The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) recently announced that Corenna Howard has been hired as the organization’s new executive director. Howard’s start date, according to a news release, is tentatively set for early January.
Howard, a Ridgway resident, was selected after an extensive recruitment process, which saw candidates throw their hats in the ring from all over the United States.
“Ms. Howard brings a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Ross Herzog, Telluride town manager and SMRHA board chair.
Howard comes to her new position with a wealth of leadership skills, a law degree, and knowledge in the fields of taxation and accounting. Most recently she has served as the CEO at Pavilion Family Medicine in Montrose, a position she has held since 2017. She previously served as chief operating officer for Coastal Enterprises Inc. in Brunswick, Maine, and operated the Law Office of Corenna D. Howard in Augusta, Maine, from 2013-17.
Howard’s new post as SMRHA head is one she’s looking forward to tackling.
“Right now I’m wrapping my head around all the different deed restrictions,” she said. SMRHA administers deed-restricted programs for the Town of Telluride, San Miguel County and Town of Mountain Village, and each are scripted differently.
Given her varied background, Howard said there is much to be excited about in assuming her new role. The housing issue in the county, she said, is a challenging one.
“Not only am I contributing to aiding those people in need of affordable housing but aiding the employers in having a stable local workforce pool,” she said. “It is my initial sense that SMRHA has potential to expand the role it plays in the housing community.”
And that challenge led her to apply for the position.
“Having prior affordable housing experience, I saw an opportunity to utilize my experience to work with a community with such a challenging set of rules and regulations impacting the local housing market,” Howard said.
In Maine, where she resided until 2017, the housing issues were reversed, she said, in that businesses were pulling up stakes, leaving community members without incomes and unable to pay for housing. Locally, there are jobs by the score, but the lack of affordable housing is leaving businesses chronically understaffed.
“I find (the challenge) exciting,” she said. “To help the area grow, not just from a housing standpoint, but from an economic perspective.”
According to SMRHA’s 2017 annual report, “The ED is responsible for all daily operations of the organization, for all programs. The supervision of staff, all of the financial responsibilities for the organization, and the public relations of the organization are all priorities. The ED has assumed some of the day-to-day housing program responsibilities since 2010, along with training new staff in the housing programs and procedures.”
Howard will head up a staff of two: Jeanne Walker, local housing program specialist, and Elke Mullins, Section 8 program specialist. She will pick up the leadership reins from Melanie Montoya Wasserman, who has been acting as interim executive since former executive director Shirley Diaz stepped down earlier this year. Wasserman is the Town of Telluride’s housing director.
According to its mission statement, SMRHA strives to “preserve and increase the supply of housing for low, moderate and middle income households” in the county. The authority goes about achieving that goal through a combination of administration and development of programs and policies, education for the public on homebuying, and coordinating public resources that will “attract greater private and not-for-profit investment into affordable housing,” among other approaches.
Howard will soon be establishing part-time residency in the community, and is already in her office “getting my feet wet, working sporadically over the next few weeks,” she said. “My official full-time, hit the snow running date is Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.