Members of the Carry-On! Ridgway Reuses coalition (from left to right: Autumn Sagal, Indigo Krois, Eleni Wallin and Maizy Gordon) in September of 2018. The photo was taken shortly before the group presented their campaign to Ridgway Town Council urging the town to pass a plastic-ban ordinance — which it did, four months later. (Photo by Deidra Krois)