It can be difficult to know what to think of Russia these days, if you follow the news.
One fact is undeniable: Its classical composers were brilliant. Don’t take the word of musty history books when your own ears can persuade you: On Saturday, the San Juan Chamber MusicFest, under the artistic direction of pianist Max Levinson, presents its 36th annual concert at Ouray’s Wright Opera House. Entitled “Soul of Russia,” the performance features the works of two of Russia’s most celebrated composers and one — Alexander Glazunov — who is esteemed among classical musicians but perhaps less well-known to the public. “He’s a very important composer,” Levinson said of Glazunov, whose “Élégie Opus 44,” which has been described as a “precious gem of romantic viola literature” and “a little masterpiece,” will be performed Saturday night. “We really like programs that combine pieces that we love with something that people will really enjoy,” but are probably unfamiliar with, Levinson said.
As for what his fellow musicians enjoy, the program Saturday pretty much says it all. It includes two famous, and famously formidable to perform, pieces by a pair of greats: Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff. “I’m always thinking about music that I want to play, and what my colleagues want to, and how to combine them,” Levinson explained. “We all wanted to play Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor,” which closes the program. “Difficult and arduous,” as Levinson put it, the much-loved work is a tribute to one who has passed — it is subtitled “In Memory of a Great Artist,” a reference to Tchaikovsky’s friend and mentor, composer Nikolai Rubinstein. The only piece Tchaikovsky ever composed for viola, piano and cello (and reputedly the most testing work he ever wrote for piano, period), the trio was performed during the composer’s visit to the U.S. in 1891. Between the elegy and the tribute — where will he perform in the company of violinist Markus Placci, Melissa Reardon on viola and Raman Ramakrishnan on cello — Levinson will play the Piano Sonata # 2 in B-Flat Minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
“The Sonata no. 2 demonstrates in abundance those qualities of Rachmaninoff’s art that make his music permanently appealing, hence valuable, and great,” critic Adrian Corleonis wrote. “The Allegro agitato opening seizes one by the hair with an arpeggiated plunge to the bass, two sharply peremptory chords (announcing the crucial interval of a third) and a falling, wailing figure in the left hand behind tremolando triplets in the right, giving way to great waves of kinetic nervosite. It is the appearance of a great actor.”
Such a demanding work demands brilliant playing, and Levinson, the chairman of the Piano Department at the Boston Conservatory and a faculty member of the New England Conservatory who has been a soloist with the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Boston Pops and received numerous awards for his work, is more than equal to the task. Nevertheless, he was modest in his assessment of his ability to do justice to Rachmaninoff’s great Sonata. “I’ve been playing it a lot over the past year,” he said. “It’s one of the most amazing pieces I’ve ever performed. I guess the audience will decide whether I’m up to it.”
While immersing himself in the Sonata, Levinson made a point of visiting the place where Rachmaninoff was interred, on June 1, 1943, outside New York City. Saturday evening will include a performance of Tchaikovsky’s tribute to one composer; but last year in the silence at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, New York, Levinson quietly made his own to someone else.
“It was quite moving just to stand there,” he said, “and to be able to pay tribute to Rachmaninoff.”
He will pay the deepest tribute of all, by playing one of the composer’s most challenging works before a rapt audience, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is sponsored by the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild. Go to ocpag.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.