A NEW BEGINNING, MAYBE?
Today is the official start of the spring season, but I must admit, it doesn’t make much of a difference to me. The change that this new global virus has suddenly brought upon humanity had me thinking new beginnings months ago. As if the changing of the year and start of a new decade wasn’t a time to reflect, then right now sure is. I started working remotely this week, which comes with its own adjustments. Add that to the fact that this is as an important time as ever to be a journalist — with the situation changing by the hour, and new news pouring in at a head-spinning pace — and you have a pretty radical recipe for change. Our staff may be small, especially compared to metropolitan news organizations, but we are mighty. The commitment to covering how the new virus is affecting our region is inspiring. We’re all physically in our own bubbles, but it feels like we’re more united than ever. We’ve talked about keeping ourselves healthy, physically and mentally, and the company has been beyond supportive.
The region hasn’t been devastated or overwhelmed as much as other parts of the world have, and as strange as it may sound, there’s an overwhelming sense of positivity surrounding this. Seemingly everyone is committed to facing this together and helping one another out in any way they can locally.
All of humanity is dealing with the uncertainty and anxiety of this, in real time. Maybe that’s the new beginning, in a sense. Maybe after we get through this we’ll work together more often. Maybe we’re realizing what really matters. Maybe we’re taking stock of how we treat people. Maybe we’re thinking about how we can be better for the greater good of our communities. Maybe petty grudges and online arguments will lose their appeal. Maybe we’ll pick up the phone more and reach out to loved ones more often. Maybe we’ll see we’re not that different and never really were. Maybe this will turn out to be better for us than we initially thought. Maybe a “new normal” means how we get along with one another. Maybe borders won’t matter so much.
Maybe I’m over here losing my mind, thinking about all the good that can come from this. Maybe I’m not. Maybe these words are all for naught. Maybe they’re not.
The seasons will continue to change, but maybe this new beginning will last a little longer.
One love.
—Justin Criado
TO THE DESERT
Winter is not yet through with the San Juans.
The forecast is for snow as I write, and there will likely be more through the end of April (March is Colorado’s snowiest month, and April is number two).
Not that it matters to me: I don’t ski.
Yet I mourn the early closing of the Telluride Ski Resort — and the economic fallout and fear in my community and this country, and for that matter, the fateful interspecies crossing between winged rodent and human that has brought the world to its knees.
We are all connected.
“So,” New York Times columnist Thomas Frienman wrote, “a virus-laden bat bites another mammal in China, that mammal is sold in a Wuhan wildlife market, it infects a Chinese diner with a new coronavirus and in a few weeks all my public schools are closed and I’m edging six feet away from everyone in Bethesda.”
Solitude and confinement is what we are all grappling with right now, but I know where to go to find solace. We travel there every year, but this year officials are urging everyone to stay put. It is always new, ever changing, yet also deeply restorative and familiar.
It is the desert.
Southern Utah calls to many of us each spring, and this year is no different. There’s room for all of us to disappear in its vast landscapes, as long as we avoid the overcrowding of Arches, Canyonlands and other national parks, and bustling, spring-vacation nexus of Moab.
My godson, who is British, keeps a book of the world’s emptiest places. He and his fiance vacationed in Southern Utah last week before the world shifted. They flew into Vegas, toured Zion, disappeared in the sandstone canyons of Escalante and surfaced someplace in southeast Utah. They were alone nearly all of the time, off-piste in the big open.
The trip was so spectacular, he said, that he plans to repeat it next spring.
This is a fellow who craves solitude; he’s spent months in Mongolia.
If my godson does return, I can pretty much guarantee he won’t see a soul yet again, unless he chooses to.
Life in the outside world may well be very different next spring, but the myriad sandstone landforms will still be there.
The canyon wrens, and desert bighorn sheep, and sweeping, starry nightscapes aren’t going anywhere.
I’m likely to be there, too. You can look, but you won’t find me.
—Leslie Vreeland
SPRING IS IN THE ... CHAIR. THE ARMCHAIR, THAT IS
“I start from the supposition that the world is all topsy turvy,” declared the late, great historian Howard Zinn, and I have to second that from the vantage point of my momentary perch, in late March of 2020.
Spring may be fast approaching, but record-breaking levels of topsy-turvy are in the air, rather than “spring,” the usual joyful levity of a people emerging from the darkness of winter.
In more typical times, spring means longer days heralding the coming of summer, when I will go camping with friends, dance among thousands of people to my favorite music in Town Park, and drink in the sunny days of shared adventures. By contrast, winter is the time when I read lots of books, stay inside in my fluffy robe, and embark on solitary indoor projects like learning an instrument or pulling out the art box.
Yet this year, spring has arrived a bit pear-shaped, upside-down, topsy-turvy. All around me, anxiety pools like spring mud puddles, as people grapple with quickly changing reality, and much-anticipated plans are up-ended. Instead of hitting the desert with a caravan of friends to bond over late-night campfires and days of close-knit adventuring, this year I’ll be hunkering down in social isolation, still in full-on winter mode, reading books and playing the fiddle for hours on end, like a hibernating bear for whom 2020 forgot to set the alarm clock.
And yet.
The world will keep turning. The snow will melt, providing a life-giving drink to dormant seeds of wild iris, which will inevitably push green shoots skyward and unfurl indigo arms towards the sun, as if to say (bobbing their heads in the spring breeze to the sound of a familiar tune), “It’s gonna be a lovely day.” Actual bears will emerge from hibernation, and ramble sleepily about in search of the first berry patches or perhaps an unlocked trashcan. The humans, in their little boxes on the hillside, will go on loving, bickering, making art, cooking for one another, scrolling screens, and seeking healing in nature. And maybe, during this unusual spring when we find ourselves with more time on our hands than normal, we can use the extra moments to reset old habits, awaken our senses to a new season of possibilities.
Spring is an optimist, sure of her own rebirth. So was Zinn, who wrote, “An optimist isn’t necessarily a blithe, slightly sappy whistler in the dark of our time. To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness.”
What better time than the present to embrace the values of optimism, spring, and better times to come?
Each of us holds the key.
—Bria Light
A TIME OF BEGINNINGS
Spring isn’t supposed to feel this way.
Spring is a time of new beginnings, of rooted things coming to life and pushing resolutely through the warming soil to face the sun.
Spring is the Telluride Historical Museum’s daffodil fundraiser and I just ordered three, sunny bunches.
Spring is finches dive-bombing from tree to feeder. Spring is receding, dirty snowbanks, giving up their winter hoards of lip balm, orphaned mittens, lost car keys and dog mess. Spring is mud; longer days; a stirring of the loins. Spring is a lighter jacket. Spring is baseball.
Spring is still being spring, despite the existential dread brought on by a pandemic. The trick is, allowing spring to be spring in ones’ heart. And since it’s happening right outside my window, I’ll do my best to spend time in it before the snow flies again. And it will, because spring in the mountains does that, too. Even as I write, the aspens are waving and the clouds are shouldering aside the sun. I will go outside anyway.
My nagging anxiety is easing somewhat, now that the common cold that befell me is mostly gone. Normally, a brief round of sniffles and sneezing is commonplace. I usually think little of it and just keep my distance from others, pop a Dayquil if I have to function without distractions, and ramp up the hot tea consumption. This time around, I more than kept my distance. I introduced the practice of self-isolation into my vocabulary and my life. And so, I’ve been confined at home for the good of my community for more than a week. Here I still am, now that my colleagues and I have been wisely issued an edict from our higher-ups to work remotely. Coupled with a countywide stay-at-home order, except to procure necessities such as groceries and meds, I ain’t going anywhere.
But admitting to self-isolation has made for an interesting last few days. Those who were in contact with me before the onset of my symptoms have been understandably concerned. Inquiring after my health has been not only an expression of caring about me, but also of seeking assurances that what I have is not, you know, coronavirus. Given the insidiousness of this novel virus, I wonder, too. It is the greatest of good fortune to learn we will all be tested soon.
From my office aerie, today I saw a neighbor walking the streets of my little subdivision just outside of Telluride, picking up trash. My husband and I joked that he was probably driving his wife nuts and she kicked him out to let off steam. But as I gratefully watched him filling his trash bag, I felt a quickening in my heart. It was something so simple, yet so profound, I almost didn’t recognize it for what it was: Spring had arrived.
—Suzanne Cheavens
