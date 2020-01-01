Ouray County was developed in 1877, with miners settling the area first and ranchers soon after, according to the Ouray County Ranch History Museum website. For nearly a century and a half, cattle and livestock have been a key part of the county’s lifestyle and economy.
These days, the wide-open spaces of ranches continue to dominate the landscape, but tourism has become a more obvious and ever-increasing driver of the economy. Thus, 140 years after the county’s development, San Juan Skijoring was created in 2017 to honor and highlight the area’s ranching heritage, while catering to tourists and the festival-loving locals.
Now in its fourth year, the event features cowboys on horses racing with skiers and snowboarders pulled along a short course all for the entertainment of themselves, as well as spectators, who can also enjoy witty banter from the race announcer, food, drink and a beer festival. Leading up to and throughout this year’s competition, local photographer Markus Van Meter will be documenting the activities from a unique vantage point.
“I will be embedded at the Weber Ranch with Richie Weber as he preps for skijoring in Ridgway. It's a behind-the-scenes photojournalism approach to the entire event with the man who brought it to town,” said Van Meter, whose photographs of local scenery and life are featured in magazines and across social media far and wide.
“I've been associated with agriculture all my life with grandparents as dairy farmers in Ohio, and my uncle and other grandfather who ran a small beef operation. It's what I grew up around,” he explained.
Upon moving to Ouray almost a decade ago, he worked as a cowboy at the Double RL Ranch on Dallas Divide between Ridgway and Telluride. In 2016, he left to teach in the Ouray School District, applying his technical knowledge from a previous career in photography and digital design. As the district’s STEAM coordinator, his day job for most the year is coordinating educational opportunities and teaching photography, film production, multi-media skills, advertising, and design to middle and high school students.
Of his new photography project with Weber Ranch, he explained, “In my time at the Double RL, I discovered a rich history of ranching in the San Juans and have stayed connected to it over the last few years since leaving the ranch. With 2020 upon us, I wanted to take the next year and embed myself in the ranching community to tell the story of what it takes to cowboy through the seasons. What do ranches today have to do to survive?”
Besides documenting skijoring preparation and festivities, he plans to photograph up to 12 ranches over the next four seasons. As the year progresses, he will post the images on his website with stories about what he captures with his lens, from calving, haying and branding to fall roundups and rodeo. His goal is to compile the best images and stories into a book afterwards.
“I’m very excited about this and getting to work so closely again with the cowboys,” he said. “The cool part is certain characters, like Richard (Weber III), will get highlighted with portraits. Others may be Duane Beamer and Steve Stadelman, to name just a few of the top hands in the area.”
Stadelman is at the Double RL and Beamer is at the J Bar M Ranch. Richard comes from a local ranching family that has been around since the 1950s. Not only the founder of San Juan Skijoring, he is one of the top competitors on the skijoring circuit that stretches from Montana and Idaho to Wyoming and Colorado, starting in late December and ending in mid-March.
In addition to photographing the cowboy in competition next week, Van Meter was out yesterday in the snowstorm, getting shots of Richard exercising his horses and practicing runs at the ranch. Tomorrow, the photo subject will be Richard making shoes for his horses. A photo shoot of snowmaking operations on the race track was originally planned for this week, but the snow gods smiled upon event organizers, providing enough white stuff to cancel the machine-made kind.
The event at Ouray County Fairgrounds starts Jan. 10 with competitor registration and a welcome reception at Chipeta Solar Springs Resort, followed by two days of competition on Jan. 11 and 12 from noon to about 4 p.m. each day, with an after-party Jan. 11 and an awards party Jan. 12.
Organizers are expecting a great turnout with more than $35,000 in prize money and awards available, and the return of the UtePils Festival — an outdoor beer festival featuring micro brews from up to 15 different companies. Food vendors will include the CMU Rodeo Team, Ouray Elks Lodge 492, Ouray Meat & Cheese Company and Full Tilt Saloon. Online tickets purchased in advance and weekend passes are discounted. For information and tickets, visit ouraycountyrodeo.com/skijoring.
