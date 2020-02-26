Fishing for rainbow trout in the Gunnison Gorge is becoming more exciting as disease-resistant fish are becoming more abundant, after the rainbow trout population was decimated by an invasive parasite. "Project Rainbow" is a short documentary about the rainbow trout of the Gunnison Gorge and will be shown at the Fly Fishing Film Tour in Ridgway at A Benefit for the Uncompahgre River on March 14. (Courtesy photo)