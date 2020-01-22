This past summer, the Telluride Foundation launched the Telluride Regional Loan Fund, a $2 million operating capital loan fund designed to support rural business startups, growth and job creation in southwest Colorado. Since the initial launch, the foundation has allocated about $200,000 in loans to three area entrepreneurs: Family Market in Naturita, and Tomboy Butcher and Living Tea in Telluride.
Bonnie Watson, the Telluride Foundation’s capitol and transactions adviser, calls these loans “character deals,” because they are based on a person’s trustworthiness and visionary ideas for building a business — not necessarily their assets.
“We trust the person, they have a great idea and they’re a good person,” Watson explained. “We try to mitigate risks,” but almost by definition, many people starting a new company don’t have much of a business track record or many assets.
“A small entrepreneur whose livelihood used to be mining, coming out of Naturita, they don’t have a lot,” Watson pointed out. “They have to have a source of funding that understands that,” and takes such special circumstances into account.
The new loan fund has arrived at a critical time: According to Paul Major, president and CEO of the Telluride Foundation, 40 percent of all community banks across the country have disappeared since the most recent economic downturn. Many of the community banks that remain are more restrictive when it comes to lending.
“After the downturn, there was a lot more regulation, a lot more consolidation,” Major explained. “In the previous era, a lot of community banking was relationship banking, where the banker could make a loan for a new business or expanding a business. But now bankers are really restricted on what they can do.”
While the nature of doing business has also changed — in great part due to the internet — Major contends that the need for capital to expand, hire and start new businesses remains.
“Big changes have happened, and we haven’t reacted” to them, he said. “This loan fund is helping to close some of that gap, to make sure we have a working economy — an economy where people are starting businesses, building businesses, hiring people and paying them well.”
The loan fund is a partnership with Denver-based ZOMALAB, the primary source of capital, and First Southwest Community Fund (FSWCF), which originates and services the loans.
“ZOMA wants a pilot program like this, and we’re putting the boots on the ground to make it work,” Major explained. “They realize the problem of finding a different way for entrepreneurs to access capital that’s appropriate for their businesses.”
Regional companies may qualify for $25,000 to $100,000 loans at rates comparable to market rates to assist with day-to-day expenses like utilities, payroll, inventory and purchasing small pieces of equipment. The fund is not intended for fixed asset purchases, such as real estate.
Loans are available in Ouray, Montrose, Dolores, San Miguel and San Juan counties, rural areas where, Watson said, there aren’t many monetary options for businesses.
So far, Watson has worked with over 100 companies looking to qualify for a loan from the new fund. Commercial banks use historical data to help them determine how much money to loan, but the Telluride Regional Loan fund utilizes financial forecasts for the coming year. Some businesses, Watson said, have not been a good fit.
“If there’s any reason that I can’t justify forecasts or can’t reason with (the) assumptions businesses are making for revenue, I’m putting that company in a dangerous position,” Watson said.
The loan fund is meant to assist “uniquely rural and un-bankable businesses” bridge the capital gap until they can become commercially bankable and can accrue a positive accounting track record.
“There are caveats to the loan fund,” Watson explained. “Either you’re not commercially bankable because your business is a startup, or you cannot find reasonably priced debt,” or the applicant has been a victim of predatory lending.
The foundation partnered with FSWCF, a Community Development Financial Institution, because it hasa better understanding of, and more flexibility regarding, the unique challenges that rural entrepreneurs face. Traditional commercial banks are highly regulated and must ensure good credit, collateral and a strong guarantor to secure loan approvals.
“The beauty of having FSWCF as a partner is that when these loanscome due, we already have a working relationship and know how the businesses performed,” Watson said. “So they get this very easy transition into a commercial bank.”
Major believes that it’s less about loan rates, and more about understanding the risk profile of the entrepreneur — and that a lot of entrepreneurs can’t provide the guarantees that commercial banks require. He said that risk for capital is an inherent part of this journey.
“These entrepreneurs don’t want venture capital money. They don’t grow that fast and yet they can’t get commercial lending because they’re too risky,” he said. “We’re going to have some failures but that’s what we’ve factored in to how we’re approaching this.”
WEST END FOCUS
Watson said that the depressed socioeconomics of the West End is a primary focus for the foundation.
“The West End is transitioning from a mining community that didn’t have a long-term plan and people are leaving and population numbers keep going down,” she said. “There is distrust with commercial banks in the West End because people were left high and dry and they got burned.”
The majority of Watson’s job last year involved creating and assisting a pipeline of “lendable” companies and also building a network of relationships with West End citizens and with the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC).
“I’ve spent thousands of miles in my car traveling to sit down with entrepreneurs to explain that there’s no barrier here,” Watson said. “We’re here to help you.”
The assistance she provides is not entirely financial. It’s also technical. Together, Watson and the entrepreneur build a budget and discuss profits and losses and balance sheets. Regardless of what the socioeconomic challenges are, the mission remains the same: to help entrepreneurs across the region get off the ground.
“The entrepreneur in Telluride may not be as affluent as everybody else. They’re trying to make a living just like the entrepreneur in the West End,” she observed.
Major agreed that the expectation is the same for all regional loan recipients.
“In Telluride, while we have a lot of businesses, we don’t have a lot of businesses that produce careers,” he said. “You want to create good, long-term, career jobs and to do that, you need to have strong entrepreneurs who have a big vision and big ideas. To implement that, they have to have access to capital.”
Moving forward, Major would like to accelerate the deployment of the loan capital.
“We’ve only done three loans. We’d like to get five or six done in the next six months,” he said.
FAMILY MARKET
The Telluride Regional Loan Fund’s first loan was offered to Kim Hainy, owner of Family Market. The sole grocery store in Naturita since the 1980s, the market is located on Highway 141.
Hainy grew up in Uravan. He purchased Family Market, a 4,500-square-foot, fully stocked grocery store offering fresh produce and meat, a complete line of dairy products, a small bakery and hot prepared foods, in 1996.
“Not near as many people work here as they used to because we’ve had to downsize,” Hainy said. “These power plant and mine closures have just killed us. We lost over 100 jobs, so you can imagine what that did to a place this small.”
Hainy learned about the loan program by talking to Deana Sheriff, executive director of WEEDC, who put him in touch with Watson.
“We funded Family Market because they couldn’t get a reasonable deal from a local bank out there,” Watson explained. “Without Family Market, the community will die, literally. It’s so pivotal.”
Hainy will use the loan for repairs and upgrades.
“We’re in survival mode around here. We’re just trying to do a little bit at a time,” he said. “We’re trying to get a new freezer. The loan helped us to stay in operation, if you want to know the truth.
“I’m hoping that something will happen around here where there will be some jobs. Otherwise, I don’t know what we’re all going to do. I really don’t.”
TOMBOY BUTCHER
Sadie Farrington, the first female owner of a butcher shop in Telluride, opened her business in September. Having moved to the area three years ago, she identified a need for a local butchery. Her shop is located in Ilium.
“We are surrounded by amazing agriculture communities. I just didn’t see a lot of advocacy for them, and I saw that there was a piece missing,” she explained. “I wanted to create some educational dialogue about how we can eat and utilize the entire animal and be responsible meat eaters.”
Tomboy Butcher specializes in sourcing grass-fed, pasture-raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free duck, chicken, lamb, beef, pork, bison and bone broth. All meats are sourced within 100 miles of Telluride.
In her quest for funding, Farrington originally traveled to Durango to meet with the Small Business Development Center. The center connected her with Southwest Bank, which put her in touch with Watson.
“There’s something about having your community support your business,” Farrington said. “Bonnie was fantastic and super-supportive in advocating for my business and my dreams. I don’t think you always get that with a big bank.”
Farrington applied for the regional loan in mid-November and received funds right after Christmas, a quick turnaround that was necessary in order to allow her to increase the shop’s inventory — prime rib, in particular — in time for the holidays.
“We actually sold out,” Farrington said. “I’m very conscious about who I am sourcing from, and so I wanted to make sure that I was developing really good relationships with these responsible ranchers and farmers.”
She used some of the funds from the loan to purchase a small bandsaw.
“I’m very old school. I studied French and Spanish butchery where everything was done with a mallet and a cleaver, which I love doing,” she explained. “But when you’re doing high volume,” mallet-and-cleaver-based butchery is not feasible.
Farrington said that without the loan, she couldn’t move forward with her butchery business in the way she wanted.
“I could have definitely gotten meat cheaper, but it wouldn’t have been pasture-raised and humanely harvested,” she said.
LIVING TEA
For the past several months, Colin Hudon has been remodeling a space near the corner of Colorado and Pine streets that used to house Easy Rider Ski and Bike Shop, in order to accommodate his new business: a Chinese tea house called Living Tea. The shop is scheduled to open March 1.
“The idea is people can come in and sit down and have an experience,” he explained. “They will be given introductory instruction on how to brew tea. We may have an option for simple tea take-away at some point, and we’ll have a simple food offering.”
The space will also serve as an art gallery. In addition to teas and related wares — and art — Hudon will sell medicinal mushrooms and herbs, books, and incense.
“I’ll be teaching a lot so there will be classes and workshops on tea and formal tea ceremonies twice a day,” Hudon added.
When Hudon started looking into what it would take to transform the space into what he envisioned, it was apparent that it was going to be expensive.
“The teahouse is, first and foremost, for the local population. I wanted to try to raise money locally if I could, because I felt like that engaged the local population even more to know that it’s really home-grown,” he explained.
He learned about the regional loan opportunity through the Telluride Venture Accelerator program.
“I’m trying to take mine from a small business to a mid-sized business,” he said. “And there was a sense of urgency in the timing because the space was available, and I had to start paying rent on it two months out. Because they’re really locally focused, the loan fund could place more attention on what I’m doing, as opposed to a big commercial lender or a bank. It felt more personal to me.”
Hudon said that 60-70 percent of the loan is being used for the remodel. The rest of the money will go toward retail and wholesale inventory, furniture and staffing.
While Hudon believes he could have found alternative funding for his venture, he may have had to pay a higher interest rate.
“I also think I potentially would have had to give up equity in the business which, at this stage, I don’t want to do,” he said.
THE LOAN PROCESS
First, Watson arranges to meet with an entrepreneur, in order to walk through their business plan and ask tough questions about it. If she determines that the assumptions behind the business plan are reasonable, she begins to create a financial spreadsheet.
If the numbers look good, Watson proceeds to write a credit presentation, which she submits to a five-person committee comprised of people with knowledge of banking, lending, investing and startups. The committee then discusses, and takes a vote on, whether or not to back the loan.
“Committee members think first and foremost in terms of the company and the founder and what they are trying to do, and then they think about the money,” Major explained. “We’re not in this to make money. We’re in this to make a loan to a founder so that they can expand and grow and prosper with their business.”
Hudon said that the level of scrutiny that the loan committee placed on his business was challenging, but also a useful opportunity for him to step up in areas that he might not have otherwise recognized.
“They came back with directives and suggestions but more specifically, they were very thorough in reviewing every detail of the business from my P&L to my history to feasibility to my financial projections to the legal structure of the business,” he explained. “Which forced me to get refined in some of the aspects of my business that weren’t as meticulous as they should have been.”
He said that the biggest challenge in the loan process was trying to raise money while the capital-intensive project was already underway.
Farrington had already secured a small loan with FSWCF. She said she found forming financial projections for a new market to be a challenge, given that nobody had opened a butcher shop in Telluride before.
“It was difficult trying to gauge exactly what was going to happen, how interested people were going to be, and how I could tap into a wholesale market and provide meat to restaurants while also keeping my animal butchery program going,” she explained.
Watson said that what most often stalls the loan process is getting enough information from the entrepreneur.
“As soon as we have that, we can turn these deals over in a couple of weeks as long as there aren’t glaring contingencies,” she said.
LESSONS LEARNED
Farrington said that the legwork required by the loan fund sets an entrepreneur up for success.
“Doing that work in the beginning really gives you freedom and fluidity to be able to focus on your business in those early stages and on creativity and development, which I think gets lost in those first couple of years,” she said.
Hudon has learned to be more objective, especially in terms of what matters to the people who are investing in his business.
“From the perspective of understanding and believing in and supporting the idea and the vision, and also the objective side: Is it feasible? Sustainable?” he recalled. “All of that is a very useful exercise.”
Watson has been inspired by her discussions with business owners, and is hopeful about their success in the West End.
“When you actually sit down and talk with these people, it’s amazing what they will do to keep their community thriving and the sacrifices that they are willing to make,” she said. “I’ve been enchanted by these West End entrepreneurs — they’re gritty and they’re scrappy and they’re going to make it work. They’re willing to change.”
