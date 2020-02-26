If the goal is to make a film about the resurgence of the rainbow trout population in one section of the Gunnison River, failing to catch even one may seem like a bad omen. But that rocky start actually led to the successful production of a short documentary that was selected as part of the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T), showing all around the nation.
“Project Rainbow” will be shown on March 14 at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway, as part of A Benefit for the Uncompahgre River — The Return of the F3T to Ridgway. RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service is not only the sponsor of the benefit, but was one of the primary sponsors of the film.
The film shares the story of how the rainbow trout population in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, once decimated by an invasive parasite, is making a strong comeback. Matt McCannel of RIGS guided the filmmakers fishing trip into the gorge.
“On the first day of filming, we did not catch one rainbow. I wasn’t super worried but kind of thinking, ‘We’ve got to catch them if we’re going to make a film about them.’ It was just one of those days. I think we ended up catching 22 nice ones the following two days,” McCannel recalled.
He has been guiding in the area for 15 years, but until seven years ago, he rarely caught rainbows in the gorge. Following the accidental introduction of whirling disease in 1993, a population of nearly 10,000 fish in a two-mile stretch of the river was reduced to only 86 fish a decade later. Due to the efforts of Colorado Parks & Wildlife staff over the next 15-plus years, whirling disease-resistant trout have been introduced and the population is resurging. Their work can now be replicated in other disease-impacted rivers across the U.S.
“It’s special to be catching rainbow of all sizes now. There’s more fish to catch, but it still helps to have experience and know their habits. Rainbows prefer to be in deeper, faster water compared to brown trout,” he explained.
Floating the Gunnison Gorge, which lies at the west end of the Black Canyon, also takes the knowledge and skills of an experienced boater. He and the filmmakers describe it as a remote wilderness. Only a few miles north of Montrose, the Gunnison Gorge can only be accessed by four-wheel drive on dirt roads and steep hiking trails, with only one boat put-in access.
“What I enjoy most about fishing the Gunnison Gorge is the remoteness. There is no connection to the outside world. It truly feels like you're on another planet. I highly recommend other anglers experience it at least once in their life,” said film producer Ben Bortner of Hog Leg Fly Fishing Productions.
Aaron Snyder, the film’s director of photography, echoed those sentiments, adding that the location presented challenges for the crew.
“There are so many little things that you had to think about and prep for when going into the making of a film in complete wilderness,” Snyder said. “One of the biggest challenges of making this film was just keeping our camera gear dry while rafting through Class 3-plus rapids, as well as keeping our camera equipment charged up for three days. Thankfully, Goal Zero provided us with solar panels and battery packs to keep our equipment charged up.”
Other film crew members were Skyler Moore and Josh Berendes. People featured in the documentary include Trout Unlimited chapter Gunnison Gorge Anglers founding member Joel Evans, and from Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Barry Nehring, Eric Fetherman, Dan Kowalski and Eric Gardunio.
In addition to Goal Zero and RIGS, the film’s sponsors included Sage, Orvis, Hatch Outdoors and Scientific Anglers. Sage is also donating a rod worth $900 for a drawing that will raise money for the Uncompahgre River Benefit. Very fitting since the Uncompahgre is a tributary to the Gunnison, so the health of the rivers is directly tied together.
RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service owners, Tim and Heather Patterson, said sponsoring the F3T in Ridgway is “an ideal way to bring the regional angling community together for some fun, while also raising awareness on issues that affect the Uncompahgre River Watershed. Our hopes are that by creating a benefit where 100 percent of the film proceeds go back to protecting our local watershed, those dollars will provide the most direct and positive impact on our regional river system.”
The funds will be used for projects by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, a Ouray County nonprofit described by Patterson as “a proactive group that brings together diverse stakeholders as watchdogs and stewards of the river. A group that helps the community to work together to promote advocacy of our local watershed.”
While everyone’s welcome and will enjoy the high-quality films during the benefit, he said it’s imperative that anyone who is passionate about fishing, enjoys river recreation, or appreciates a clean and healthy riparian environment should give back to the resource and promote stewardship of the river through attending events like this.
“While there are many reasons to come, the top three are to enjoy a fun evening of high octane fly fishing films from around the world, support conservation efforts within our local Uncompahgre River Watershed, and win great prizes and bid on quality fly fishing equipment from the industry’s leading manufacturers!” he said.
The March 14 event starts at 6 p.m. with a short presentation “Protecting your Local Fishery — Conservation and Restoration Efforts on the Uncompahgre Watershed” by Cary Denison of Trout Unlimited. Films start at 6:30 p.m. and include “Project Rainbow” with personal appearances by filmmaker Aaron Snyder and guide Matt McCannel. For information and tickets, visit uncompahgrewatershed.org/events.
