Oktoberfest, the annual 16-day celebration of all things beer in Munich, Germany, has come and gone (it was over as of Sunday).
But local beer fans can relax, because the real party is still on tap. Indeed, it is coming directly to them: Firkin Fest West arrives at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway Saturday.
Though firkin “sounds like something you would yell when hurt or mad,” as the writer known as “Craft Brew Joe” puts it on his website, “it is not a cuss word.” In fact, a firkin is a specific size — 10.8 gallons, to be exact — of cask, used for conditioning beer. Most beer is filtered and carbonated, but cask, or so-called “real,” ale is not. Because air is allowed into the cask, these brews are generally more dense and complex than other beers (they are also typically cloudier, because they’re unfiltered).
It’s the fourth year of Firkin Fest West, an event that benefits the Sherbino. The fest was founded by Tom Hennessy — originator of Colorado Boy breweries — and his wife, Sandy, “because there’s a Firkin Fest on the Front Range in the winter, and none of us brewers wanted to go there then,” said Ridgway Chautauqua Society Board Chair Sue Husch.
The society owns the Sherb, and Husch tends bar at the Boy.
“I wear both hats,” she said. “This is a really friendly fundraiser for us,” not only because of the congenial relationship between the two local institutions — located just a few dozen feet from each other on the same side of the street — but because brew fests are convivial events, period. And this one is particularly creative, as brewers arrive in Ridgway proffering untapped (and thus, unsampled) flavors created just for the fest. Many of them were taught by Hennessy, who offers a Colorado Boy Brewery immersion course, and names the dozens of “student breweries” he’s assisted at coloradoboymontrose.com
“The brewers love Firkin Fest,” Husch said. “We close the street down” (Saturday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 60 degrees). “Firkins tend to be small, so this isn’t a big, long-lasting, tasting festival. Cask beer tends to be really rich and filling and super creamy. Right now, we have a porter ale on cask at Colorado Boy, which lends itself to” the cask treatment.
Because the batches aren’t large, “brewers are free to come up with whatever seems interesting,” Husch added. “They’re not committed to a huge amount of something that won’t work out.”
The flavors are intriguing (think: Fudge Porter, Raspberry Stout and Blood Orange Pale Ale) and so are the breweries, which include not only locally known brewers from Ouray, Montrose, Durango, Palisade and Telluride, but also craft purveyors from farther afield. The Sidetrack Brewing Company in Albquerque has its “Octubre Fiesta” on tap right now, and keeps at least two selections on cask at all times. Last year, the brewery contributed a Dark Engine (oatmeal) stout “cask-conditioned with cacao nibs” to Firkin Fest West.
Meanwhile, Irwin Brewing in Crested Butte describes its “Rainshadow” Red IPA “hop-forward” with aromas of “sweet honey and wildflowers” that contrasts with bitter hints of Bergamot orange and “sticky pine.” What might Irwin come up with this weekend? The fest is fleeting from 4-7 p.m. Advance tickets are $28 at sherbino.org or $32 at the door.
FROM FIRKIN TO FIRKINS
While Ferkin Fest West benefits the Sherbino, the historic theater is also giving back. On Tuesday, the theater is donating its space for a benefit on behalf of Nathan Firkins, who coaches girls basketball at the Ridgway School and lives in Ridgway.
Firkins is undergoing cancer treatment in Denver. The money raised at the event on Tuesday — which will feature catered food from Full Tilt Saloon and live music by local musicians David Nunn, Donny Morales and Bad Friend — will help pay for Firkins’ medical and associated travel expenses to and from the Front Range. The fundraiser is from 5-10 p.m. and open to the public. Admission is $25; children under age 13 are admitted free.
