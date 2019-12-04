Colorado West Land Trust recently announced that Menoken Farms conserved 176 acres of property in Montrose County, according to a news release.
Owners Linda and Mary Wood deeply value the property that was their mother’s. Linda has lived on the farm since 1976 and worked hard to make the property a haven for animals, both domestic and wild. Paddocks and hayfields separated by wooden rail fences form a loose patchwork of scenic open space around the main home and stables. At the back of the property, over a mile of the Uncompahgre River winds through forested bottomland, providing excellent habitat for wildlife.
There are currently 35 thoroughbred horses on the property, but during foaling and breeding season that number can soar to nearly 90. Linda considers her work a labor of love and views the business of farm life well worth the effort — over the years, she has been recognized as Colorado’s thoroughbred racehorse “Breeder of the Year” many times.
Her partner, Wayne Goin, has planted over 8,000 trees and bushes with help from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in an area of the farm that was damaged by fire in 2009. This forested land serves as a riparian buffer along the river, a popular resting spot for waterfowl during their seasonal migrations.
In appreciation for all the land has given them, Linda and Wayne, along with Mary and her husband John Cossick, decided to protect their land with Colorado West Land Trust. Placing a conservation easement on their property means that it will remain protected from development or non-agricultural use in perpetuity. To help cover costs associated with the transaction, Great Outdoors Colorado and Forever Our Rivers provided significant financial support.
“With limited riparian land in western Colorado, it is always a pleasure to work with landowners who really value and are willing to protect those areas,” said Ilana Moir, Colorado West Land Trust director of conservation. “Linda, Mary and their families not only value these spaces, they have invested in the long-term viability of the wildlife habitat. Through conservation, they are ensuring that their property and their investments in it will always be available to benefit wildlife and farming.”
Linda expressed her thoughts on the project: “I think the land trust is just wonderful, and the people I’ve worked with have been great. I think we’ve established a good partnership. Hopefully, one of my relatives takes over. If not, somebody who has a respect and appreciation for this place.”
Colorado West Land Trust is grateful for landowners like Linda, who understand the importance of protecting their land for future generations. To learn more about the trust’s work and to contribute to its efforts, visit cowestlandtrust.org.
