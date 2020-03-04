For more than two decades, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has made do with increasingly cramped quarters in Ilium, and a small substation in Norwood, but that is about to change.
To better serve citizens living in the West End, a new stand-alone, 6,000-square-foot emergency operations center will soon be built in Norwood to serve as a second base of operations for administrative staff, deputies and responders working for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO). The new building will be constructed just west of the Glockson Building, at 1122 Summit St., off Highway 145. A concurrent remodel of the SMCSO in Ilium, and an upgrade to the jail facility, is also in the works. The total cost for both projects is approximately $4.25 million — $3.3 million for the Norwood project and around $1 million for the Ilium project.
Last month the Sheriff’s Office received final construction documents and a proposed schedule for both projects.
“It’s been three and a half years since we started talking about this project, so it’s great to finally move forward with actual plans,” said Jennifer Dinsmore, chief administrative officer for the SMCSO. “It’s exciting that by this time next year, both projects should be done.”
Currently, the SMCSOoperates a substation in Norwood out of an office in the county-owned Glockson Building. Prior to the construction of the SMCSO and jail in Ilium in 1997, the Norwood substation was comprised of a couple of holding cells, along with offices from which the county dispatch center operated.
“It’s kind of an unprofessional space,” Sheriff Bill Masters said. “A hodge-podge of a couple of offices that are connected to the county building that really need to be remodeled to make them useable.”
The new Norwood “annex” will be built on the same site where, 25 years ago, Masters originally wanted to build what is now the Ilium jail. Yet community opposition at that time prevented a facility from being constructed there.
“In the long run it would have been better to have built a jail on the Norwood site,” Masters said. “People thought that would be a terrible thing for Norwood. I thought it was a feather in their cap because there would have been good jobs (in) dispatching and for correctional officers — jobs where people wouldn’t have to drive to Telluride every day for work.”
The Ilium jail and SMCSO ended up being built near the waste transfer station, a location Masters always thought was a bad idea.
“You should have a jail out in the open, so everybody knows where it is and who’s there,” Masters said. “It’s almost like we’re hiding the problem, hiding the inmates.”
FUNDING
According to San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna, the county has been saving up for these expenses for almost five years in its capital fund (collected from sales tax amounting to approximately $1.5 million annually) and in its general fund (collected from annual property tax revenues of $5.48 million).
“Combined, these two projects will cost $4.25 million. This represents 13.12 percent of our $32.4 million budget for 2020,” he said. “Likewise, we will be receiving roughly $1.47 million in grant funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), which is included in that $4.25 million total.”
Dinsmore says the SMCSO received a $1 million DOLA grant for the Norwood project and a $500,000 DOLA grant for the Ilium project, along with $30,000 contributions from the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride.
Two years ago, plans for the expansion of the SMCSO didn’t involve building in Norwood; instead, they focused on an extensive remodel of the Ilium offices, including a 4,980-square-foot addition to the west side of the building, which would have increased the total square footage of that facility to 18,450 feet.
“We first looked at remodeling this building extensively, but when we looked at the cost of doing that here, it was just outrageous,” Masters said. “We are in a bad location to make it easy to build. We have to move a lot of dirt and do a lot of excavation.”
The original remodel plans for the Ilium building would still have been confining, given the amount of space required for evidence storage.
“With the recent homicide cases in Norwood, for example, there’s just a tremendous amount of evidence that we have to process and keep for many years,” Masters explained. “We need space to store all that evidence properly.”
ARCHITECT & BUILDERS
SMCSO secured Charles Cunniffe Architects (CCA) out of Aspen and Jaynes Construction out of Durango to complete both projects primarily for cost reasons, but also for the firms’ proven competency in constructing buildings that are similar in scope and design.
“CCA just redid the Aspen Police Department, which is located right downtown, and they did a beautiful job,” Masters said. “And while our needs are very different from Aspen’s, they did incorporate some of those ideas in our new building design.”
CCA has completed various projects in Telluride, including the Virginia Placer housing development.
“They consider the community environment and choose building materials that will last a long time,” Masters added.
He pointed out that Jaynes Construction has also completed a number of public safety projects and recently rebuilt the Mancos School, preserving much of its 1930s structure, an important priority for the community.
ILIUM FACILITY
Aside from small maintenance projects, there have been no major improvements to the Ilium facility since it opened in 1997.The current construction plans create a more comfortable and professional workspace for 40 full-time SMCSO employees, two full-time juvenile services employees and two CORE co-responders (officers and behavioral health clinicians who respond to mental health calls).
Dinsmore said the primary factor driving the remodel remains the need for a stand-alone emergency operations center and expanded evidence storage.
“We’re no longer expanding our evidence storage in Ilium. We’re moving it to Norwood, where there will be more space,” she said.
There are currently rooms at the Ilium facility that serve multiple purposes; the emergency manager’s office, for example, is also the conference room, which is also a suspect and victim interview room.
“We really need to separate those,” Dinsmore said. “We also need a larger deputy workspace because right now we have deputies working in a small 12-by-15-foot room.”
The new design plans turn the existing evidence room into an expanded deputy workspace, create additional offices for the emergency manager, juvenile services and co-responders, and include space for a new inmate hearing room. The only expansion of space will be 300 square feet added to the north of the sally port that will include a new Intoxilyzer room, where DUI testing is performed, and there’s storage for inmate property and temporary evidence.
“We’re also adding a true kitchen area and break room,” Dinsmore said. “And we still have room for our search and rescue team to have their meetings.”
The Ilium plans also include construction of an additional protective custody cell.
“A softer kind of cell meant for someone who may have to be in isolation due to some other reason besides behavior,” Masters explained. “Maybe they’re ill — either mentally or physically — and we want to put them in a comfortable spot but one that’s away from everybody else.”
Project architect David Rosenfeld, project manager David Hawthorne and the owner’s representative, local Werner Catsman, all attended last month’s county commissioners meeting, where Rosenfeld and Dinsmore led a slide presentation of colored renderings and floor plans for both projects, pointing out “comprehensive cosmetic upgrades to the Ilium exterior” and the creation of “a much more welcoming entrance to the building.”
The exterior of the Ilium facility will be completely updated, a new retaining wall will be constructed along the road, and road parking will be expanded and made officially legal. There will also be a set of stairs installed on the exterior of the building from the patrol level to the main level.
Construction for the addition and the first-floor remodel begins in mid-March and will run through November, concurrent with Norwood construction. The downstairs remodel commences in November. At the end of January 2021, all construction should be complete.
NEW NORWOOD ANNEX
Masters believes that the new Norwood annex will aid SMCSO functions across Wright’s Mesa and the West End of the county for the next 100 years.
“We’re going to have growth in population and tourism across Wright’s Mesa, and there’s going to be more need for professional law enforcement and public safety spaces,” Masters said.
Rosenfeld pointed out the “welcoming” entrance for the Norwood annex, comprised of glass and wood elements that will “warm up the exterior,” and said he’s exploring plans to erect an elevated sign outside the building.
“We want a symbol, as people are coming through Norwood, so they can recognize the sheriff’s facility,” he said. “There’s a civic element to this.”
Interior construction plans call for separate victim and suspect interview rooms and a large community meeting room.
“The community meeting room in the new building will be a better space for commissioner meetings than what currently exists in the Glockson Building,” Masters said.
There will also be a reception area for the public, a supervisor’s space, a command staff meeting room, offices for juvenile services and administrative staff, and space for evidence processing and storage which, Masters said, will be 50 percent filled with existing evidence that will be transported from Ilium. The new building will also house the Norwood fiber “backbone,” which is currently housed in the Glockson Building.
“We’ll have a training room and the emergency operations center there, too,” Dinsmore explained. “It’s going to be great to have a standalone emergency operations center should we need to organize for a wildfire which, as we know, typically happens in the Norwood area.”
There are no plans to schedule staffed hours in the Norwood annex. Dinsmore said they will use the new space in much the same way they have been using the Norwood substation.
“If a deputy is on his or her way home, they can use the computer there. The long-term desire is to have one administrative person there,” she said. “Staffing is just going to have to grow organically.”
Masters pointed out that most of his patrol deputies already live in Norwood.
“I think we have 10 deputies who live on Wright’s Mesa — maybe more” because of the prohibitive costs of housing in Telluride — “and two administrative people live out in Norwood,” he said. “There’s a total of three staff who actually live in the east county.”
The challenge, he said, will be to get staff over to Ilium.
“I think the Norwood building will be an attraction. The deputies can get their work done there easily,” he said. “We’re actually going to have to schedule people to make sure we’re adequately staffed in Ilium. I think we’ll find the Norwood building growing organically, and we’re designing it so that it can be used by the public as much as possible.”
The Norwood annex construction will begin the middle of this month and is expected to be mostly complete by November, and then the Ilium downstairs remodel will begin.
At last month’s county commissioner meeting, Commissioner Kris Holstrom inquired whether there’s a liaison with the Town of Norwood regarding the new annex project. Dinsmore replied that while the building application has been submitted to the town planner, organizing a project kick-off and presentation for the community at the Norwood library is a good idea.
GOING GREEN
Lynn Padgett, the county’s director of government affairs and natural resources, said that county staff has been examining ways to reduce energy use, increase electricity from renewable energy sources and emphasize on-site generation using renewable technology for years. She explained the commissioners have a goal for county government to become carbon neutral as quickly as possible.
To that end, county officials identified using the half-acre vacant lot adjacent to the Glockson Building for canopy-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays to provide renewable energy to both the Glockson Building and the new Norwood annex.
“Through an initial National Renewable Energy Laboratory analysis, we identified solar energy generation and battery projects: a roof-mount solar PV array on the non-historic portion of the courthouse; a roof-mount and a ground-mount solar PV arrays at the existing Sheriff’s Office in Ilium (and batteries for resiliency); and a raised canopy or carport-style solar PV array with batteries at the Glockson block,” Padgett explained.
Last summer, DOLA announced an opportunity to apply for a new Renewable and Clean Energy Challenge (RCEC) grant. The county submitted a letter of inquiry in September and was invited to submit an application in December.
“Our project anticipates a 50 percent match in funding from DOLA, if we are successful,” Padgett said. “We are one of less than a dozen applicants who have been invited to make a presentation to the selection committee in mid-March and will hear if we are successful in early April.”
Should DOLA award the $750,000 grant, then the county will provide a matching $750,000 towards these solar projects.
Padgett explained that as scoped, the RCEC grant projects would provide approximately 50 percent of the county’s current electricity use by the end of 2020 and also potentially provide power to the new Norwood annex.
“So about half of our current electricity needs and a significant future need would be powered by clean, renewable, on-site solar PV,” she said.
Rosenfeld pointed out that given the building materials being used for the Norwood annex project, he will seek Green Globe sustainability certification in relation to the DOLA grant.
Last year, Dinsmore successfully applied for a $50,000 grant to the West All Hazard Region Board, comprised of emergency managers from Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale and Ouray counties. The funds, allocated by the Department of Homeland Security, will be used to purchase a high-efficiency, natural gas backup generator for the Norwood annex.
Ultimately, Masters argued that the overall presence of the SMCSO hasn’t been as professional as he’d like it to be and it’s time to “look the part.”
“For example, if you were a victim of a crime, the offices in Norwood just weren’t as professional as I’d like them to be because the spaces were chopped up,” he said. “It wasn’t a confidence-building arrangement.”
He said that while the substation set-up has been adequate for a long time, Norwood’s “sophistication” is changing.
“It’s a different community than it was 25 or 30 years ago. There’s more money, and more people are commuting to and working in Telluride,” he said. “A Sheriff’s Office will reflect the community it serves. It’s time for our image to reflect more professionalism. It’s time to up our game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.