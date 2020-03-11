Kimberly,
What is the secret to life, the universe and everything?
—M. Schriben, Southern Shores
Perhaps this is a joke, but I dig it. According to “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams, the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is 42. In the Bible, 42 represents the kinetic struggle between good and evil. Interesting.
While the enormous supercomputer Deep Thought came to this conclusion over a period of 7.5 million years, there are a few questions we need to ask ourselves to discover the secret to our own lives.
“In The Secret of Doing Favors For People” by J. Martin Kobe, he states over and over that, “It isn’t what you do for people that counts as it is what you are.”
I’m a big fan of Simon Sinek, who has discovered remarkable patterns about how the greatest minds think, act and communicate. He is best known for his 2009 TED Talk on the concept of “why.”
What is your why? Socrates said the unexamined life is not worth living. In order to live out your fullest potential and achieve your wildest dreams, you must take a step back and examine the life you are living. American economist Tyler Cowen said, “Treat yourself like a piece of your writing which you set aside for a week so you can look at it fresh.”
Your why is your deep-seated reason behind your goals. With a clear picture of why you are going for the goal, it is harder to quit when the going gets tough. A strong enough why will give you the strength and courage to figure out the “what” and “how” of achieving your dreams.
Where will your life be if you continue doing what you’re doing today? Many of us spend time doing things that do not move us closer to our goals. Your future life is dependent on the things you do today. When we embrace this, we stop procrastinating.
Where do you want to be in the next year, five years, 10 years? The bad news: Time flies. The good news: You’re the pilot. One day or day one? You decide. This question allows you to set goals about what you want to achieve in your life. Without a focus, any direction can seem like the right destination. A Harvard Business Study found that those who set goals are twice more likely to succeed than those without goals, and those with written goals are 10 times more likely to succeed than those without goals. Goals help you concentrate your efforts and give you motivation to move yourself forward.
What would you do if fear was not a factor and you knew you could not fail? Some keep their feelings to themselves for fear of rejection, others stay at a dead-end job for fear that they will fail if they strike out on their own. When your life is near its end, you won’t care about the things at which you tried and failed.
Do you worry too much about what others think? This can hinder your ability to think for yourself and make your own decisions. Make them based on what’s right for you, not what you think others consider to be right. Speaker and writer Jim Rohn once said you are the average of the five people you spend most of your time with. They influence your mindset, your behavior and habits. Is your social circle influencing your life positively? Nana taught me that if you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas. You can become complacent in life if people with no aspirations constantly surround you. Contrarily, if your circle is constantly working to better themselves, you will be challenged to better yourself.
Are you giving the people you value the most enough time? We seem to always be too busy for the ones who love and care for us the most, our family and friends.
Do you care more about what your life looks like or feels like? Instead of having an attitude of gratitude for what they have, people tend to focus on getting more and more in order to improve their image.
If you have the why, are you also incorporating the “why not?” I wish we could all keep the childlike wonder of characters like Buddy the Elf. We’re taught to keep our heads down and follow rules and fit in. This often leads to an average life. Sometimes you need to go beyond the confines of tradition and shed the limitations people put on you.
What would be your biggest regret if you died tomorrow? Most folks would regret working so hard while neglecting family, or letting fear hold their lives back or living the life others expect instead of paving their own way. You’ll regret not going after your dreams. If you know the things you’d regret if your life were suddenly over, why not work toward them today to avoid leaving anything on the table?
What do you want people to say about you at your funeral? Perhaps an uncomfortable question, but death has a way of bringing forth the most important things in our lives. None of us get out alive. You’d rather have someone speak to your good relationships and character and how you made them feel versus your fancy house, clothes or car. Live a life full of love and kindness.
