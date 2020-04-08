DEAR EDITOR:
As an 80-year-old man I am always amazed at what younger folks consider necessities! Because of COVID-19, people have been filling their shopping carts with toilet paper and bottled water. In a recent issue of Time magazine, a physician stated the rush for toilet paper was due to the fact there just is no substitutes. Well, I have news for him. I have frequented many an outhouse in my long life, including one at my old hunting camp in Maine. We kept a Sears Roebuck catalogue in there for our toilet paper. The catalogue was free and certainly outlasted one lousy roll of toilet paper that the mice would have chewed to pieces anyway. I also observed a box of corncobs in a few of them. If you don’t like those options, how about a wash cloth? Wipe your butt and then just rinse it off and reuse. That will work well and save you money. Now as for bottled water, it is absolutely ridiculous to consider this a necessity. Older folks, like me, did just fine for many years getting water before bottled water came on the scene. We got it out of the tap or from a well, and it was over a 1,000 percent cheaper and better for the environment too. In those days, if someone told you they were going to buy a bottle of water for $1 or $2, you would have thought them crazy! We have really good water in the Uncompahgre Valley so don’t panic, save money and draw good water from your tap. Finally, the late great politically incorrect comedian W.C. Fields said, and I quote, “The bare necessities of life are food, clothing and a blonde.”
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.