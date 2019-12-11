Telluride has long attracted world-class musicians to the San Juan Mountains. With no less than three venues hosting a slew of performances, there’s plenty of entertainment for locals and visitors to enjoy during throughout the winter months.
WHERE TO GO
The local venue with the largest capacity is Club Red at the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village, where average attendance for a music concert is 400-500 people.
“This sets Club Red apart because I can do some of the bigger acts,” said Denise Mongan, promoter of Club Red. “We have a sizeable club inside with ambience, a dance floor, an advanced sound system and a big stage.”
She explained that the original goal six years ago was to book music performers in Mountain Village, but now her goal is to produce top quality shows that she thinks people will want to come and see.
“You have to know your music and your market and blend both,” she said. “You also have to have the right timing. It’s a blend of genre, familiarity and size, which are all part of bringing good music to the people.”
Lindsey Mills is general manager at the Liberty bar, which will celebrate its three-year anniversary over President’s Day Weekend. In booking musical talent, Mills aims to keep what she refers to as the bar’s “status as the authority on music in Telluride.”
“We want people to come to the Liberty and know that whoever is playing, guests are guaranteed to have a good time. The cover is always worth it,” she said.
She added that this winter’s lineup features a wide variety of genres, including bluegrass, electronic dance music, rock and metal bands.
With a maximum capacity of 240, Mills said the Liberty is the second largest venue in the Town of Telluride, after the Sheridan Opera House (SOH).
Maggie Stevens, SOH PR & marketing director, said her goal is to present diverse gigs while still being loyal to the Telluride locals who love bluegrass and the legends.
“Telluride is definitely a bluegrass town — we’ve got The Stringdusters this season and Del McCoury — but it also depends on the time of year,” she explained. “Like the week after Christmas, we want music that families can go to and music that appeals to all ages. So we’ve got KT Tunstall and Jewel, mainstream female acts, and then a few days later, we have Emancipator, which draws a younger demographic.”
With seats, SOH capacity is 228 people; with seats out, it’s 265 people.
“Our theater is 106 years old. It’s this intimate, historic space made for vaudeville and acoustic acts,” Stevens said. “But we can totally rock out with a band like moe. or Galactic, too.”
While the Michael D. Palm Theater hosts musical acts during the year, musical talent won’t return to the stage there until early-summer, according to Programming and Development Director Chris Vann.
TICKETS
The Liberty offers both pre-sold tickets and cover charges at the door with proceeds going directly to performing bands.
“There are events like New Years, Zach Deputy and Zion I that are bigger shows, and we’ll have tickets online for purchase in advance,” Mills explained. “For some of those events, ticket prices go up the day of the show. The best place to find the links to all of our shows is on our Facebook page under the events calendar.”
For tickets to shows at the SOH, go to sheridanoperhouse.com.
Stevens encouraged people to become Holiday Patrons.
“The week after Christmas, there’s special patronage which supports us because we are a nonprofit and those patrons get tickets to all those shows,” she said, adding that shows at the SOH sell out further and further in advance so she encourages people to buy tickets early.
“We will be announcing additional shows in the coming weeks, but we’re about 90 percent there in lineup scheduling,” Stevens said.
For tickets to shows at Club Red, go to clubredtelluride.com.
“There are fewer and fewer opportunities in our lives today where we have communal experiences, where we can create memories,” Mongan said. “And live music does that. People come and share that.”
THE LINEUP
Dec. 14: JoJo Hermann, keyboardist for Widespread Panic, and guitarist Jerry Joseph with special guest Sherman Ewing at the SOH.
Stillhouse Junkies, who is playing the Liberty, is a trio from Durango that plays a mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing and bluegrass music.
Dec. 21: Black Sabado, a local Black Sabbath cover band, at the Liberty.
Dec. 27: An acoustic evening with Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall at the SOH is already sold out.
Dec. 27-28: Join Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel for an intimate dinner in a private Telluride home to benefit the Telluride Mountain School and Jewel’s own Never Broken Foundation, which supports mental health programming for at-risk children. Guests will be seated at VIP cocktail tables for Jewel’s concert at the SOH the following evening, when she performs two acoustic shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Dec. 29: Mary Wilson of the Supremes, one of the most successful female singing groups in recording history at the SOH
“I’m very excited for Mary Wilson of The Supremes. She’s a legend and really brings it on stage,” Stevens said. “Especially that week, when there are a lot of families in town, she’s a great act for people of all ages to go see. Everybody knows that music.”
Dec. 30: Three-time Grammy award-winner Shawn Colvin, a singer-songwriter and revered storyteller at Club Red.
Douglas Appling, more commonly known as Emancipator, is a giant in the electronic music scene at the SOH.
Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve: DJ Late Night Radio and Nobide provide an electronic dance party with a Roaring Twenties theme at the Liberty. A $35 ticket includes a glass of bubbly.
“This event will sell out,” Mills said. “It sells out every year. Costumes are encouraged.”
Pimps of Joytime is an intersection of Brooklyn’s indie music scene, New Orleans funk and San Francisco soul. Tickets for the SOH show are $100. Ticket price includes a glass of champagne and balloon drop at midnight. Reserved balcony seating ($250-$500) includes light fare and drinks all night long.
“The Pimps of Joytime have been here a few times,” Stevens said. “They’re high energy, funk, R&B and soul. It’s full-on dancing music — exactly what we look for in a New Year’s Eve show, and they appeal to all ages.”
Jan. 2: Singer-songwriter Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary at the SOH. An additional $60 includes a meet-and-greet with Yarrow and a signed copy of his book. with all proceeds benefiting his anti-bullying initiative called Operation Respect.
Neo-funk soul band J-Calvin from Durango returns with Sam Kelly on saxophone at the Liberty.
Jan. 3-4: Two nights of electronic music from SunSquabi with support from Maddy O’Neal at the SOH.
Jan. 4: The Motet, an energetic mélange of badass funk, swaggering soul and thought-provoking pop, at Club Red.
Jan. 9: The Whiffenpoofs of Yale University, 14 seniors perform as the world’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, at the SOH.
Jan. 10-11: Two nights of space rock, courtesy of Papadosio, with opening support from The Jauntee Jan. 11, at the SOH.
Jan. 16: English funk and soul band The New Mastersounds perform with support from soul rockers DownTown Abby and The Echoes at the SOH. There’s a free AfterSHOW, featuring Cousin Curtiss.
Jan. 18: Local acoustic band Lavalanche pairs up with Durango rockers PJ Moon and the Swappers at the Liberty.
Jan. 23: Cory Wythe, the guitarist known as Marvel Years, makes his Telluride debut in offering glitch-hop/electro-soul dance music at the SOH.
Jan. 25: Percussionist, vibraphonist, bandleader, vocalist and songwriter Mike Dillon leads his band from San Antonio, Texas, at the Liberty.
Jan. 29: American hip-hop project Zion I has what Mills calls “a Nappy Roots vibe.”
“Any time we can get a hip-hop artist in town, it’s endless amounts of fun,” she said. “This is probably the act I’m most looking forward to seeing this winter.”
Feb. 7: After winning the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition in 2014, Trout Steak Revival stormed the roots music scene with their unique brand of mountain music. They’ll play the SOH.
Feb. 9: The Doo Wop Project at the SOH features Broadway hits and music from “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical,” Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale” and more.
Stevens is most looking forward to The Doo Wop Project, which performed at the SOH a couple of years ago.
“They are these incredibly talented Broadway actors who sing doo wop music and are so entertaining and get in the crowd and play with the ladies,” she said.
Blues guitarist and vocalist Samantha Fish, well-loved by Telluride music-lovers, just announced her debut performance in the Mountain Village at Club Red
“Watch this space because I do have some offers out for bands who have never played Telluride before,” Mongan said.
Feb. 10: Zach Deputy, who fuses hip-hop, funk and folky pop with the spirited rhythms of soca and calypso, will play the Liberty.
“He’s a brilliant singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist out of Savannah,” Mills said. “He’s known for looping his music, so he’ll play a bit and record that and then continue looping and layering on top to build each of his songs.”
Feb. 15: Andy Thorn (banjo player from Leftover Salmon) and John Stickley (guitarist for the John Sitckley Trio) join forces for a new musical project called Sticks and Thorns, which will play the Liberty.
Mills floated this teaser about the rest of the Liberty’s winter schedule: “We will have some very, very big shows coming up for Gay Ski Week.”
Feb. 16-17: Seven-piece band Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe performs back-to-back nights at Club Red, featuring guitarist DJ Williams, drummer Zak Najor, bassist Chris Stillwell, keyboardist David Veith, trumpet player Chris Littlefield and slide/lap steel guitarist Seth Freeman.
Feb. 22: Traveling troubadour Donavon Frankenreiter, known for funkified jams, stylish stomps and feel-good grooves from surf-inspired serenades to classic blues-rooted funk at the SOH.
March 3: For $99, G. Love’s Pre-Show Pop Off at the SOH includes a general admission ticket, early entry, access to a pre-show performance and Q&A with G. Love at sound check, a group photo on stage with G. Love, and a limited edition poster autographed by G. Love, all prior to his folk-blues-hip-hop performance.
March 7: The All-American bluegrass and rock, Grammy award-wining quintet Infamous Stringdusters show at the SOH is already sold out.
March 10: Jam band moe., which will play the SOH, is a comprised of Al Schnier and Chuck Garvey on guitars and vocals, Rob Derhak on bass and vocals, Jim Loughlin on percussion and vibes, and Vinnie Amico on drums.
“That was a huge get for us, and we’re really proud of that,” Stevens said.
March 14: Spafford, known for their improvisational ability and extended jams, with support from Cycles at the SOH.
March 16: Funk band Galactic, featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, at the SOH. The renowned New Orleans-based instrumental outfit combines interpolating modern rhythms and electronic instrumentation within the house-shaking framework of the Crescent City’s funk pop ’n’ roll.
March 21: Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene perform back-to-back acoustic sets at Club Red, featuring Greene’s voice, songwriting and instrumental musicality, all inspired by American roots, and resident Telluride Blues & Brews performer Osborne’s songwriting, dance beats, soulful vocals and expert guitar skills for a show that is the highlight of Mongan’s winter lineup.
“I’m such a Jackie fan. I’ve worked with him for well over a decade now,” she said. “I’ve already sold over 30 percent of those tickets.”
April 3: The free, annual end-of-ski-season KOTO street dance features the band Shakedown Street, one of the longest-running Grateful Dead tribute bands anywhere, performing apres-ski at the intersection of Oak and Main streets.
The Grammy-winnning The Del McCoury Band, which is helmed by bluegrass legend Del McCoury who’s playing with his sons Ronnie and Rob, at the SOH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.