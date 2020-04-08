DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve been thinking about what a challenging time this is for all of us, how stress and close quarters can make us vulnerable to depression, anxiety and anger.
Anyone can go bonkers with worry over illness, bills and kids. And those in potentially violent situations particularly need to know that there’s somewhere to turn. News reports tell us that domestic violence was on the rise in March and is likely to continue to escalate as people are shut up in their homes and feeling frustrated and powerless.
You may be living with someone who seems to be unraveling, or you may feel yourself losing control. So I’m stressing again points made in a recent piece on our mental health resources in hopes that some people out there will find these tools helpful.
Mental health experts are using teletherapy, cutting their rates — or even offering free services — in an effort to be more accessible in this time of high anxiety. And county agencies can help us find those folks.
Tri-County Health Network is one such resource, connecting us to teletherapists who offer low-cost and free services. We can rent from them a computer and hot spot, and they have bilingual services as well. I checked in with them at tchnetwork.org/teletherapy and at 970-708-7096 and found it easy to make an appointment online. The woman on the phone was also very responsive and helpful.
The Center for Mental Health is another resource, centermh.org, 970-252-3200 or 970-252-6220.
The sooner we get help to defuse a dangerous situation, the more likely we can find a remedy before it gets out of hand. If you know of friends or neighbors who may be experiencing these problems, consider sharing these contacts with them.
And if you are the one starting to feel aggressive toward others in this climate of increasing stress, keep your partner and family members safe by asking for help.
Though we may be in lockdown mode, we are not alone.
Paula James
Ridgway
