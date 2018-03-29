Stop drinking the Kool-Aid. 

Dear Allison,
Recently, several friends brought to my attention the idea of “false flag” events. At first, I jokingly accused them of being right-wing conspirators. Now, with the recent Parkland shooting falling inline with the recent QAnon posts and the exposure of one of the student survivors, David Hogg, as potentially being a “crisis actor,” I have begun to have my doubts. Do you think some of these mass shootings could be created by entities other than the actual “suspects?”
—Searching for Truth
Dear Searching,
No.
So, bear with me, there are individuals who think something along these lines:
The liberals created a “false flag” event that consisted of staging the massacre of innocent children to push their liberal agenda of promoting gun control and casting both Trump and the entire Republican Party in a negative light. Somehow, the true perpetrators have not been discovered and brought to justice, not even after hiring professional child “crisis actors,” creating a set, fixing all the details so the scene was as realistic as possible ... I mean, it would be like filming a scene in a movie! Expensive, time consuming, obvious. Yet ... no one is savvy enough to catch them! No one can prove it was a hoax! Unlike all the other mass shootings we’ve had the pleasure of witnessing in the past decade — no pattern here! — this one was a hoax?
Also, why do you refer to right-wing conspiracy theories as deserving of any analysis whatsoever, but never mention the other side of the coin? What do you think about Russian bots and their potential role in this whole Parkland crisis and amping up the notion that perhaps the shooting wasn’t real, you know, for example?
I’m not Dear Abby. I’m a human with a brain and an education. I also have quite a few life experiences I use to formulate my opinions about things. The Parkland massacre happened because some sick, suffering, possibly evil, adolescent got his hands on a weapon that could make it happen. What do you think would have happened if he’d had been throwing knives or firing a regular ole normal gun?
We live in a country full of sick people who are drunk on a sick culture. We have no communities anymore. We have me, me, me, me, me. Money, money, money, money. We shouldn’t be allowed to have toys that can kill lots of people in half a second. We are not Sweden, Europe, Norway, China or any other country. We are America, and we can’t handle guns.
You know why I couldn’t care less about QAnon? Because there is zero transparency. I don’t know who that is, what that is and the posts are cryptic. Guess what real news thrives on? Transparency! Reporters sign their names when they write articles. I can’t write a factual story for the Telluride Daily Planet under a false name or anonymously. Sources are checked, identified, known, even if we don’t get to know their names.
Why should I believe the posts of some entity I know nothing about?
It’s funny ... the right-wing conspirators you so jokingly refer to would liken David Hogg to Hitler in defense of a president who has sought to limit free speech, control the media, fire anyone who doesn’t agree with him, support white supremacists, bigots and Nazis, and aggressively attempt to motivate the masses to cater to his every whim based solely upon some collective nationalism born of social inequality, misery and discomfort ... which one sounds more like Hitler?
The fact that anyone could resort to these conspiracy theories, or subscribe to QAnon as the truth while seeking to discredit journalists and papers that have enjoyed decades of accolades and collective support for their investigative prowess, (mostly) objective reporting and intelligence, blows my mind.
Stop drinking the Kool-Aid.
A bunch of kids got shot to pieces. For real. With an assault weapon. There are no actors. He wasn’t in it for political gain. It wasn’t about politics and conspiracies and which-side-is-right until the goddamn politicians, both Republican and Democrat, made that happen.
If there are any conspiracies out there, they’re the ones that exist between the Haves — be they corporations or organizations, such as the NRA — and their wealthy puppet politicians, to create a never-ending symbiosis using the rage of the dumb flock, the poor, the lazy, the entitled Have Not’s who want to have but can’t, don’t or won’t, to ensure they remain rich and we remain not so. Their fuel? Creating division, blame, mistrust and hatred.
Read a textbook about the Constitution, maybe a book for a Con Law II class in any Law School, and then tell me the rhetoric spewed by the NRA and the Republicans who take their money, support and votes, doesn’t sound more like a conspiracy than anything you’ve read about Parkland.
Dare you.
Need new theories about your conspiracies? Ask away at blaire.perry@gmail.com.
