Winter jobs

Telluride is full of people with amazing stories to tell. Below are four Telluriders who are living their best lives.
NICOLE LAWTON
Nicole Lawton had her first epic adventure on skis before she was 7 years old. Though she’d been skiing since she was a toddler, she dreamt of the day her father and brother, both of whom she looked up to as “just the coolest, best skiers,” would take her skiing with them. The day eventually came, and she gleefully headed to the upper mountain of Whistler with her ski heroes for a big adventure. At the top of the mountain, they approached the edge of the bowl to scope out their ski line. However, peering from the ridge into the bowl, they realized she would have to drop in over a large overhanging mass of windblown snow.
“The cornice was huge, like twice the size of me,” Lawton remembered. “At 6 years old, I was pretty tiny.”
Devising a plan, her dad decided to lower her into the bowl by having her wrap her arms and legs around his ski pole. With the pint-sized skier hanging on tight, he lowered her over the cornice and let her drop a couple of feet into the soft powder below.
“I just remember it being really fun, thinking, ‘Man, this is a real adventure!’” she recounted. “And my dad dropped in, and we all ripped the bowl, and it was this moment of feeling like, ‘I can keep up! This is sick!’” For Lawton, it was a formative moment in her young life, awakening her undying passion for the mountains, learning to set big goals and push herself, and finding that sense of unparalleled freedom, beauty and elation in the outdoors.
Fast-forward two decades, and Lawton has been guiding ice climbing and backcountry skiing for the past several years, and has spent three seasons on Denali, the tallest peak in North America at 20,310 feet, guiding mountaineering expeditions for the local company Mountaintrip. To date, she has guided five expeditions on the iconic Alaskan peak, spending up to three weeks on each mission to seek the summit with clients from all over the world. On her last Denali expedition, she guided a team of three wounded Afghanistan veterans up the mountain, including two double amputees below the knee and one climber who was left with only one working lung after inhaling poisonous gas in combat. Though two of the climbers were unable to summit the demanding peak, Lawton stood on the summit with the third climber, making them “the two tallest people in North America for about two minutes.”
“It was just mind-blowing,” Lawton said. “I was really excited about the trip and the job we’d done. Looking out at the peaks and the expanse of the glacier, I felt this feeling of elation and clarity, so peaceful. It was really special. We wonder why we want to get to the top of the peak, and there’s the cliché of it being about the journey, but it really is.”
Despite the moments of clarity and bliss, Lawton said, guiding on Denali is very physically and mentally demanding work. Known among guides as the “blue-collar mountain” for the long hours, physical work and difficult conditions, the job entails not just getting dropped off on a glacier by a bush plane that won’t return for weeks, but then carrying those supplies on sleds and in backpacks, navigating crevasse-riddled terrain, shoveling mountains of snow to make camp and seemingly countless other tasks, all while assessing risk and ensuring the safety of the team. Then there are the extreme winter conditions, such as the time her team was stuck at high camp at 14,000 feet for 12 days in negative 30-degree temperatures.
“But the best days up there are when your team is just crushing it, knowing that you gave them the proper tools to succeed, and they took that and ran with it,” Lawton said, then corrected with a laugh, “or rather, walked very slowly.”
Sometimes, she added, being a female guide in a male-dominated field can bring its own challenges. Clocking in at barely over 5 feet tall, she’s not what clients might expect when she walks into the room to meet them.
“Sometimes it feels like I’m being watched a little more, and have to work a bit harder, to be on the same level as my male counterparts,” she said. “I’m here to work hard, and I’m here to keep you safe, and if you don’t trust me or think I’m capable, then that’s on you, not me. But generally people have responded really well to me. But you’re constantly trying to prove yourself and change the stereotype.”
At the end of the day, Lawton loves seeing the extreme beauty and the extreme challenges of the mountains provide life-changing, and for some even life-saving, experiences that she has felt in the mountains for most of her life.
“I put a little piece of myself into every trip,” she said. “I care a lot, that’s why I do this job. You don’t do a job like this just for the money.”
NICOLA PECCEDIS
Envision a small town in the Italian Alps, ancient church spires and quaint chalets dwarfed by the surrounding snow-capped peaks. In the lush green of a summer evening, a group of young boys run around the backyard of a family farm. Kicking a soccer ball and exulting in the blissful freedom of childhood, they chase and tease one another until their grandmother hollers at them from the nearby farmhouse to come in for a supper of homemade pasta.
This was how Nicola Peccedis, head chef at Alpino Vino, grew up, often running amok with his three younger brothers and his cousins in the pastoral countryside around Bormio, Italy.
“Growing up we had a lot of freedom, no respecting the time, no cellphones, running around in the streets, it was great,” he said, adding with a grin, “You know, getting together with friends, drinking beers underage, though maybe it’s not nice to say.”
He and his three younger brothers grew up on a small farm, and his mother and grandmother were the head chefs of the family. They often traded farm products with neighbors, such as fresh eggs, butter or a cut of meat.
“It was very rustic,” he said of the cuisine. “She used whatever she had in the house: buckwheat, eggs, vino, mushrooms, local cheeses, dairy products from farmer friends, veggies from the garden in the summer.” For special pasta dishes, he said, his grandmother would use chestnut flour to make the pasta, a local specialty.
But his favorite was a country dish called cotechino. It featured a type of “very rich sausage, and my mother would cook little potatoes on the wood-fire stove, with lots of parsley.” It was served on a salad made of herbs from the yard that would come up after the snows melted in the spring, such as a local type of dandelion and green onion.
“The old ladies know everything about that, what to pick,” he said.
After sustaining an injury while playing soccer, Peccedis said he began to learn to cook, starting out washing dishes. Watching others cook, and observing his mother and grandmother, he began to take a liking to it and picked up the family-style cooking traditions of his home region.
Years later in 2001, his cousins Paolo and Stefano Canclini, who were already established restauranteurs in Telluride, invited him over for the summer to work in the kitchens of Paolo’s Italian restaurants, Rustico and La Piazza.
“When I got here, I didn’t speak English or Spanish, only Italian,” he said. “I still have a very strong accent. Some people like it; some people have a hard time understanding me. They gotta take me with my accent and all.”
Despite the language barrier, he stayed, picked up English and Spanish, and forged his cooking career, eventually bringing the recipes of Bormio and northern Italy to the handful of tables at the small ski chalet of Alpino Vino, where he has now been the chef for nine seasons. He met his wife in town, who he largely credits with helping him learn English, and they raised two children, who are now teenagers.
Though he said there’s not much he really misses about the old world besides friends and family, he noted a main difference between the cuisine of his homeland and Colorado. Although there are a lot of artisanal regional products in Colorado, there’s not a long-standing culinary tradition specific to the region. Rather, cuisines are imported from other areas of the world.
When asked what he hopes to convey to Alpino Vino guests through his food, he responded, “I want to keep the tradition of my family, for them to feel like they're in the Alps. There’s no food that’s coming already prepared. It’s not just a bunch of ingredients and you mix it up. You touch it, give it character, add different herbs, salt. It’s not the same everyday. You're always improving it.”
RYAN LAZZERI
On any given day on the ski resort, spotting the ubiquitous red jacket emblazoned with a white plus sign signaling the presence of ski patrol is not hard to do. But few on the resort understand the wide-ranging scope of the job, or just how much patrollers take on to keep skiers and riders safe on the mountain.
Ryan Lazzeri, a Telluride ski patroller during the winter and climbing ranger on Mount Rainier during the summer, summed up some of the responsibilities of the job.
“Essentially, ski patrol is in charge of managing risk in the ski area, and providing for guest safety as much as we can,” Lazzeri said. “That includes preventative measures like avalanche control, which is a multi-step process. “We put up rope lines, signs and mark hazards, and we go out and ski every run in the morning before it opens to make sure no hazards have appeared overnight like a down tree. We make decisions about closing runs if it’s too dangerous. And then, obviously, we’re there if people need first aid or rescue. We’re all medically trained, some of us are trained in technical rope rescue, and there are paramedics on the crew.”
One of the more exciting aspects of Lazzeri’s job is avalanche control and prevention. While most expert-level skiers spend their days trying not to set off an avalanche, Lazzeri and his colleagues are intentionally doing just that in order to set off anything in bounds that may be prone to sliding. Using a variety of techniques from controlled bombings to skiing steep terrain to compact the snow, patrollers fan out over the mountain after a storm attempting to find and cause to slide any pockets of unstable snow. Using his blaster’s license training, Lazzeri and trained patrol teams deploy explosives, including military-grade artillery; Avalaunchers, which fire explosive projectiles; and hand-thrown explosives, which is the most common practice. He and fellow patrollers will later ski all avalanche-prone runs and attempt to cause slides by ski-cutting, which is the act of skiing with momentum across the start of the slope where the snow pack would likely break if it were unstable. Lastly, patrollers ski the runs several times for compaction, which also helps the layers of snow to stabilize, all before opening the terrain to the public.
For a part of the job that is inherently risky and even scary to your average bear despite meticulous safety protocol, Lazzeri enjoys the work.
“I like it a lot,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s not reckless adrenaline seeking. It’s managing risk intentionally using your skill set. But you have a heightened awareness of the risk, and so you have to be on your game and thinking about the consequences of what you’re doing. It takes experience.”
While some parts of patrolling, like responding to traumatic injuries, can be difficult to process, Lazzeri appreciates the comparative ease of getting injured patients to advanced medical care from the resort setting. In his work as a climbing ranger on Mount Rainier, backcountry rescues often involve more technical rope systems skills, are higher risk and take several hours to transport a patient out of the remote wilderness to receive medical care.
Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, where he patrolled for several years at Mt. Bachelor before moving to Telluride, Lazzeri also cited the typically sunny weather, powder snow and close camaraderie with his colleagues as perks of his job.
“We all do this job because we love to ski, and being able to help someone when they’re in need is really satisfying,” he said. “It’s a pretty awesome job.”
URSULA ACURIO
Ursula Acurio is a person of many talents, whether it’s using any one of her three languages to teach her clients how to perfect their ski technique or designing a custom residence through her architectural business Linea Fina. A native of Cusco, Peru, Acurio is now in her 24th season of teaching visitors to the Telski how to improve their turns and enjoy the mountain to the fullest.
“Twenty-four years, yes, but it honestly feels like seven because it’s so much fun,” Acurio said with a smile. “The reason I do it is because of the incredible people you meet, people from all over the world. It is so fulfilling to be told that you were a part of making somebody’s vacation successful. It’s extremely rewarding. I never thought that I'd be doing this all this time.”
Growing up in Cusco, a city nestled in the Andes Mountains at over 11,000 feet, Acurio was raised with a love for the mountains, but not necessarily the snow. Because of Cusco’s geographical proximity to the equator, even at that high of altitude, there is rarely snow on the peaks. So although she and her family had spent some time living in Nebraska during her childhood, it wasn’t until her early adulthood that she learned to ski in California while on school breaks. A Fulbright scholar, she had moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to study at the University of Kansas school of architecture in the late 1980s.
“It was a major shock, moving from Peru to Kansas,” Acurio recalled. “I had to adjust to the food. I was suddenly exposed to everyone being absolute fanatics for basketball. Everything was flat, no mountains. But I was there for a purpose; at the time it was the 10th best architectural engineering program in the country,” adding with her trademark positivity, “the people in Kansas were great. I loved it.”
After honing her newfound skills on skis in California, Acurio eventually moved to Telluride in 1996 and discovered her passion for teaching others the sport.
“I feel like I'm connected to the sky,” she said of skiing. “When I'm up there, and I feel relaxed, like I'm meditating. I'm at peace. I feel that connection with the mountains, the sky and nature.”
Throughout her nearly two-and-a-half decades of teaching skiing in Telluride, Acurio has had the pleasure of watching young clients grow up and visiting international clients around the world as their ski instructor-turned-friend. One young Brazilian boy, Lorenzo, was 2-and-a-half years old when she began teaching him how to ski. Now he’s a young man of 17 and comes with his family to ski with her every year. She still has a tiny pair of goggles that he gifted her when he was just a toddler. In the beginning, she said, Lorenzo did not speak one word of English or Spanish, nor she of Portuguese. Because of him and his family, she “completely learned to speak Portuguese over the years.”
Because of her unflagging passion for the mountains, skiing and connecting with people, Acurio was hard pressed to think of anything she didn’t like about the job, not even bad weather.
“You just have to manage the weather, not let the weather manage you. You can have fun in any kind of weather,” she said. “Truthfully, my heart wants to say that there’s nothing difficult about it; it’s an unbelievable job.”
When not ski instructing in the winters or plying her trade as an architect the rest of the year, Acurio enjoys traveling to the wine countries of the world, riding motorcycles and gastronomy.
