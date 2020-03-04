Inspiration can spring from anywhere, whether a discarded magazine, writer’s block or the powers of modern technology. Local artists Molly Perrault, Brandon Berkel and Brooke Einbender know this well, and will be showcasing the results of their artistic inspirations from theoe respective sources during exhibit openings at Telluride Arts HQ and Gallery 81435 Thursday during Art Walk from 5-8 p.m.
Telluride Arts HQ unveils a new exhibition, “Layers,” by collage artists Perrault and Berkel. Telluride Brewing Company will provide complimentary beer, and Tyler Simmons will play original music. Though both artists employ techniques involving cutting, splicing and glueing bits of paper together to create vibrant images, the two have distinct styles that highlight the versatility and range of the art form.
“We both work with local imagery, like the mountains and local scenery, though beyond that, our techniques and imagery are pretty different, bringing two different approaches to the medium of collage,” Perrault said.
The two artists’ divergent styles parallel their unique paths of artistic pursuits and their subsequent adoption of collage as their medium of choice.
Berkel, who grew up in St. Louis, struggled as a young person learning to read due to severe dyslexia. Instead of pursuing his education at a university, he decided to write a novel. The four years he spent writing the book and publishing it, he said, taught him how to harness his imagination and to find a plan of attack for achieving his goal. However, it was while working on his second novel that he turned to collage.
“It was easier to create the image that I was trying to bring out of my imagination,” Berkel said, adding that his job as a bartender at There provided the other catalyst, as he began to create art for marketing, with the bar naturally serving as a venue for sharing it with others. “I’d always messed around with collage a little bit, but I really dove in deep once people started recognizing it and appreciating it at the bar.”
When asked how Berkel found his way from St. Louis to Telluride, his answer was succinct: “Google!” he said, adding, “I just googled ‘mountain towns in Colorado’ one day out of curiosity, and Telluride popped up. I was like, ‘This is in America?’ I literally quit my job three weeks later and moved out here. It’s been history ever since.”
Perrault’s entry into the valley was no less random. Originally from Louisiana, in 2014 she met a man on Tinder in Baton Rouge, and within a few weeks of knowing each other, they began planning an elaborate road trip. As fate would have it, the road trip led the new couple to Telluride, where they spent one afternoon. After Perrault finished her university studies in fine art from Louisiana State University in 2015, the couple moved to Telluride, where they were married on a leafy fall day in Town Park a couple of years later. It was during the initial move to Telluride that Perrault embraced collage as her primary medium.
“When I moved here, I didn’t bring any paints with me,” she said. Fortunately, she was not far away from the Wilkinson Public Library and its stacks of free magazines in the lobby. She began to create collages, a practice she’d begun in college, finding that “magazines were basically my tubes of paint.”
“It actually works better for me, because the colors don’t overblend. It has a neat effect, forming kind of an illusion of paint strokes for people,” she said, adding, “And it’s sustainable, definitely more than paint. I hope the exhibit opens people’s eyes to what you can do with paper. It’s such an accessible medium, no expensive chemicals and solvents; you don’t need a fine art degree. It’s a way of recycling.”
Gallery 81435 will open a new exhibition titled “The Unknown Zone,” which features local artist Brooke Einbender. Einbender will showcase her unique blend of the classic and the modern: She paints with oils on canvas, which she then enhances with virtual and augmented reality technology to create 3D, moving visual experiences for the viewer.
Also trained in fine art, Einbender graduated as a Presidential Scholar in visual arts with a focus in oil painting from Wake Forest University in North Carolina, before moving to New York City. A year later, she was working in a gallery for emerging artists. The owner was a virtual reality painter, and she invited Einbender to give it a go in the gallery’s VR lab.
“After the introduction, I was hooked and frequently visited the VR lab to experiment with the craft,” Einbender recalled. “This cutting-edge artistic medium sparked something within me, and I have been driven to integrate virtual reality into my beloved painting practice ever since.”
The medium, she said, transcends a simple visual experience, and is free from the fetters of the physical limits of traditional art forms.
“Once immersed in the virtual realm, the creative opportunities are endless,” she said. “I create mind-bending experiences and paintings that transport the viewer to alternate realities and different dimensions.”
Her work using VR even leads viewers into intellectual terrain, aided by vibrant colors and cutting-edge technology that is still unfamiliar to many.
“My work raises the question, ‘In today’s world, where does the real begin and the virtual end, or can we no longer distinguish between the two?’” she said.
Both exhibitions will be on display during the month of March.
