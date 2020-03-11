We buy it, we consume it and then we toss it.
But how many of ever bothers to wonder where it goes?
Somebody has to get that refuse out of the can and move it along to someplace else, so the cycle can begin again. At the Telluride Ski Resort, for example, trash has to make it all the way down the mountain each day, preferably under cover of darkness and out of sight of guests. (Telski “is constantly trying to move the needle” when it comes to what is waste and what is recyclable, said Stephanie Warner, the sales manager for Waste Management, which handles waste-removal for the Telluride and Crested Butte ski areas).
“The trash comes down from Giuseppe’s on a Snow Cat,” Warner said. “They bring it down at night. Some resorts use the gondola. Christmas time is like the Super Bowl of trash-time; it’s phenomenal how much comes out” of Telluride and Mountain Village.
“Take a look at the SYSCO food trucks and UPS trucks” idling every day on Main Street, Warner said, “and notice how many products are going into our two small hamlets. People are ordering cat litter and having it delivered! The more we can break down things, the more we can recycle, the more we can consolidate, the better.”
Much of what we discard isn’t just paper, cans and plastic containers. A shocking 40 percent of all food produced in the U.S. is wasted, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and 95 percent of that ends up in a landfill (a key source of the greenhouse gas methane). Virginia Till, a recycling specialist for EPA’s Region 8 — which includes Colorado — is hoping to help box canyon visitors make better choices when it comes to disposing of waste. Though Colorado’s citizens have a reputation for being physically fit, healthy and eco-conscious, “the overall recycling rate is 17.2 percent” in this state, Till said. Compare that to the national rate: 35.2 percent.
A community’s appetite for recycling varies, and in the San Juans, locals are energized. But in order for recycling to be effective, the goods can’t be contaminated (the greasy pizza box replete with leaking containers of garlic sauce this reporter observed at Waste Management’s Grand Junction recycling facility is a common offender).
In Colorado, the overall recycling contamination rate is almost 22 percent. Yet some places are doing better: A semi-annual Waste Management/City of Montrose audit recently determined that the city’s recycling “contamination rate” had fallen from 12 percent in 2017 to just five percent in 2020. The rate “is much, much lower,” Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said in a press release. “It’s very significant.”
Scheid credited public outreach by the nonprofit Montrose Recycles, among other groups, for helping to educate the community. “Hopefully we can maintain where we’re at now,” he said. “Five percent is very low for the industry...It’s not easy, sometimes recycling is confusing,” and paying attention “is difficult, so I appreciate the effort.”
The contamination rate brings up a point about recycling that many don’t understand: if you can’t take the time to clean something out before you toss it in the recyling bin, it’s better to simply throw it in the trash. It seems wasteful, until you consider the alternative: a single contaminated item can, in effect, contaminate an entire bin of recyclables. “You don’t have to stand over a sink rinsing away every bit of food,” said Ken Stevens, the recycling manager at Waste Management’s Grand Junction Material Recovery Facility. “That amount of water defeats the purpose,” which is to conserve natural resources, and the health of the planet. “A good faith-effort is what’s required,” Stevens said. But the bottom line, said Jake Niece of local environmental group EcoAction Partners: “When in doubt, throw it out. Keep the recycling stream clean.”
WASTE STUDY IN TELLURIDE
Ski resort towns confront special challenges when it comes to waste management: their populations rise and fall dramatically, based on the season. So how do you educate visitors about recycling in your community? “It can be really difficult for communities to even determine how many visitors they have,” said Virginia Till, who enquired in Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Summit County before she chose to do her “waste-characterization” study for the EPA in Telluride and Mountain Village. “Some communities estimate by gallons of flushes, their ‘daily flow’ of wastewater. That was the only statistic that one community had. When I reached out to tourism boards, I learned peak-season populations vary by as much as 140 percent. But I couldn’t find any statistics on short-term properties, which are different than hotels or businesses; these people stay for more than one night.”
The Town of Telluride and San Miguel County were extremely interested in such a study, which could help pinpoint visitors’ behaviors when it comes to trash and recycling (and hopefully, help educate visitors). Two local “stakeholders,” as Till put it, short-term rental properties Manitou Lodge, in Telluride and Franz Klammer Lodge, in Mountain Village, signed on to assist. Over the last year, the properties have been allowing a team of volunteers to regularly (and meticulously) comb through every scrap of trash and recycling and sort through these items — 8,000 pounds’ worth in the first phase — into 22 categories. “We measured during the third week in March last year, we’re measuring again next year,” and there has been a summertime sampling, Till said.
Overall, Till’s trawlers found that 34 percent of the items tossed in the trash “are being collected by local recyclers. These two properties have been with us every step of the way, and are implementing changes to encourage” people to divert certain items to recycling. “The most exciting thing about this is, after we do our third audit, we’ll get to see what behavioral interventions worked. It’ll be a great success story, we hope.” Encouraging better recycling behavior can be simple. For example, the study has found that improving signage on the bin is helpful, Till said.
LOCAL RECYCLERS
So what happens to recycling once you toss it into the bin? That’s where local waste-management facilities — Bruin, for example (whose facility is based in Montrose) and WM — step in. These companies retrieve the recyclables, and divide the paper, plastic, bottles, tin and stainless steel items to be re-packaged and sold. Most people who are conscientious about recycling “are doing pretty well,” said Chris Trosper, owner/operator of Bruin Waste. “The others that are messing it up don’t care; they’re the ones walking up the alley in Telluride throwing dog-poop bags in the recycle bin. We get tons of that, and dirty diapers, too. You name it and we see it.”
Local recyclers sort and sell repackaged waste — glass bottles, shredded paper, repackaged cardboard — to middlemen. “It’s all third-party shippers,” Trosper said. Eventually the goods find their way to beer bottlers (who procure glass bottles), paper mills and more. It’s a challenging business: China and other Southeast Asian countries, which used to purchase plastics for use in manufacturing, “have stopped accepting our garbage,” EcoAction’s Jake Niece said. According to Ken Stevens at WM, the Chinese have also become extremely picky about the quality of the cardboard they will accept (which must be “practically virgin”). “I just received notice from a buyer who won’t take our cans, not because they’re dirty, but because they’ve got a wax or plastic liner in them,” Trosper said. “He won’t buy our aluminum any more, so now we’ll have to figure out how to pull those out of the recycling stream.”
Individuals and companies who recycle have the satisfaction of not only doing a good thing for the planet, they can make some money in the process. Earlier this week, Leslie Ann McIsaac, a volunteer for Grand Junction’s CLAWS cat rescue and adoption center, was dropping off empty cat-food cans at WM (which pays for aluminum). “All of the money we get back feeds our cats,” McIssac said.
When it comes to recycling, Stevens agreed with Chris Trosper of Bruin: “Most people want to do the right thing.” That said, he added, “Manufacturers will slap that recycle symbol on everything. It doesn’t mean there’s a market for it. We do more number 1’s” (single-use water, two-liter soda and juice bottles) “than all other plastics combined. It’s ridiculous how many of these we get.” Really want to make a difference to the planet? Don’t just recycle: try to avoid purchasing what you know will end up as waste. “When I go to the store, I try to avoid plastics and excessive packaging,” Jake Niece said. “The grocery store is the most important place that drives my decisions. Instead of purchasing the plastic honey bear,” for example, “I’ll go for the one in glass. People say, ‘Vote with your dollar,’ but you should also vote with your votes. It would be great if we passed a law incentivizing Coke and Nestle, two of the biggest plastic polluters in the world” — in the US, Starbucks is # 3 — “to manufacture a plastic that actually biodegrades and doesn’t just turn into microplastics. It wouldn’t cost them that much more money to run their own recycling programs, or to use recycled plastic in their bottles, yet they insist on using brand-new plastics from petrochemicals” that look clearer and more appealing with a beverage inside them.
“I have conversations about recycling a lot,” Niece added. “There’s a lot of anxiety about it. People want to recycle everything. I say you should probably throw anything labeled 7 in the trash.” (Number 7 is a general category meaning ‘other,’ such as compostable cups, which are not recyclable in our area.)
“It’s a shame big companies have us absorb the burden of dealing with this, when they’re the ones who have the power to make the world a better place,” he said. “I like to tell people to release their guilt. If you’re trying to recycle, you’re already going above and beyond.”
For more on local recycling, visit ecoactionpartners.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.