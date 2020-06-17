If you think of Rico as the land of the outlaw Wild West with no law enforcement in sight, think again. This spring, two part-time marshals were sworn in to serve the town of Rico, assisting residents as needed and enforcing the speeding laws through the town. A small community of approximately 260 full-time residents, Rico sits on Highway 145, with the speed limit dropping to 30 miles per hour upon hitting town limits.
“Speeding is our big issue,” said Kari Distefano, Rico’s town manager. “People just blast through town and if they know there’s not a marshal they continue to do it. We’ve got kids, and dogs, and especially in the summer, the kids are all out riding their bikes.”
The two marshals, Jerry Sam and Jerry Tevault, joined the Rico community to serve as part-time marshals on April 15, joining the mountain town from the Cortez Police Department, where they also serve. While Rico has always technically had a marshal's department, in the past the town has shared law enforcement resources with Telluride, and has experienced stretches of time without any law enforcement presence at all.
Tevault, who was born and raised in Cortez, shifted to a career in law enforcement after working in the auto repair industry to fulfill a desire “to make a difference in the community,” and at present has worked in law enforcement for 13 years. While living in Dolores County, he served in the Pleasant View volunteer fire department and as a deputy coroner. Now, in addition to his duties as a Rico marshal, he also works in the investigations department at the Cortez Police Department.
“I enjoy interacting with the community and keeping people safe,” Tevault said. “I believe it is our responsibility to be a positive role model and show integrity in how we serve the community. Our primary responsibilities for the town of Rico are to reinforce town ordinances that have been established by the government and citizens of Rico. We want to make sure that travelers passing through are respecting the traffic laws for their safety and for the safety of the citizens of Rico.”
Sam, who has been in law enforcement for 19 years, grew up on the Navajo reservation in Red Mesa, Arizona, and said it was the ability to help others that initially attracted him to the field.
“The biggest reward is knowing that you have helped someone, when there was no one else to help,” he said of his job, recalling an incident when he responded to a call for a man who was suicidal. “I sat with him for several hours talking to him and I managed to talk him out of it. Years later he saw me on a call and he thanked me and told me he was happily married and had I not talked to him he would not have experienced the happiness he had now.”
Given the current political climate towards police departments nationwide, it’s a unique time to be wearing a badge, but the officers expressed that within their small communities, many have shown support.
“Since I started in Rico there has been nothing but positivity from the Rico community,” Sam said.
“Every day in law enforcement can be simultaneously a stressful and rewarding experience,” he acknowledged. “You interact with people at both their best and their worst.”
Tevault agreed, adding, “At times it can be very difficult. We see things some people don't see, from the very best of people to the worst. Sometimes we have to make tough choices and under the uniform I'm a person just like any other person. I will continue to do my job with honesty, integrity and honor.”
