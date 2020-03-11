Property owners in 15 Western Slope counties could be asked to pay an average of $7.65 more in annual property taxes to the Colorado River Water Conservation District, if its board votes to place the question on the November ballot. District general manager Andy Mueller has proposed the property tax increase to make up for declining funding and create a new pot of money for water supply projects developed by local partners in each county.
“The money would help us with structural deficits caused by Gallagher, TABOR and the decline of the fossil fuel industry in the district,” Mueller said.
Gallagher and TABOR are two Colorado laws that limit how much revenue can be collected and spent by taxing entities. Due to decreasing energy extraction on the Western Slope, the taxes paid from those operations to the Colorado River District have decreased from 24 percent of its general fund to 11 percent.
The district was created by the Colorado General Assembly in 1937 to meet the present and future water needs of the Colorado River Basin through such functions as appropriating water rights, litigating water matters, entering into contracts, holding real property and operating water projects. Its mission is to lead the protection, conservation, use and development of the basin’s water resources, and safeguard all waters of the Colorado River to which the state is entitled.
It covers approximately 29,000 square miles, roughly 28 percent of the state’s land area. The counties of Moffat, Routt, Grand, Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, Gunnison, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Mesa, Ouray, Delta, and portions of Montrose, Saguache and Hinsdale counties fund approximately 90 percent of its budget through property taxes.
To address declining funding, the district eliminated a grant program for small projects and reduced expenses by cutting staff by 16 percent, which was four employees. Thevehicle fleet was also cut by 25 percent and the travel budget by 20 percent.
“Without a tax increase, our expenses will quickly exceed the revenues coming in. We would most likely have to lay off two to three people every four to five years,” Mueller said.
Mueller is recommending the district ask for an increase in property taxes from the current 0.252 mills to 0.500 mills, as well as exempting the spending limits from the TABOR law. The district’s property tax revenues, which were $4.1 million in 2018, would increase to approximately $9 million if voters passed the ballot measure.
The median home value would see an annual district property tax increase from $6.03 to $11.96. For homes valued at $300,000, district taxes would go from about $5 to $10 per year.
Marti Whitmore, who is Ouray County’s representative on the district’s board, said, “I tend to believe that this is a very reasonable proposal. On my house, it would result in a tax increase of less than $11 per year. I think it is important for the river district to be able to have funds to assist Western Slope communities in developing and ensuring adequate water supplies for all uses—agriculture, municipal, commercial/industrial — as well as non-consumptive uses such as recreation, fishing, boating or rafting, and so on. We will benefit from this increased support from the river district in Ouray County.”
Mueller is recommending that 20 percent of the property tax increase go toward remedying budget shortfalls for staffing and operations. His proposal is for the other 80 percent to fund projects through partnerships primarily with local governments and water users groups that manage agricultural irrigation supplies.
“We are looking for projects where we can partner with multiple sectors of the community; agricultural, municipal, recreation and others to find projects that work well for all of them,” he explained. “We have identified projects that have those types of attributes in all 15 of our counties to help the communities become more resilient in times of change.”
He said one good use of the new project fund would be a water storage or augmentation plan in Ouray County, which proposes building the Ram’s Horn Reservoir in the Uncompahgre National Forest in the Cimarron Mountains and a pipeline from Cow Creek to Ridgway Reservoir. The project would take much more than the estimated $80,000 per year in property taxes that would come from Ouray County if the ballot measure passes.
“All projects would require matching funds, whether from local water users, federal or state funds,” he said, adding that another potential use of the funds could be to update the ditch system used by the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association in Montrose County.
Responding to questions about the necessity of such projects, Western Colorado Alliance Executive Director Emily Hornbackcommented, “In this era of changing climate and drought, it is critical to support Western Colorado's access to clean and safe water, for people, crops, wildlife and overall ecosystem integrity. To that end, we support the river districts exploring creative ways to manage water in Western Colorado.”
The alliance is an environmental and social justice advocacy group with chapters across the Western Slope.
“When it comes to new storage projects versus water conservation efforts, we favor more conservation efforts. There is plenty of science that cast doubt as to the effectiveness of water storage in this era of climate change, and water storage projects are big and expensive,” Hornbeck added. “We all know that we can do a better job conserving water, from big cities like Grand Junction to individuals, and there are cost effective ways to implement these measures.”
The district board, which is made up of one appointed representative from each of its 15 counties, heard the property tax proposal at its January meeting but took no action. The board asked staff to bring more information to its next quarterly meeting on April 21-22, where the board is likely to vote on whether to put the question on this November’s ballot. The meeting will be at the Colorado River District building at 201 Centennial St. in Glenwood Springs, and is open to the public.
