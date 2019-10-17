Across the nation, people 85 years and older are the fastest growing demographic. It is not just the young and adventurous that flock to our magnificent mountains, in other words. It’s also the elderly — a population that requires support and services in order to remain in their communities.
Eva Veitch has been providing senior services through Montrose-based Region 10 — the area’s agency on aging — for the past six years. She says that U.S. census projections for the next 30 years indicate that Telluride’s aging population will increase by 30 percent, “which is really frightening, because there is no health care infrastructure there at this time.”
According to the Older Americans Act (OAA), people are considered seniors if they are over 60 years old. In the tri-county area, Veitch estimates, that is 16 percent of the population. She attributes this growth trend to the influx of second homeowners who are settling in the area.
THE COLLABORATION
Veitch said that Region 10, a quasi-governmental agency that receives state dollars, has funded programs, including the public transportation service All Points Transit and the senior meals program. It has also contracted with Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork) to provide information and assistance to residents across a six-county area. Many of those programs were also looking to the Telluride Foundation for grant dollars.
“The nonprofits have to shift services towards seniors,” said Paul Major, Telluride Foundation executive director, “and it’s not like they’re getting more revenue to do it.”
Four years ago, Major decided to bring several organizations together under a single grant to form the West End Senior Services Collaboration, the largest Telluride Foundation grant recipient. The collaborative receives about $67,000 annually, and now includes seven nonprofit organizations with missions to ensure that seniors have access to support services that promote independence and the ability to remain in their communities.
Veitch says that information and systems from TCHNetwork are the most frequently used resources within the collaboration. The so-called “quarterback” of the collaboration, Veitch administers the Telluride Foundation grant; TCHNetwork serves as “boots on the ground” for coordinating services for seniors.
“We contract with agencies like TCHNetwork that have home-based workers who do the assessment work and case management, so clients don’t have to come here to get started with services,” Veitch explained.
To help promote independence for seniors, TCHNetwork conducts in-home assessments to identify its client’s strengths and needs. The network then works to develop a plan of care, which includes transportation, meals, advance directives assistance, options counseling and caregiver support.
According to Lynn Borup, TCHNetwork executive director, while some of these services were in place prior to the collaboration, their delivery was often fragmented.
“It’s been really helpful to have everybody working collaboratively,” Borup said, “and ensuring that seniors are getting the services that they’re eligible for.”
Paul Reich, TCHNetwork behavioral health program manager, says part of the challenge of delivering services is making people aware of them.
“I think a lot of people just don’t know that there are things available, either through a Montrose organization or locally,” Reich said, “whether it’s our medical equipment that we can loan to people, or providing Lyft rides to and from a physical therapist’s office.”
TRANSPORTATION
Transportation is a continuous, emerging need since people become less mobile as they age.
“Transportation is a major concern when it comes to seniors, partly because some of them are mobility challenged,” Major said. “They don’t drive or they shouldn’t be driving in some cases. They’re living alone at home and want to go to the lunch for seniors or they need to get groceries. Or more importantly, they need to get to medical appointments. Transportation is foundational to their health and to their access to service.”
Since forming the collaboration, Borup explained that TCHNetwork coordinates closely with All Points Transit to determine how to best use limited funding, while offering more transportation services.
“We have All Points Transit, and TCHNetwork also operates the medical shuttle in partnership with All Points Transit, which transfers people from this region up to Montrose seven times a month and then once a month up to Grand Junction,” Borup said.
After a year-and-a-half of effort, TCHNetwork has brought the ridesharing company Lyft to the area, via a concierge program to increase transportation options for seniors.
“TCHNetwork operates with Lyft drivers who are mostly signed up to help take people to their medical appointments, kind of on-demand,” Borup explained. “Ideally, if you let us know two weeks in advance, we can make sure you get a ride. It’s a way to really let people get the care they need that can’t be provided here.”
AGING IN PLACE
Major says the evidence is clear: When elderly people can remain in-home and be independent, they live longer and have a higher quality of life.
“It’s a no-brainer to take care of these people in their homes versus having them go into institutionalized care, which costs so much more,” Major said.
According to Veitch, services offered within the partnership cost approximately $4,300 per client per year, compared to Medicaid assisted living, which costs the system $24,000 per year (it costs an average of $50,000 per year for those who pay privately).
She says that each year, Region 10 sees a steady increase in the number of consumers requiring multiple services from the partnership in order to remain in their communities.
The process begins with an in-home assessment to determine each person’s strengths, resources and needs, and ensures that clients have advance directives in place. Borup explains that having a field worker — someone with knowledge of how to streamline services from five or six organizations — conducting a one-stop assessment is crucial, as it can be very confusing and invasive to have numerous service providers popping into a senior’s home.
“I know our community is very proud,” Borup said. “So I think it’s super-important for people to feel self-reliant to a point.”
During the assessment, clients are informed of services and public benefits for which they are eligible and offered assistance with filling out applications if needed.
“If you’re not eligible for these programs, we can connect you to other resources,” Borup added, “whether it’s warm, nutritious meals or an assist in a bathroom so they can take a shower. They can just stay there without having to ask.”
While the collaboration does not directly service the Telluride region, Borup says that TCHNetwork will and has conducted home assessments by referral for seniors residing in Telluride and Mountain Village.
The collaboration provides primarily for communities in highest need like Nucla and Naturita, where there are over 200 people who are 70-plus years old. Most are living at or below the federal poverty level, and often isolated from services.
“Generally, what happens in Telluride is when you start to age, you sell your house and then you go move some place with a cheaper cost of living,” Major explained. “In Norwood, Nucla and Naturita, there’s often no market for your house.”
MEALS AND LEGAL AID
Veitch reports that last year Volunteers of America Senior Community Meals served over 20,000 meals to more than 4,000 individual seniors; nearly a fifth of those were served to seniors in the West End partnership area at seven congregate sites, or delivered to the homebound by volunteers.
April Montgomery, Telluride Foundation director of programs, said that in the past four years, the number of organizations in the collaborative has doubled, and one of the newest additions is legal aid.
“There are a lot of legal issues that seniors need to deal with and that is something we learned,” Montgomery said.
Uncompahgre Volunteer Legal Aid enlists the assistance of local and staff attorneys to assist low-income consumers with legal advice, representation, mediation and negotiation. The nonprofit also assists with family law issues, health care directives and educational presentations.
Last year, 108 hours of free legal assistance were provided to service area consumers. However, legal clinics were not well attended so a new call-in approach was offered last fall and will be offered again later this year.
ASSISTANCE
FOR VETERANS
Montgomery said that two years ago, the collaboration added the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, which has expanded support to the West End to better serve veterans and their families.
“They are hosting coffees in the West End, and they said there were about 30 people who attended the last veteran’s coffee,” Montgomery reported.
Pioneer Respite Services was added to the collaboration this year to provide much-needed respite to family caregivers. Previously, respite services were funded privately through the OAA, or via grants to families by Easter Seals.
Homemaker services are founded on the principle that in-home care can help preserve or improve quality of life while reducing the need for more costly and unnecessary out-of-home care.
Veitch said that one of the biggest support needs is in-home help with housekeeping, laundry and changing bedding, all of which become more difficult with age.
Major points out that such service jobs are difficult to fill: wages tend to be lower for these workers, and homemaker services involve challenging work.
“To go into a senior’s home and help them clean, prepare meals, do light housework, that’s tough work,” Major said. “And that is the biggest challenge.”
While Region 10 attempts to leverage every resource it can to provide senior services, Veitch says the biggest obstacle is under-staffing — from part-time drivers to cooks to in-home workers — especially around resort areas where there aren’t a lot of programs supporting seniors.
“Our programs are struggling with the same core problem. There’s not a lot of work force,” Veitch said. “And what work force there is can’t compete with Telluride wages.”
Reich believes that part of the staffing challenge is finding people who are passionate about the mission.
When it comes to providing home health, “We’ve been able to help service workers with transportation, with the mileage, by paying them for time that they’re traveling,” Reich said. “A lot of the home health model is based on being five minutes from a client, whereas out here, you could be an hour away. At the end of the day, we’re relying on some passionate people who care a lot about their community to do that.”
Last year, a nonprofit organization called Skillful-West End was launched as a pilot project to help stem job losses caused by the closure of the New Horizon Mine and Tri-State power plant.
Veitch reached out to Carla Reams, programs manager for the Skillful project, to brainstorm possible ways to fill the need for caregivers.
“One idea Skillful offered was to reach out to senior citizens and see if they would be interested in providing service to other seniors who were in need,” Reams said. Such work would be “on a part-time, possibly rotating, basis as an opportunity to fill a void but also to earn income along the way.”
MOVING FORWARD
An immediate goal of Borup’s is to inform people who have recently moved into communities that they can request referrals if they see somebody in need and TCHNetwork will conduct a free in-home assessment.
She said her long-term goal is to streamline existing programs even more.
“There’s a lot of administrative work that needs to be done, among agencies and (when it comes to) reporting to the government, so we can spend more time with clients,” Borup said.
Part of the of the collaboration’s success, Reich noted, lies in TCHNetwork’s volunteers, a group of about 15 entities ranging from cleaning companies to massage therapists and others, all of whom have provided crucial help over the years to aging community members.
He applauds the community members who have donated durable medical equipment, including scooters, crutches and walkers, to the collaboration.
And he hopes to bring aging and younger community members together more often, for the benefit of all: “We’ve talked about doing something with the high school along the lines of Seniors for Seniors to build connections and bridges between the older and younger populations.”
Montgomery said that ultimately the collaboration’s success can be measured not just by the “outcomes inventory” required by the foundation’s granting process, but by the remarkable stories of seniors in need being connected with services that can help.
“Just seeing the interaction among the groups, they all know each other now, they’re giving each other ideas. It’s very heartwarming,” Montgomery said.
