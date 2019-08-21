Featured in Architectural Digest, Centennial Ranch is showcased in this year’s Savor the San Juans home tour Sept. 8, according to a news release. Both Dashwood House and the ranch’s line cabin will be open to tour.
“We are excited to offer the opportunity to share such an historic property. It is a window into the Old West, not to be missed,” organizer Carol Parker said.
A booklet published by owner Vince Kontny will be given to each attendee. The booklet details the history and artisans involved in constructing both the craftsman-style main home and the log line cabin. Created with a passion for authenticity, history comes alive at this 100-year-old working ranch.
Four other diverse and carefully curated homes round out the 6th Savor the San Juans tour, including Hartman Gardens, Pearl of the Orient at The Bridges, Heavenly Haven at Cobble Creek, and Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast and carriage house. Attendees tour at their own pace, starting with a breakfast sampler at 9:30 a.m. prepared by the Montrose High School catering class. Homes open at 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. End the tour at the Ute Indian Museum with local desserts and libations from 2-5 p.m.
The tour showcases local agriculture and over 60 other local businesses. The craftsmanship of local contractors, florists and table decorators will be on display at each decorated home. A full array of regional culinary talent is featured as chefs prepare seasonal tastings from the farms and ranches of Valley Food Partners. The brunch sampler at Cobble Creek Golf Club and a local wine, beer, cider and dessert tasting reception at the Ute Museum make for a complete culinary and design adventure.
Participating chefs this year are from Creekside, Remington’s at the Bridges, Dlicious Food Co., True Grit Café and Climb, an elevated eatery in Lake City. Tastings are sourced from local farms and include peaches, sweet corn, bison, tomatoes and roasted chilies.
A limited number of tickets are available at the early bird price of $35 at the following Montrose locations: Tiffany’s, ETC., ElderAdo Financial, San Juan Gardens, Honey Acre Farmstand and select days at the Montrose Farmers Market. Full details and tickets are also available online at valleyfoodapartnership.org.
The tour is presented by Alpine Bank and Alpine Bank Wealth Management, with special thanks to the David and Gaynelle Mize Family, TEI Rock Drills, ElderAdo Financial, Budget Blinds and the Montrose Daily Press, as well as other sponsors.
The tour benefits the Valley Food Partnership and its beginning farmer rancher program. As a mission driven organization, the Valley Food Partnership is committed to working together to grow a healthy community by connecting local farms to forks.
