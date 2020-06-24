Crowded concerts are a thing of the past this summer. But shuttered performance venues — and a dearth of big-name touring acts — have been good to local musicians. As jazz guitarist Kevin McCarthy observed, “My summer just got very busy.”
McCarthy is well known locally. He’s played the Telluride Jazz Festival, and the Sherbino Theater, among other places, but where a solo jazz artist’s work really shines tends to be in smaller venues, where the playing stands out, and is all you want.
The moment is ripe for artists like McCarthy, and, for that matter, for solo saxophonist Yasou “Yaz” Ishikawa, who has the stage all to himself every Wednesday night for “Jazz with Yaz” at Ridgway’s Courtyard at 610.
The setting is socially distanced — reservations are available by table only at sherbino.org, and musicians generally play two sets per night.
Crowds are kept deliberately small, which heightens the intimacy of the concert. That’s a good thing when players are few in number, and riffs — and lyrics, and personal stories — beg to be listened to, and shared, in quiet places. In venues such as this, the rest of the world drops away. The world reduces to you, a few friends, good music, perhaps a beverage or two. Combined with starry skies and cool mountain air.
No wonder McCarthy’s phone is ringing off the hook this Colorado summer.
Not only does he have the musical chops; audiences are starved for what he’s selling.
McCarthy will team up Friday with bassist Kenny Mihelich, a “veteran of the Western Slope music scene,” as Mihelich’s bio puts it (he’s known for his work in the Rockodiles and has played locally with Shed Nuisance and The Royal We). Mihelich’s playing is an excellent foil for McCarthy’s straight ahead, smooth jazz. “We played for the first time in Mountain Village a couple weeks ago,” McCarthy said. “It fell together really easily. Our music was a good match.”
McCarthy called Mihelich “a soulful bass player. He’s powerful, and always thinking it through. He’s got a really good ear, and we had a really good time.”
The gig went so well that McCarthy, who lives in Durango, was quickly booked for “three more duet gigs and a trio gig” at the same venue. (If you miss him Friday in Ridgway, the guitarist will perform as part of “the original McCarthy Trio,” featuring Mike Enriquez on upright bass and Chris Goplerud on drums, in Mountain Village Saturday from 5-7 p.m.)
“There’s quite a bit of musical talent up at Mountain Village that I was unaware of, at Sunset Plaza, Heritage Plaza and right in front of the Telluride Conference Center,” McCarthy said. “The crowds have been really receptive, even before the Madeline (Hotel) opened” for the season.
“In a way, a byproduct of not having all these big acts come to town has created a huge thirst for music, and people are willing to go to smaller venues like 610,” he added. “At some point, restrictions wil lift, and much larger venues will open. But for now, regional artists are getting a bit of a break and getting more work. It’s nice to see.”
It’s also nice to imagine McCarthy in concert around here more frequently.
“I’m an empty nester,” he said. “I’ve been in the same house for a long time. It’s time to move on, and it might be to Ridgway. I enjoy playing that side of the mountain,” particularly now.
“My calendar is absolutely full,” McCarthy said. “It’s been a busy summer, and it’s only getting busier. I’m absolutely lucky.”
