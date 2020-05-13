It’s amazing what you learn about yourself during isolation. The amount of inspired content out there now is encouraging. As the world takes a timeout, we are segmented while also being thrust together, and the gamut of human emotion has been placed under a microscope. I’m re-learning about the small steps. What are you learning?
Emily Dickinson once said, “If you take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves.”
Everything is composed of many small details, any one of which, if overlooked, can create problems later. I’m sure you can think of a time when one seemingly small decision made a huge impact on your life.
I crave the outdoors, and Telluride is an outdoor paradise. During times of feeling overwhelmed or struggling with uncertainty, I decided to take Ms. Dickenson’s advice and make small goals. The mere act of trying every day to stretch just a little further in yoga, or focus my mind just a little longer in prayer or meditation helped create space for much needed mental health, which brings clarity and peace.
In my head I can hear my dad saying, “Even if you just do one thing every day toward your goal, you’re moving forward.” Take it day by day, one step at the time, one thing at the time.
Every step gets you closer and teaches you what you can control, what you can’t and the difference between those things. You learn to let go of your need to control others and circumstances. Pearl S. Buck is famous for saying, “Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness.” The joy is in the journey.
This momentary pause I hope will help us all to reset and remember not to sweat the small stuff. The perspectives gained during unusual times allow for an acute focus on what is truly important — our health, our loved ones, our relationships.
Small steps. Nana often speaks of “coming from a dirt patch in Grifton, North Caroline” with no running water or electricity, much less TP, and how blessed she feels being where she is in life now. I ask her often how she has gotten through the darker days of almost 90 years of life. Other than cracking up (now) about heating a giant tub of water by fire to do laundry by stirring it with a paddle and ice in the kitchen bucket (aka “sink") in the morning because there was no heat, to burlap sacks for everything from clothes to maxi pads to bedsheets, she shared with me a quote from Elena Mikhalkova’s “The Room of Ancient Keys,” “In difficult times you just move forward with small steps. Do what you have to do little by little. Don’t think about the future or what may happen tomorrow. Wash the dishes, remove the dust, write a letter, make soup. You see? You are advancing step by step, take a step and stop, rest a little, praise yourself, take another step. You won’t notice but your steps will grow more and more and the time will come when you can think about the future without crying.”
I’ve learned some things about myself during the pandemic to realize just how much I didn’t know, or was unable to recognize because it was buried or I was distracted by the noise. It is humbling to recognize how many are on the front lines and so many others are experiencing great tragedy. It is a completely different perspective to have the noise shut off for just a minute and allow the things that are really important to bubble to the surface. Being together while being apart while also being with ourselves.
The journey of emotional maturity is about which patterns you remove from your life, not how many more you layer on top. During the first half of our lives, we mistake aging for adding. We define ourselves through work, relationships and the outward images of success, confusing what is important today with what will have truly mattered in hindsight tomorrow. Nana said it’s not what happens to you but how you react.
We look at people’s actions as projections of their identity when most of what we do is a result of circumstance. By dealing with uncertainty by choosing to do the best you can with what you have right now, you are taking responsibility despite knowing there is a lot we don’t control. Serenity is influencing what you can, accepting what you can’t and making an effort to recognize the difference. The key is to summon courage and forgive ourselves for past lies and get comfortable facing the truth. Nana recently shared a quote from Alexander Pope, “A man should never be ashamed to say he has been wrong, which is but saying in other words that he is wiser today than he was yesterday.” She added, “Learning is acquired by reading books, but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading men, and studying all the various editions of them,” which is from the “Letters to His Son, 1752: Earl of Chesterfield.”
It is not easy to face shortcomings, pettiness, addictions, shallow egos and laziness. Striving and discipline and working through each small step brings about the successful achievement of goals. It is what we do behind the scenes, in the early morning hours and in the dark when no one is looking, that brings change. It is what happens when we choose to do what is right versus what is easy, challenging ourselves and gaining freedom rather than settling for what is comfortable. Positive change takes work, step by step, but it is the kind of work that feels good because it brings us closer to becoming our best selves. What small step can you take today?
