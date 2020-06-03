It is no secret that, as a result of innumerable live rock concerts, attended from as close to the stage as I could get, my hearing has been damaged. I’ve admitted to and shared the consequences of such aural carnage, both in this space and with the people with whom I work and live most closely. Educating folks on how best to communicate with someone with my self-inflicted disadvantage is, well, advantageous.
While hearing aids keep me in the game, I’ve been handed a new challenge thanks to the C-19 pandemic. People who follow recommendations made by public health officials (who, say what you will, really do know what they’re talking about), to wear a face covering when inside public spaces, or when social distancing compliance can’t be met, have become nearly impossible to hear clearly. Your enemy might be facemasks because of your rights, but they have become my bugaboo because of my faulty hearing. I have come to realize just how much I rely on watching mouths and entire faces to get the many nuances of human conversation.
Behind a mask, mumblers are more mumbly. Fast talkers go faster than the speed of sound. Unfamiliar accents turn words into Boggle challenges. The work of hearing — already something that takes no small amount of my concentration — has been magnified by masks.
In a 2015 article in Psychology Today titled “Hearing With Our Eyes, Seeing With Our Ears,” author David Ludden, Ph.D. writes, “For sighted people as well, hearing takes the center stage of our attention when the visual input is unclear.”
Unclear visual input — check. Ludden continues: “We don’t experience our senses individually. Rather, our brain meshes with our vision and hearing to create our conscious experience of the world. What you see can influence what you hear, and likewise hearing can affect vision.”
Being denied the ability to see mouths when people are talking has had serious ramifications for me. Being masked, plus six or more feet distant from whomever I’m conversing, and I am at a serious disadvantage. It’s easier then, to just stay home and not have to listen to anyone other than via a Zoom meeting.
Mind you, I am in full acceptance that mask wearing is an essential part of life until this virus runs its course. I embrace it because I hope to be in the company of my octogenarian mother before too long. I embrace it because sick people don’t often stay home. I comply because I don’t want to contribute to the petri dish of bugs that small mountain communities like ours can be, thanks to potential carriers from all over the globe, often maskless. I’m not a maskhole (I invented that word.), in that I will not judge you for either wearing or not wearing a facemask, but I will be diligent in wearing mine. And I do appreciate you for wearing yours. If only I could hear you.
When the Dearly Beloved makes me leave the sanctuary of my home, we often encounter friends in masks. Conversations ensue, of course. Later, the DB will remark on how I didn’t pick up on a question, or failed to respond to a quip. My chagrin is real. Not to mention the fact it reminds me of life pre-hearing aids, when I’d find myself tuning out of conversations because I just couldn’t hear and was tired of — and embarrassed about — asking people to please repeat themselves. Much as the perceived stigma of having hearing aids initially bothered me, being “back in the conversation” as I describe the experience, far overshadowed any social shame I could cook up in my overactive brain.
Not hearing well in our current, masked reality, is serving to heighten some of my more hermetic tendencies. I realize now that perhaps the inclination to prefer a more solitary existence was, and is, based on how hard it has once again become, to hear what people are saying. Your lips move, but I can’t see what you’re saying, to paraphrase Pink Floyd.
Much as I love being at home, I’m not sure all this solitude is necessarily a good thing. I am a social creature at heart and consider myself a wealthy woman, in that my friends and social connections amplify and enrich who I am. Discourse of ideas and shared laughter, not to mention hugs and clinking glasses, are things I sorely miss. We all do. But I’m laid low by two of the very things that will help keep caseloads low and move us beyond this surreal time — social distancing and face coverings. That’s why I won’t meet friends for a “socially-distanced” hike, or even enter a grocery store. The one time I did duck into Clark’s, I saw too many people who I was overjoyed to see, but who I could not hear clearly. I couldn’t wait to get out of there so frustrating was the experience.
Much as I miss all of the things I love — live music, cavorting with my fellow thespians in rehearsal, the Buck, deck parties in Lawson — until we’re given the all-clear, home is where I’ll stay. When I can see what you’re saying, I’ll really be able to hear you.
