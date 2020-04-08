Former Ouray County Undersheriff Richard Herman was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and $1,076.50 in fines and court costs, two years after he was accused by a 15-year-old of attempting to lure him into performing sex acts in Montrose. The case, which was prosecuted in the 7th Judicial District, ended in a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.
Herman was scheduled for an April 20-24 trial on charges related to a June 2019 grand jury indictment on one felony count of criminal attempt to commit inducement of child prostitution and one misdemeanor count of child abuse. However, a plea agreement was reached between the minor victim and his parents represented by Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Vila and Herman and his attorney Brent Martin at the end of February. The defendant pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of harassment, and both sides agreed to leave the sentence up to Judge Kerri Yoder.
One charge of harassment was for following a person in or about a public place, and the other was for harassment by insults, taunts, challenges or making communications in offensively coarse language. Both are Colorado class 3 misdemeanors, with penalties outlined in state law that include up to six months in jail, and/or a fine of $50 to $750, or probation.
The original charge of inducing a child to commit prostitution isa Colorado class 3 felony. Penalties include a mandatory prison sentence of four to 12 years, mandatory registration as a Colorado sex offender, and possible fines of $3,000 to $750,000. Penalties for the original misdemeanor charge of child abuse include three to 18 months in jail, and/or a $250 to $1,000 fine.
“In this particular case, the victim was not available to testify at trial,” District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said. “There was more than one reason why that happened. We are able to tell you in part the reason for the victim being unavailable was that the victim was experiencing severe PTSD in part due to events in this case.
“In not every case is victim testimony critical, but it was in this one. We are required to bring firsthand evidence into the courtroom.”
He added the victim’s testimony during the grand jury investigation was not admissible in court, because the defense did not have a chance to see, hear and question the testimony at that time.
“When we are confronted with evidence presented to the grand jury that is no longer available, the prosecution has to make a decision about whether there is a resolution to be had. Here it was extremely important to us that Mr. Herman not be able to be a certified peace officer in the state of Colorado,” he explained.
A person guilty of harassment cannot work in law enforcement at any level in Colorado, but other states have their own law enforcement officer certification rules that may be different, according to District Attorney Office Public Information Officer Sherry McKenzie.
Herman was 46 years old and had worked at the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years when Montrose Police began investigating the report about his illegal contact with the teen on March 28, 2018. In January 2019, the victim identified Herman as the suspect in a photo lineup at the Montrose Police Department. Herman denied the allegations during a police interview later in the month, according to the indictment. Also that January, Herman was promoted to undersheriff in Ouray County.
Employment records show that Herman was not on duty on the day of the incident. Information gathered from Herman's cellphone showed that his phone was not at his residence on the day in question, and that the phone appeared to be in the vicinity of the teen in Montrose.
“I understand how people react, but when the evidence is not available that impacts a case. The prosecution always has the burden of proof, and it’s a very high burden of proof. It’s one thing to look at a case, read about it on message boards and social media and in newspapers, and another thing to really evaluate the case from this side,” Hotsenpiller said. “There are few exceptions to the rules about when we have to have the victim on the stand. We evaluated that, knowing that 12 people have to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt and the decision has to be unanimous.”
Addressing the plea agreement specifically, he added, “We can have a lot of goals, wishes and dreams, but when we don’t have evidence, we don’t have leverage. We can’t make them plea to something we don’t have evidence for. There are times you have the ability to negotiate and times you don’t, and we didn’t.”
Colorado prosecutors used plea bargains to settle 97.6 percent of felony cases between 2006 and 2011, according to documents obtained by the Independence Institute. For the felony cases that went to trial, the conviction rate was 70 percent, according to those documents.
Nationwide, it’s similar with more than 90 percent of convictions coming from negotiated pleas, according to an article by legal authorSara Berman on the nolo.com legal information website.
During Herman’s one-year unsupervised probation, he must continue to obey a criminal protection order that was made by Yoder during an August 2019 hearing. He is prohibited from harassing, communicating with or visiting the victim in any way, including approaching the victim’s home, or electronic or written communication. Herman is also prohibited from having contact with children under 18. If any of the conditions are violated, he would face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.
