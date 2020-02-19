What is the tipping point — the point at which you begin to see the problem with plastic waste is more all encompassing than you realized?
For Sawpit resident Joanna Kanow, there were two tipping points. One was during a trip with her husband to Guatemala.
“We were noticing plastic bags everywhere,” she said. “They were dangling from trees. The bags were washing up on rivers and streets and oceanfronts, and we were realizing, ‘Wow, there’s a problem.’”
So Kanow and her husband began picking up the bags every day on their walks.
“Some locals noticed and asked us, ‘What are you doing?’” she recalled. “We were like, ‘Hey, do you want to help? How about if I pay you to help us?’”
“They said, ‘No way,’” Kanow said. “They wouldn’t even do it for money. They told us it was pointless: there was too much trash, and they couldn’t deal with it. This was 20 years ago.”
More recently, Kanow was camping with her husband on a beach on the North Shore of Oahu. “We woke up and the beach was totally littered with plastic,” she said. “We cleaned the whole beach up, tied the pieces of plastic up in bags, and woke up the next morning to the exact same thing. The currents kept bringing the plastic in.
“What’s been really frustrating to me is, I studied conservation resource science in college when scientists were first issuing warnings” about the dangers of plastic waste, Kanow said. “I sit here now, and my professors’ predictions were totally right. I wish we’d paid attention.”
We may imagine plastic waste to be primarily a killer of marine life — an estimated 700 species could go extinct because of plastic pollution, scientists say — but we’re not immune from the problems of plastic waste in the San Juans. More than 90 percent of plastic waste never gets recycled, and the stuff that collects in local landfills can decompose and leach toxic chemicals into groundwater, which travels to rivers and streams. Last summer, a USGS researcher even reported plastic falling from the sky: Rainfall samples collected across Colorado and analyzed by scientist Gregory Wetherbee revealed microscopic fibers, beads and shards.
“I guess I expected to see mostly soil and mineral particles,” Wetherbee told The Guardian. “I think the most important result we can share with the public is that there’s more plastic out there than meets the eye. It’s in the rain, it’s in the snow. It’s a part of our environment now.”
MAKING A CHANGE
The Town of Telluride has been a pioneer when it comes to eliminating one particularly pernicious problem: the plastic bag, which is typically in use for just a few minutes by humans, and yet doesn’t decompose for centuries afterward. Resident Dave Allen, a sales associate at Patagonia, “very naively,” as he put it, first “went to Town Council and asked them to consider banning plastic bags” around 2007. “They asked me to drum up some community support first. It seemed reasonable once they explained it,” Allen said drily. “My idea was to create a challenge between Aspen and Telluride, playing off the ‘ego’ of which town is more green in order to motivate people.”
The competition went so well, and raised so much awareness, Allen was approached by the Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) to try to get all 44 members of Colorado ski towns “and other ski towns, like Jackson Hole and Sun Valley and Park City” on board to do a broader eliminate-plastic-bags competition.
“I reached out to every single environmental group I could find to help,” Allen said.
Around that time, two things also happened: Director Suzan Beraza, the head of Mountainfilm, was inspired by Allen’s Aspen-Telluride challenge enough to make a film about it, which took her down the research “rabbit hole” and inspired her seminal documentary, “Bag It,” about the widespread, pernicious effects of plastic waste. The second thing that happened took place shortly after the release of Beraza’s film.
“They voted to ban plastic bags in Telluride,” Allen said (indeed Telluride became the first municipality in the state to do so).
But other single-use plastics besides grocery bags, such as straws, food containers and plastic packaging, remained. The reason is a little-known state law, which prohibits cities and towns from banning plastics.
“The plastic-bag ban has been on our books for 10 years, and we’re comfortable with that,” Telluride Town Attorney Kevin Geiger said. Nevertheless, town representatives have hoped that the ban could be extended to include other forms of single-use plastic. A bill that would allow that to happen “unfortunately failed to make it out of committee earlier this month,” Geiger said, “which was very disappointing.” Telluride Realtor Jonathan Greenspan was present for the vote.
“I testified at the hearing, and (Mayor) DeLanie (Young) did,” Greenspan said. “Don Coram, our state senator, is one of the three people who voted it down. I spoke with him recently; he’s a friend. I said, ‘Don, what was your reasoning?’ He told me he didn’t want the law to be used as an economic weapon” against a person or an establishment such as a restaurant.
“I asked him, what if Telluride went ahead and banned single-use plastics anyway, would the state come after us? He told me no, ‘I will stand up, based on the Home Rule Charter, and support you guys’ right to do this.’ The door hasn’t been cracked open for us — it’s been kicked open wide,” concluded Greenspan, who will return to Denver Monday to testify on a related bill. “There’s a lot of reason to hope.”
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE STEPS UP
Whether or not this is the year that the state finally permits local communities to ban single-use plastics entirely, Mountain Village isn’t waiting. In July, the town passed a resolution “that aims to drastically reduce single-use plastics, beginning with our merchants, lodgers, restaurants and grocers,” the town’s website states. “With participation being entirely voluntary, this program is aimed to bring the Town of Mountain Village closer to its ultimate zero-waste goal.”
“We’re in the data-gathering phase” of a year long initiative, said Inga Johannson, chair of the Planet Over Plastics subcommittee. “We’re asking local restaurants and businesses, what types of plastics are they using? What’s their current inventory? The second phase, at the end of this spring and summer, will involve training local businesses and partnering with the Summer Concert Series to offer, say, recyclable tin cups for beverages during performances rather than drinks in plastic. A year from now, we’ll do a follow-up on our data collection and see how successful we were in our outreach. We can always use more volunteers: There are over 160 local businesses that we need to reach by the end of March. Whatever time people can give would be most appreciated.” (Sign up at townofmountainvillage.com and click on the Green Living/Incentive Programs prompts).
“We’re trying to make Telluride a sustainable community,” Johansson summed up. “We import everything, and the same stuff that provides our livelihood also causes a lot of trash and waste. Telluride doesn’t have a recycling facility. A lot of businesses have made the switch to compostable plastics, but you need a composting facility to process that. The best alternative is to move away from plastics entirely, to reusables.” The goal “is to create a cultural shift. Smoking has become a cultural faux pax. We want to do the same with single-use plastics.”
IN RIDGWAY: CARRY ON!
When Ridgway resident Willow Krois was in the fifth grade, she watched Beraza’s “Bag It!” with her mom, Deidra Krois.
“She was really moved by that,” Deidra recalled, “so we started a little campaign” called “Bag it! Ridgway,” “to educate our community about the dangers of plastics.”
Fast forward a few years and that effort “kind of fizzled out,” Krois recalled. Willow’s friends weren’t overly interested in the topic of plastic-bag waste. On the other hand, Willow’s younger sister, Indigo Krois, and her friends were. Thus was launched, in effect, Bag It, part two: an initiative called Carry On! Ridgway Reuses, “a cooperative effort between current freshmen girls and mothers.”
The group’s efforts were key in the Town of Ridgway’s decision to ban plastic bags in December 2018. At that time, the Carry On Girls, as they are known, were in the seventh grade. They received the Citizen of the Year Award in 2019 by the Ridgway-Ouray Community Coalition.
Carry-On’s work carries on: In November, the group teamed up with local nonprofit EcoAction Partners and its representative, Jake Niece, to offer a plastic film “upcycling” initiative: drop off used, food-residue-free plastic film at locations in Mountain Village, Telluride or at Alpine Bank in Ridgway (a Ouray locale is coming soon) and those bags of waste will be driven to Montrose. From there, the plastic will be repackaged and trucked to Denver, and on to the manufacturing facilities of a company called Trex, which repurposes the waste to make patio decks.
In Ridgway, Willow Krois, with an assist from Indigo, does Trex retrieval duties the first Tuesday of every month, picking up small quantities of plastic film dropped off by individual community members in the foyer of Ridgway’s Alpine Bank, fetching larger amounts directly from local businesses, and driving the goods to Montrose, where Trex drop-off locales are located at City Market and Target (visit ecoactionpartners.org for details).
Also recently, along with their mom, Willow and Indigo Krois began a business, Carry-On Reusables (carryonreusables.com), which sells a complete zero-waste “kit” made of 95 percent recycled materials “to make the move away from single-use plastics easier.”
When it comes to changing the environment for the better, experts say, youth is more than carrying on: they are taking charge.
“It’s incredibly refreshing to see young people” immerse themselves in eco-initiatives,” Suzan Beraza said. “Kids are big influencers.”
Dave Allen agreed. “We have a lot bigger problems to face globally in terms of human impacts on this planet, like the burning of fossil fuels and the clear-cutting of huge swaths of forests” than from plastic bags, he said. Yet when it comes to taking on all of these challenges, “It’s largely Millennials and Generation Z that are leading it. Patagonia’s sales grew by $300 million last year, and they drove that growth. It’s not just the apparel they buy; you see it in the types of food they’re eating, the lifestyle decisions they make. Money talks, and at the end of the day, this generation is not only paying attention, they’re pissed that the can has been kicked so far down the road for as long as it has. They should be angry. That anger will fuel some of the change. It won’t be easy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.