidelines by Ouray County, including requesting shoppers wear facemasks. We are working on getting our Telluride Thrift Shop open.
LV: What about donations? Can people still drop off items?
KG: Yes, both shops are open for drop-off donations. Ridgway is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Telluride 10 to 2 p.m. We hope to expand hours for both stores once we determine there will be no negative impact to our staff and public.
LV: Is there anything people should keep in mind when approaching a dog these days?
KG: You may have read about the few cases of dogs and cats being infected with the coronavirus, and while there’s no evidence that the virus has passed from pets to people (indeed, the odds seem to be that humans have exposed pets to the virus, rather than the other way around) we suggest not letting other people handle your pets right now.
LV: What else are you doing these days?
KG: Although the spay/neuter was suspended for about six weeks, we are now resuming low-cost spay-neuter clinics, by appointment, this month. (You can reach us at adoptmountainpets.org.) We are also resuming our dog training classes, which reduce pet relinquishment. We offer these in Ridgway and, beginning this month, in Nucla as well.
LV: What about fundraisers? I see the Bow Wow Film Festival has recently been extended for another week. It’s on through May 22.
KG: Yes, this is the film fest that is part of major fundraiser, Furry Flicks & Fashion, in Ridgway every year. That event was canceled, so our friends at the Bow Wow Film Festival moved it online. It began May 8 and goes through May 22. Tickets and a trailer are at bowwowfilmfest.org. We’ll be offering a new year of films in July, as well as an online auction.
LV: Do you even need to fundraise? You received a big bequest a few years ago.
KG: I’m glad you brought that up! We received a generous bequest about four years ago, which allowed us to pay off our shelter property outside Ridgway 25 years sooner than we would have been able to. But about 75 percent of our operating revenue comes from the thrift stores, which have been shuttered. When those closed, we were unsure about how we were going to make it. The long-term effects of COVID-19 are really challenging and daunting. We’ve been relying on donors these past few months to increase their donations. We’ve been working very hard to get our thrift shops back open, and hope we can continue to count on donor support. You can learn more about what we do at adoptmountainpets.org.
