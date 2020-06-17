There’s a grenade in my heart, but I haven’t pulled the pin. It’s been three weeks since the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died under the knee of a now-former Minneapolis police officer. The unaltered video of his death, during which he pleaded “I can’t breathe” and begged for his mother, enraged the world. How can this happen? What were the other three officers thinking as their partner nonchalantly knelt on this man’s neck for nearly nine minutes? Is this normal?
People understandably reacted emotionally. Demonstrations that started in the Twin Cities spread across the nation, and then the globe. The “Black Lives Matter” movement has again gained momentum in the wake of the deaths of several unarmed African Americans, particularly the ones at the hands of police. I’d be remiss not to mention the names of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman who was shot dead in her home after Louisville police officers executed a no-knock search warrant; Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was fatally fired upon while jogging when a white father-and-son duo mistakenly identified him as a robbery suspect in Georgia; and Rayshard Brooks, an African American man, who just this week, was shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer as he fled after failing a sobriety test in a Wendy’s parking lot. There are numerous more names and similar tragic incidents that would fill this space and then some. I cried as I watched my country, my home, burn. Yes, there’s a grenade in my heart, but I haven’t pulled the pin.
My initial anger, confusion and sadness have dampened since watching Floyd’s agonizing death, but it’s painfully clear that such killings aren’t uncommon. Floyd’s demise reignited the debate surrounding America’s police brutality and racism problem. This, unfortunately, is nothing new either. America has a terrible tendency to kill progress before it can get too far. The assassinations of the Kennedy brothers, MLK and Malcolm X come to mind. Not to mention the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, when mobs of white residents virtually wiped the African American community of Greenwood off the map, ravaging the nation’s wealthiest such district known as “Black Wall Street.” Clearly this country isn’t as welcoming to all people, especially the African American, Latinx and Native American communities.
Sixty years after the civil rights movement and it seems like nothing has changed, but this feels different. There’s a certain energy surrounding the current movement.
On the threshold of 30, I’ve never experienced anything quite like this during my brief existence. People my age were too young to comprehend the impact of the 9/11 attacks and fight in the war on terrorism. We were barely legal when the Great Recession hit, though many of our families felt the effects. Coming of age during the ongoing opioid epidemic, especially for those of us living in rural areas, meant that knowing of someone who died of an overdose wasn’t uncommon. We did help elect former president Barack Obama, which seemed like the country was finally moving in the right direction, but then the pendulum swung as the decade ended. And the start of the new one, so far, may be one of the most tumultuous of our lifetimes, at least since we’ve become contributing members of society with influence. Paired with the pressures and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, including economic downturn and near-record unemployment, there’s even more animosity than usual.
America was founded on revolution. We learned about it in our history books. How the feisty colonists fought back against their British oppressor to create “the land of the free.” But this revolution is being recorded. The connectivity of social media allows people to instantaneously share unedited videos to everyone in the world from wherever they are. Violence is always unsettling, but it’s our ugly reality right now. There’s a crude saying, “From shit comes flowers.” Well, we have a big pile of it right now.
Like most of us, music helps me cope. I’ve been listening to the blues lately, as my disposition dictates. If you don’t like the blues, originally played by oppressed African Americans, then how can you enjoy rock and all the many subgenres that have splintered from it? Robert Johnson’s “Hellhound on My Trail” hits different right now.
“And the days keeps on worryin' me
There's a hellhound on my trail, hellhound on my trail”
Same with Albert King’s “Born Under A Bad Sign.”
“I can't read, haven't learned how to write
My whole life has been one big fight
Born under a bad sign
I been down since I began to crawl
If it wasn't for bad luck, I said, I wouldn't have no luck at all”
Old school hip-hop has that same down-trodden, pissed off attitude. N.W.A, Public Enemy, KRS-One, Tupac. Like the meme going around the interwebs that says, “No one ever made a song called ‘F--- the Fire Department’” in reference to N.W.A’s 1988 anthem “F--- Tha Police.” More recently, Kendrick Lamar has picked up the mantle, making history in 2018 for winning a Pulitzer for his “DAMN.” album. But the perfect soundtrack during this current social clime is “RTJ4” by Atlanta’s Run The Jewels, which is El-P and Killer Mike. Killer Mike, who is also an activist, has always been vocal about racial injustices, and the new album is brilliant. The song “JU$T,” featuring Pharrell Williams and Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, has the cleverest chorus — “Look at all these slave masters posin' on yo' dollar.”
But “pulling the pin” gives me goosebumps. With guest vocals by Mavis Staples, as well as guitar work by Josh Homme (Ex-Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal), she croons, “There's a grenade in my heart and the pin is in their palm.”
