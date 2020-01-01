EVERY DAY IS NEW YEAR’S DAY
The Dec. 31 calendar page has been turned, revealing a new year. With the flutter of a piece of paper, we can start over again, free of the mistakes and weaknesses and foibles that plagued us in the course of the now-expired year. If only it were that simple.
I’ve never been entirely sure why our culture has chosen the beginning of a new year as the optimal time to begin again — or stop something, for that matter. January is quitters month and a month overrun with anxious people. It’s hard to stop smokingswearingdrinkingredmeat on a dime. Best not stop.
But really, doesn’t a new year start on one’s birthday, or if the reliable cycle of the seasons is what marks time — as it does for me — why not the Winter Solstice? Nothing, and I mean nothing beats the return of the light.
The spirit of resolve and determination for self-betterment is admirable, beneficial, even. I often join my brother in his observance of a dry January. My liver thanks me, and why not eschew a few thousand extra empty calories? I wish my fondness for a good whiskey wasn’t quite so reverent.
My obvious need to burn more calories than I take in is something I reprimand my image in the fogged bathroom mirror (all the better to soften the view) nearly daily. But still, I haven’t gone so far to seed that my atta girl declaration isn’t still appropriate. “Not bad for an old broad,” I cheer myself on. And that is followed by a rousing chorus of, “Keep moving, keep moving, keep moving.”
Pretty simple: eat less, drink less, exercise more. Check.
I find that, on this artifice of a new calendar year, like my birthday or Christmas lists, what I want extends to external desires far beyond my control. World peace has always been at the top of my want lists for countless years, and yet wars rage on endlessly. Can you imagine a Veteran’s Day in the distant future in which there are no more veterans? I can. Bring ’em all home now. My wishes fall on the ears of saber-rattlers and hawkish old men.
Another seemingly futile desire of mine is for mankind to take better care of our little blue ball. It seems an insurmountable task, blockaded nearly daily by the madman and his flying monkeys in the White House, who seem to take delight in overturning one environmental protection after another. But still I do my bit — recycling, public transportation, mumbling incantations for a meteoric, if not an alien-induced eradication of the teeming virus that is us. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
The rest of my ambitious list that radiates beyond my inadequate self includes equality for all and a complete and final eradication of the patriarchy. They remain among my loftiest and most worthy goals for this and every year. And don’t think I’m kidding.
The ultimate in self-betterment most people can agree on is the wonder of a good night’s sleep. Scientists, self-help gurus and your wise grandma are of a mind that the body, mind and soul soar to excellence, clarity and highest function when sustained by a solid nine on the daily. I had a lovely, unbroken and exceedingly rare string of great sleeps this year. But once the days shorten, that’s a much harder proposition. It’s nigh on impossible most nights. And that lack of decent sleep colors my world. I read somewhere recently that sleep essentially cleanses the brain. My brain in winter is like my house — ignored baseboards, cat-puked-stained carpet, dust-bunnies as large as my fist, and what the hell is that under the couch? I actually slept pretty well last night. I feel OK, though my house is still somewhat untidy. And a clean house, I know, won’t happen by itself no matter how much melatonin, CBD, hot baths, weighted blankets or snoring hubby banished to the spare room happens to gift me with a restful night.
All I really want going forward is clarity of purpose. I want my existence to mean something. I want to do good in the world, to shine a light, to always be kind. I want to be a pillar for my family and my community and to never be “that person.” As in, “Do you know so-and-so?” “Oh. THAT person.”
And I don’t need a new year to set that intention. I guess every day can be a New Year’s celebration. In that case, Happy New Year.
—Suzanne Cheavens
THE HAWKS OF WINTER
A couple autumns ago, I spent some time with members of the raptor conservation group Hawk Watch outside of Albuquerque.
It was a blustery way to spend a vacation, perched high — but never, it seemed, quite high enough — on a ridge in the Manzano Mountains, Nikon Monarchs plastered to my face, wool hat yanked down around my ears. We rarely heard the hawks’ cries over the wind (at least I didn’t), but I did hear plenty of shouts of “Glasses up!” as we all eagerly pointed our binoculars to the sky. Every bird seemed to streak past us, borne along by thermals at rocket speed. On a rock nearby sat a tome: “Raptors of New Mexico.” The book was 728-pages long; scientists had spent years of their lives compiling the data in that book, identifying and tracking these elusive hunters that flashed by you in seconds. I barely managed to get my binoculars on the bird above us, it seemed, and it was gone.
But in Ridgway every winter, things are different. This time I’m the one on the go, and the hawks are motionless. I see them perched along the telephone poles that line U.S. 550 outside of town — elegant, deadly sentinels surveying the open fields, waiting for the telltale flicker of a prairie dog’s tail; a rabbit’s quivering ear; an errant vole. The hawks may seem as if they’re in repose, but in fact they’re hunting. Their eyesight is hundreds of times better than ours and they possess prey-catching (and perhaps other) capabilities humans are only beginning to understand. Rough-legged hawks — winter visitors to this region who breed each summer in the far north — have been found to hunt more frequently in spots “experimentally treated with vole urine,” the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports. “They may be able to see this waste (as American kestrels can), which is visible in ultraviolet light, in order to find patches of abundant prey.”
I’ve spied both rough-legged hawks and American kestrels staked out along Route 550.
I’m usually in bed by 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (this year was no different), and generally eschew New Year’s resolutions. They’re too hard to keep, and remind you of what you should be doing better (which implies that you are doing something wrong, which you probably already know about and were already working on). At least Lent is over quickly; it’s just 40 days long. New Year’s resolutions require you to pay heed to them — or, intermittently, recall that you’ve forgotten them, and feel vaguely regretful — for an entire year.
But this year, I do have one resolution, which has to do with hawks. Watching them has always made me think of time. Hawks don’t waste a moment of it: Every second is urgent for them, as it is for every bird. Hawks focus, and pinpoint their prey, and then attack. Most times (as is the case for predators) they miss, but if they make a catch, they devour it with exquisite focus. I once watched a Red-tail hawk on a backyard fence carefully remove, feather by feather, every non-edible part of a two-inch Lesser Goldfinch to access two or three bites of bright pink flesh. Seconds later, it flew away. More hunting to do!
Being an avian is hard work. Living in a human skin can be, as well. How to be as still and focused as a bird? How to live your life as a series of moments, neither good nor bad? For a hawk, each second counts. It should for me, too. For all of us, every second is new. For a raptor, every moment is but another opportunity.
—Leslie Vreeland
GOOD, BETTER, BEST
I tend to be a bit more reflective this time of year, given it’s the end of it and all. I like to think back on all I’ve done during the previous 12 months. From weddings to travel, concerts and family time, I had a pretty good 2019. I hiked through the Arkansas Ozarks and snorkeled in the crystalline waters of the British Virgin Islands, as nature’s infinite beauty calms me more than codeine. I celebrated in Seattle as two college friends tied the knot. Congrats, Mike and Jess. Just last week, a childhood friend, who finally got around to proposing to his longtime girlfriend, asked me to be his best man. It’s funny, he’s told me I’d be his best man for at least 10 years, but I was still surprised when it happened. I have no idea what I’m going to say. Love ya, Lyles.
I was home for Christmas for the first time in three years and gained 15 pounds as a result. Thanks, Grandma. I gave my barely legal cousin six too many shots of bourbon Christmas Eve. At least he kept his holiday ham in his stomach until he got home. Good job, Joe.
I took the year’s final ride on the Harleys with my dad over the weekend. Ride free, pops. I saw Slayer on their farewell tour (twice) and Iron Maiden for the first time with my metalhead friends. Horns.
But I’m like a shark — always moving forward. I’ve also already booked my first big trip of 2020 (Scandinavia in April) and have began planning the best bachelor party ever (summertime in Telluride. Plan B: New Orleans).
I have at least 20 new books I want to read, including three about Scandinavian black metal because I’m a pseudo-anthropologist (weirdo nerd) when it comes to metal and its many subgenres.
As for New Year’s resolutions, I’m not a fan. If you want to make a significant life change, do it … like, now. Waiting for the clock to strike a certain time seems silly to me. You want to lose weight and get in better shape? Great. Go outside and hike Bear Creek five times. You want to get that tribal face tattoo you’ve been daydreaming about? Bold, but awesome. Book an appointment ASAP. I’m not one to judge. Acting on impulse has gotten me in plenty of trouble so far throughout my life — I’m sure certain people, many of whom I’ve left in the past, would agree — but that’s my cross to bear. Blessing to some, curse to others. No gods, no masters.
A friend of mine likes to say we’re all works in progress. He had this epiphany a few years ago, after smoking a bowl and wandering through the city alone one night. He came across a construction site, and there it was, a literal sign, “Work in progress.” The cannabinoids kicked in, and he became a modern-day mystic. Rasputin would be proud, Dave.
However you measure time and progress, one thing I’d suggest everyone take into consideration over these next 12 months is just try to be better. Better at empathy. Better at love and being loved. Better at picking up the phone and checking in with one another. Better at telling ones close to you how you feel about them more often. Better at making mistakes and learning from them. Better at humanity. Just better at being better. We’re all in this together, whether we like it or not, and there’s no time like the present for change. Like my elementary school librarian use to say before storytime, “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Make your good better and your better best.”
Now, if only I can win the lottery in 2020 and retire to a life as a nomad and recluse. One love.
—Justin Criado
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.