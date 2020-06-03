In many ways, I feel weird writing a column this week. With protests across the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a now-former Minneapolis police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville officers, I do not want to detract from any of the essential work, writing and organizing being done to lift up African American voices and call out the structural racism and police brutality in the United States.
Even across the Atlantic, here in France, the news cycle is dominated by stories from protests in the U.S.: in Minneapolis, LA, New York and around the country. And yesterday in Paris, more than 20,000 people gathered to demand justice for Adama Traoré, a black man who died four years ago after being detained by the police in France.
Although France is normally a country of protests, Tuesday’s was declared illegal by the police prefecture in Paris. Due to the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned. The 20,000 protestors certainly exceeded this limit, but people are demanding justice. The Paris rally is about a French case and justice for Adama, but the timing is no coincidence.
Assa Traoré, Adama’s sister, said in an interview with CNN that her brother’s death and George Floyd’s were very similar. “They died in the exact same way. Both were carrying the weight of three cops. They had the same words. I can’t breathe; I can’t breathe.”
Many of the protestors here used the same slogans as in the United States, including “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe.”
Although the power structures in France and the United States are different, racism certainly exists in both places. For nearly as long as France has been a country of protests, police brutality has been an insidious problem. Until people started documenting it with video evidence, though, government officials mainly denied that there was a problem. Even yesterday, after protestors clashed with the police, Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner, chose to send out a tweet condemning the protestors’ actions.
“Violence has no place in a democracy. Nothing justifies the spillover that occurred this evening in Paris, when public assemblies are prohibited to protect the health of all. I congratulate the security & rescue forces for their control and their composure.”
Seriously?
In both the United States and France, the denial of police brutality and the denial of structural racism by government actors, from nation to state levels is unacceptable. Wherever you live, call your representatives. Demand action. Demand police reform.
At this critical moment, I am aware of the space that anything I write takes up, particularly as a white woman writing for a local newspaper in a predominantly white community. I grew up in Aspen, which has a demographic similar to Telluride. For much of my childhood, I took access to the outdoors for granted. Although I absolutely loved living in the mountains in a safe and open environment, it unfortunately took me a long time to realize just how lucky I was. So much natural land and outdoor recreation are still majority white spaces. The outdoor community is largely full of people who look like me, and I am disappointed to admit that I did not even notice this phenomenon until I got to college. Talk about the epitome of white privilege.
But I am always learning and actively vow to continue to put in the work. To read, to advocate, to listen. To protest. To call out microaggressions and racist jokes and continue to talk to friends and family members. To intervene against violence. And to critically analyze the power structures and education systems I often took for granted growing up.
My mother and I were talking today, and I realized that I could only recall one book assigned to me in all four years of high school that was written by a person of color. Almost all of them were written by white men. Yes, part of that can be attributed to the whiteness of the Western canon, but it is not an excuse. I was in world literature for two years, and the reading list of potential books is extensive. We could have read “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe or “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker.
Fortunately, I did find many great books on my own, and I was assigned many in college. For those interested, some that I recommend, or have been recommended to me are: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison; “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou; “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson; “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coaes; “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo; “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander; “How to Be Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi; “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo.
For those in Telluride and all around the country and the globe who have showed up and marched and demanded justice, thank you.
Lastly, vote. Vote. Vote. Elections matter so much. Colorado has elections June 30! November 2020 is essential, but so are local and state elections. Voter turnout is crucial. Vote to end police brutality, to bring justice, to break down the insidious systems of power in the United States that permit structural racism to still exist. And voting is only effective when everyone is able and empowered to vote. It is not a free and fair election while there is still voter suppression.
Use your voice and your platform, no matter how big or how small. You can talk to four friends at brunch, or 400,000 people from a stage. Either way it matters, and keep speaking and fighting and listening and learning well beyond this news cycle.
