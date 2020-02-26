Last Saturday morning, four high school climbers and their coaches headed to Eagle Climbing and Fitness for the final climbing competition of the season: States. There, high school climbers from all over Colorado competed on ropes and boulder routes in the indoor climbing gym, accumulating points based on performance and difficulty. Senior Wiley Holbrooke placed 8th in the state for varsity boys.
The scene in the gym was colorful, loud, and slightly chaotic, with the energy of hundreds of teenagers sizing up routes, chalking palms, and getting ready to compete for the last time this season. In a compact space surrounded by bright, soaring walls dotted with thousands of multi-colored handholds to create climbing routes, it was standing room only for the participants and spectators, with a steady soundtrack of music playing in the background and shouts of encouragement.
“When the heat began you could feel the excitement and nerves of the competitors in the air, but then as time went on climbers were able to settle in and collaborate on problems and begin supporting one another,” said Amanda Fefferman, one of several volunteer climbing coaches for the Telluride team. “You could tell that everyone was really happy to be there and to be part of the competition.”
Of the four local competitors, Rowan Bourke and Wiley Holbrooke competed in the varsity boys’ division, and Ayla Kanow and Michael Price competed for junior varsity. Over 200 teens competed from nearly two-dozen high schools around the state.
For Holbrooke, who has competed for all four years of high school, it was a satisfying conclusion to his competitive climbing career.
“This year, I really tried to embody from the start something I’ve learned in previous years climbing: there’s always going to be someone better than me, but there doesn’t have to be someone who’s having more fun than me,” Holbrooke said.
At climbing competitions in Colorado, the competitors are judged on two categories, roped routes and bouldering routes, and climbers choose their top five highest scoring routes to count for their final score. Scoring is completed by any bystander, be it a coach, fellow climber, or parent. In part due to the honor system of scoring, and the ethos of climbing in general, the atmosphere was supportive and friendly among the participants, even while retaining a sense of determination and competition.
“I’ve never felt that competitive at competitions,” Holbrooke said, “So I’m always happy to give beta [route advice] or take beta from other people. And to meet kids in the comps that I will later meet up with and go climbing outside is really fun.” He added that he already has plans in the works to meet up with climbers he’s met this season at the competitions to climb together in Indian Creek, Utah.
Volunteer coach Fischer Hazen also observed the spirit of camaraderie at the comp.
“It is an incredible atmosphere in that while it is a competition and all of the climbers are trying their hardest, it is collaborative and encouraging all around,” Hazen said. “Kids are sharing beta with one another and everyone is in it to see people succeed.”
That success comes with its ups and downs, however, and failing to reach the top of a route cleanly or taking falls is inherent in the sport. Holbrooke recounted one route he attempted at States, in which he lead climbed the route, which awards extra points, and climbed it cleanly to the top, only to fall at the very end as he attempted to clip the rope to the anchor chains. But success for Holbrooke was about having fun, so the “whipper,” as climbers refer to a fall, was a mere stumbling block.
“I went back and did the route on top rope, and it was fun,” he said with a grin. “I got redemption.”
Hazen also attested to the nature of the sport being more about the process as a tool for strength building and tenacity than about displays of herculean perfection.
“Climbing is interesting as it is a sport where you fail a lot. You try a boulder problem and fall off. Try something a little different and fall off again. Rinse and repeat. Once you succeed and climb the route, you move on and try another route that is harder and the cycle starts again,” he said. “It is amazing to watch these kids remain determined and show incredible grit throughout the season. They are determined and that mentality is my favorite thing to watch them develop over the course of the season.”
At the end of the competitive climbing season for Telluride’s teens, it seemed, everyone walked away with just the prize the coaches were hoping for: the strength, skills, and desire to keep climbing.
