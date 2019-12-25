We hear their song, and see them in the sky. To be human, and to reside in North America, is to be aware of our fellow winged creatures. Even people who don’t particularly notice birds take for granted that they are here with us.
Now we know there are far fewer of them — and that in fact, without our noticing, billions of birds have disappeared.
In September, the journal Science published a study that found nearly three billion avians — more than one of every four birds — have disappeared from the landscape since 1970.
It was the first time experts tried to quantify how many birds might have gone missing. “Typically, conservation studies focus on a specific species, habitat, region or type of threat,” a National Audubon Society report points out. This study took a broader view, and to the shock of scientists, revealed that over time, “many birds we still consider common, ranging from Baltimore Orioles to Barn Swallows, are actually posting heavy population losses.”
That makes this year’s Christmas Bird Count more critical than ever. A century ago, a holiday tradition was the “side-hunt,” during which shooters took to the fields and dispatched as many creatures as they could on Christmas Day. Whatever you killed, counted.
Ornithologist Frank Chapman, an official in what would become the National Audubon Society, proposed something new: counting birds instead of killing them. That first Christmas, in 1900, 27 birders “from Toronto, Ontario to Pacific Grove, California” headed out, and using binoculars in lieu of rifles, “bagged” a total of about 90 species.
The tradition took flight. Today, Christmas Bird Counts are held across the U.S., Canada and in Central America, and tens of thousands of citizen-scientists participate. The greatest number of species reported in a single day in the U.S. was 250 birds in Texas; the biggest count in the world was on the eastern slope of the Andes Mountains, Ecuador, where the total number of species tallied for a single December day in 2013 was an incredible 531.
You don’t have to be an expert birder to participate in a bird count (indeed, you’ll be paired with expert “twitchers,” so it’s an excellent chance to learn from the pros). All it takes is a pair of binoculars, warm clothing, something to eat and drink, and most importantly, a sense of adventure and enthusiasm. Christmas Bird Counts in the San Juans can be especially spectacular, because the terrain ranges from riparian settings to mountain peaks, grasslands and high desert, with different avian residents in each spot. The Black Canyon Audubon Society hosts four counts (though they are called Christmas Bird Counts, the tallies actually take place each year between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.).
So far this season, an avian census has been held in and around Gunnison, and Delta. This Saturday, Dec. 28, Christmas bird counters will depart for a day of spotting in and around Montrose. If you’d like to participate, meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Centennial Building downtown (in Centennial Plaza). Bundle up, bring a few snacks and something to sip on, but don’t worry about where you’ll be going or how to keep track of what — trip leaders will supply maps and data sheets. At the end of the day — as is the custom — participants will repair to Two Rascals Brewing in downtown Montrose to share what they’ve seen, and go over results. To participate, contact this year’s bird-count leader, Missy Siders, at missy.siders@gmail.com.
Down for a second count, or can’t make the one this weekend? The Hotchkiss/North Fork Christmas Bird Count, the last of the 2019-20 season, will be held Sunday, Jan. 5. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Hotchkiss City Market parking lot. Participants will conduct surveys in small groups until late afternoon, with a delicious repast in the middle of it all: a catered lunch by Andrea Robinsong (her real name). Email the Hotchkiss Bird Count leader Adam Petry for more information, or to RSVP, at petry@westernbiology.com if you’d like to go along.
